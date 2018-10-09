Arbor Realty Trust : Funds $8.4M Fannie Mae Loan in Millcreek, UT

UNIONDALE, NY (October 9, 2018) - Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR), a real estate investment trust and national direct lender specializing in loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and other diverse commercial real estate assets, recently funded a Fannie Mae DUS® Loan in Millcreek, UT.

Tapestry Townhomes, which consists of seven, three-story apartment buildings totaling 42 units, received $8.4M in refinance funding through Fannie Mae's Streamlined Rate Lock (SRL) product. The Tier II loan is structured with a 12-year fixed rate term and a five-year interest only period followed, by a 30-year amortization schedule.

Garth Davis of Arbor's San Francisco office originated the loan. 'By achieving an early, three-week rate lock with Fannie Mae's SRL process, we were able to eliminate interest rate risk exposure,' said Davis. 'The loan will fund a complex that offers a superior lifestyle compared to competing properties in the area.'

Located in the Salt Lake City Metropolitan Area, Tapestry Townhomes features modernly designed exteriors and interior amenities such as high-end wood cabinets, soaking tubs, gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer units and private balconies.

Tapestry Townhomes - Millcreek, UT