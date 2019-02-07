Arbor Realty Trust : Funds $4.2M Fannie Mae DUS® in Jackson, MS

UNIONDALE, NY (February 7, 2019) - Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR), a leading multifamily and commercial mortgage lender, recently funded a Fannie Mae DUS® in Jackson, MS. The Carleton Senior Apartments, a 78-unit urban mid-rise complex, received $4.2M in funding through the program. The deal provides a 12-year term with a 25-year amortization period.

Matt Norman, of Arbor's Bloomington office, originated the loan.

'Arbor was able to assist the client in accomplishing two goals with this transaction - freeing up additional trapped equity via the refinance, and converting the client from a shorter-term ARM loan to a longer-term fixed rate product,' Norman said. 'The transaction was the finalization of a two-stage strategy, in which the shorter-term loan was used for acquisition, rehabilitation and restabilization. After the net operating income was maximized, the loan was successfully converted to a permanent Fannie Mae loan.'

Built in 1979, The Carleton Senior Apartments is a gated community for tenants 55 years and older. The complex features a swimming pool, central courtyard, covered parking, community center, 24-hour emergency on-call service and weekly social activities. The individual units include walk-in closets and large dining rooms with chandeliers, as well as fireplaces and screened porches in selected units.

The Carleton Senior Apartments - Jackson, MS