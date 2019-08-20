Arbor Realty Trust : Funds $2.5M Freddie Mac Small Business Loan (SBL) in New York, NY

UNIONDALE, NY (August 20, 2019) - Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR), a leading multifamily and commercial mortgage lender, recently funded a Freddie Mac Small Business Loan (SBL) in New York City. The property received $2.5M in cash-out refinancing through the program.

Geoffrey Platt of Arbor's New York City office originated the loan.

'18A Bleecker Street is an impressive apartment building in a desirable New York City neighborhood and is yet another example of Arbor's skill in meeting our borrowers' needs and satisfying clients in some of the most thriving neighborhoods in the country,' Platt said.

Built in 2017, 18A Bleecker Street is a four-story, eight-unit property located in the heart of the Bushwick neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York. It is a newly constructed building on a quiet block with modern amenities and terraces.

18A Bleeker St. - Bushwick, NY