Arbor Realty Trust : Funds $2.5M Fannie Mae Small Loan in San Francisco, CA

UNIONDALE, NY (June 19, 2019) - Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR), a leading multifamily and commercial mortgage lender, recently funded a Fannie Mae Small Loan in San Francisco, CA. A nine-unit multifamily property, 495 14th Avenue received $2.5M in refinance funding through the program. The loan includes a 30-year fixed-rate term.

David Galst of Arbor's Beverly Hills office originated the loan.

'The client was motivated by Arbor's ability to provide a 30-year loan term,' said Galst. 'Our hands-on and straightforward approach were key to making this deal a success.'

Built in 1920, 495 14th Avenue offers its residents the perfect 'City by the Bay' lifestyle. Located in the heart of San Francisco's Diamond District, this three-story property is a few blocks away from the Golden Gate Park and the Presidio of San Francisco. Multiple beaches, restaurants, coffee shops and shopping venues are all located nearby, giving the community a Walk Score of 94!

About Us

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in Uniondale, New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a Fannie Mae DUS® lender and Freddie Mac Optigo Seller/Servicer. Arbor's product platform also includes CMBS, bridge, mezzanine and preferred equity loans. Rated by Standard and Poor's and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

495 14th Avenue - San Francisco, CA