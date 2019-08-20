Log in
Arbor Realty Trust : Funds $2.5M Freddie Mac Small Business Loan (SBL) in New York, NY

08/20/2019 | 10:02am EDT

UNIONDALE, NY (August 20, 2019) - Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR), a leading multifamily and commercial mortgage lender, recently funded a Freddie Mac Small Business Loan (SBL) in New York City. The property received $2.5M in cash-out refinancing through the program.

Geoffrey Platt of Arbor's New York City office originated the loan.

'18A Bleecker Street is an impressive apartment building in a desirable New York City neighborhood and is yet another example of Arbor's skill in meeting our borrowers' needs and satisfying clients in some of the most thriving neighborhoods in the country,' Platt said.

Built in 2017, 18A Bleecker Street is a four-story, eight-unit property located in the heart of the Bushwick neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York. It is a newly constructed building on a quiet block with modern amenities and terraces.

About Us
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) portfolios, seniors housing, healthcare and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in Uniondale, New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a Fannie Mae DUS® lender and Freddie Mac Optigo Seller/Servicer. Arbor's product platform also includes CMBS, bridge, mezzanine and preferred equity loans. Rated by Standard and Poor's and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

18A Bleeker St. - Bushwick, NY

Geoffrey Platt - VP, Originations

Disclaimer

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 14:01:09 UTC
