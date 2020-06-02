Arbor Realty Trust : Q1 2020 Fact Sheet 688 KB

Log in
Arbor Realty Trust : Q1 2020 Fact Sheet

06/02/2020 | 05:21pm EDT

MARKET PROFILE

as of May 26, 2020

NYSE: ABR

Price: $8.34

Shares Outstanding (1) : 130.6M

Float: 99.8M

3 Mth Avg. Daily Volume: 3.13M

52-Week High: $15.77

52-Week Low: $3.54

Annual Dividend: $1.20

(1)Includes 20.37M OP units

RECENT NEWS

MAY 20, 2020

Arbor Realty Trust to Hold Virtual Annual Stockholders Meeting

MAY 8, 2020

Arbor Realty Trust Reports First Quarter 2020 Results and Declares Dividend of $0.30 per Share

APRIL 27, 2020

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Closes Offering of $40 Million of Senior Unsecured

Notes due 2023

ANALYST COVERAGE

Raymond James & Associates

Stephen Laws 901.579.4868

PROFILE

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in Uniondale, New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and other government-sponsored enterprises, as well as CMBS, bridge, mezzanine and preferred equity lending. Rated by Standard and Poor's and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality and ﬂexibility and dedicated to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

CORPORATE STRATEGY

Arbor Realty Trust is one of the nation's premier real estate ﬁnance companies, offering the most comprehensive, customized and creative ﬁnancing platforms in the commercial real estate industry. Arbor's diversiﬁed lending solutions are bolstered by its economic foundation as a real estate investment trust; however, it prides itself on conducting business as not just another mortgage REIT, but as a ﬁrm that builds long-term client partnerships with a results-oriented approach that produces innovative and efﬁcient ﬁnancial solutions. The company has proven it can achieve all of its objectives through the following business strategies:

  • • Provide customized ﬁnancing

JMP Securities

J.P. Morgan

• Execute transactions rapidly

Steven DeLaney

Richard Shane

212.906.3517

415.315.6701

• Capitalize on Arbor's CLO technology

• Manage and maintain credit quality

Deutsche Bank

Keefe, Bruyette

Securities Inc.

& Woods

George

Jade Rahmani

Bahamondes

212.887.3882

212.250.1587

COMPETITIVE STRENGTHS

  • • Diverse and comprehensive loan product lineup

  • • Small balance ﬁnancing

  • • Uniquely personalized and customized service

  • • In-house loan servicing

  • • Proven and experienced management team

CHIEF FINANCIAL

OFFICER

Paul Elenio 516.506.4422 pelenio@arbor.com

MEDIA RELATIONS

CONTACT

Bonnie Habyan Chief Marketing Ofﬁcer 516.506.4615 bhabyan@arbor.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS

CONTACT

Alexander Lobo The Ruth Group 646.536.7037 alobo@theruthgroup.com

  • • One-stop shop leveraging off a national origination platform

  • • Ability to provide creative solutions and rapid execution

  • • Real estate and product expertise to execute complex transactions

FIRST QUARTER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

Company Highlights

  • • GAAP net loss of $59.3 million, or $0.54 per diluted common share

  • • Core earnings of $40.7 million, or $0.31 per diluted common share

  • • Declared a cash dividend on common stock of $0.30 per share

  • • Issued $275 million of 4.5% senior unsecured notes due in 2027

Recent Developments

  • • Issued $40.5 million of 8% senior unsecured notes due in 2023

Agency Business

  • • Loan originations of $1.08 billion and a servicing portfolio of $20.2 billion

  • • Segment income of $36.1 million, excluding a $47.7 million loss on derivative instruments and a $22 million CECL loss provision

Structured Business

  • • Portfolio growth of 12% on $856.2 million of loan originations

  • • Closed our largest collateralized securitization vehicle of $800 million

  • • Segment income of $17.3 million, excluding a $53.9 million CECL loss provision

DIVERSE PRODUCT LINE:

FANNIE MAEFREDDIE MACFHACMBSPRIVATE LABELBRIDGEMEZZANINE

STRUCTURED PORTFOLIO ASSET CLASS DIVERSITY

As of March 31, 2020

* Other (Self Storage, SFR, Retail. Com and Condo)

STRUCTURED PORTFOLIO GEOGRAPHIC DIVERSITY

As of March 31, 2020

AGENCY SERVICING PORTFOLIO BY INVESTOR

As of March 31, 2020

EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT

Ivan Kaufman

Fred Weber

John J. Bishar, Jr., Esq.

ARBOR REALTY TRUST

Chairman and Chief

Executive Vice President,

General Counsel and

333 Earle Ovington Blvd.

Executive Ofﬁcer

Managing Director of

Corporate Secretary

Suite 900

Structured Finance and

Uniondale, NY 11553

Paul Elenio

Principal Transactions

Andrew Guziewicz

T: 516.506.4200

Chief Financial Ofﬁcer

Chief Credit Ofﬁcer

F: 516.506.4345

and Treasurer

Gene Kilgore

Executive Vice President,

John Caulﬁeld

375 Park Ave.

Structured Securitization

Chief Operating Ofﬁcer,

Suite 3401

Agency Lending

New York, NY 10152

arbor.com

A43

Disclaimer

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. published this content on 02 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2020 21:20:04 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 140 M - -
Net income 2020 24,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 784 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 39,5x
Yield 2020 12,0%
Capitalization 950 M 950 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 26,7x
Nbr of Employees 532
Free-Float 93,6%
