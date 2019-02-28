Log in
Arbor Realty Trust : Funds $4.7M Fannie Mae Portfolio in Dublin, GA

02/28/2019 | 10:36am EST

UNIONDALE, NY (February 28, 2019) - Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR), a leading multifamily and commercial mortgage lender, recently funded a Fannie Mae portfolio in Dublin, GA. Claxton Pointe North Apartments, a 148-unit multifamily property, received $3.6M in funding through the Fannie Mae DUS® loan program. Pecan Ride Apartments, a 51-unit multifamily property, received $1.1M in funding through the Fannie Mae Small Loan program.

Sam Schwass of Arbor's New York City office originated the loans.

'With this portfolio we were able to combine a Fannie Mae Standard DUS loan with a Fannie Mae Small Loan for our client, for two properties well situated in the Dublin area,' Schwass said. 'The portfolio is a perfect example of Arbor's ability to design customized financial solutions utilizing diverse products and terms for our sponsors, while still offering the same great service.'

Built in 1992, Claxton Pointe North Apartments are conveniently located near downtown Dublin. The smoke-free community offers on-site parking, laundry facilities and high-speed internet access.

Pecan Ridge Apartments, nestled in a quiet community just north of downtown Dublin, were built in 1980 and feature fully equipped kitchens, on-site parking and high-speed internet access.

About Us
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in Uniondale, New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and other government-sponsored enterprises, as well as CMBS, bridge, mezzanine and preferred equity lending. Rated by Standard and Poor's and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality and flexibility, and dedicated to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

Sam Schwass - Originations

Disclaimer

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 15:35:03 UTC
