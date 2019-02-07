Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Arbor Realty Trust Inc    ABR

ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC (ABR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Arbor Realty Trust : Funds $4.2M Fannie Mae DUS® in Jackson, MS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 10:05pm EST

UNIONDALE, NY (February 7, 2019) - Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR), a leading multifamily and commercial mortgage lender, recently funded a Fannie Mae DUS® in Jackson, MS. The Carleton Senior Apartments, a 78-unit urban mid-rise complex, received $4.2M in funding through the program. The deal provides a 12-year term with a 25-year amortization period.

Matt Norman, of Arbor's Bloomington office, originated the loan.

'Arbor was able to assist the client in accomplishing two goals with this transaction - freeing up additional trapped equity via the refinance, and converting the client from a shorter-term ARM loan to a longer-term fixed rate product,' Norman said. 'The transaction was the finalization of a two-stage strategy, in which the shorter-term loan was used for acquisition, rehabilitation and restabilization. After the net operating income was maximized, the loan was successfully converted to a permanent Fannie Mae loan.'

Built in 1979, The Carleton Senior Apartments is a gated community for tenants 55 years and older. The complex features a swimming pool, central courtyard, covered parking, community center, 24-hour emergency on-call service and weekly social activities. The individual units include walk-in closets and large dining rooms with chandeliers, as well as fireplaces and screened porches in selected units.

About Us
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in Uniondale, New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and other government-sponsored enterprises, as well as CMBS, bridge, mezzanine and preferred equity lending. Rated by Standard and Poor's and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality and flexibility, and dedicated to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

The Carleton Senior Apartments - Jackson, MS

Matt Norman - Vice President, Originations

Disclaimer

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 03:04:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC
10:05pARBOR REALTY TRUST : Funds $4.2M Fannie Mae DUS® in Jackson, MS
PU
02/06Arbor Realty Trust Schedules Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call
GL
02/01Arbor Realty Trust Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
GL
01/31ARBOR REALTY TRUST : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A..
AQ
01/31CORRECTING AND REPLACING -- Arbor Realty Trust Announces Details of Special D..
GL
01/31ARBOR REALTY TRUST : Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Dividends
AQ
01/30ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
01/30Arbor Realty Trust Announces Details of Special Dividend Payable on January 3..
GL
01/25ARBOR REALTY TRUST : Funds $7.5M Freddie Mac SBL Refinance Deal in Sumner, WA
PU
01/10ARBOR REALTY TRUST : Funds $1.4M Fannie Mae DUS® Small Loan in Sacramento, CA
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 93,5 M
EBIT 2018 131 M
Net income 2018 93,3 M
Debt 2018 1 127 M
Yield 2018 9,29%
P/E ratio 2018 9,39
P/E ratio 2019 10,69
EV / Sales 2018 23,0x
EV / Sales 2019 20,3x
Capitalization 1 023 M
Chart ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC
Duration : Period :
Arbor Realty Trust Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 11,8 $
Spread / Average Target -0,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan Kaufman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John G. Caulfield Chief Operating Officer-Agency Lending
Paul Elenio CFO, Treasurer & Head-Investor Relations
Tommas Murphy Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Howard Leiner Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC17.68%1 023
GECINA13.63%11 127
GPT GROUP11.61%7 640
MIRVAC GROUP9.82%6 392
ICADE10.68%6 233
SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES TRUST19.54%3 331
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.