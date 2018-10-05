Arbor Realty Trust : Funds $8.5M for 2 Freddie Mac SBL Deals in Bronx, NY

UNIONDALE, NY (October 5, 2018) - Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR), a real estate investment trust and national direct lender specializing in loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and other diverse commercial real estate assets, recently funded two Freddie Mac SBL deals in Bronx, NY.

The properties, at 1840 and 1850 Phelan Place, received $4M and $4.5M in refinance funding, respectively. The buildings were constructed in 1926 and consist of 46 units each, most of which are rent stabilized. The deals were both structured with declining prepayment schedules and a five-year fixed rate.

Ari Short of Arbor's New York office originated the loan. 'These deals are a perfect testament to the incredible growth we are seeing in the Bronx submarket,' said Short. 'After long-term ownership, the sponsors were able to pull out $3M of equity while still maintaining a very high level of affordability. These loans give them the ability to achieve a return on investment while securing a low rate for the next five years.'

Situated just a few blocks from Metro North, NYC Subway line 4, Bronx Community College, and several parks, the properties are in a prime position for future growth.

About Us

1840-1850 Phelan Place - Bronx, NY