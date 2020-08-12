Arbor Realty Trust : Q2 2020 August Investor Presentation 3.8 MB

Log in
ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC.

Arbor Realty Trust : Q2 2020 August Investor Presentation

08/12/2020 | 05:18pm EDT

ARBOR REALTY TRUST

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

CONFIDENTIAL

August 2020

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain items in this presentation may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including information about possible, anticipated or assumed future results of our business, our financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Arbor can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Arbor's expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions generally, and the real estate markets specifically, in particular, due to the uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic, continued ability to source new investments, changes in interest rates and/or credit spreads, and other risks detailed in Arbor's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and its other reports filed with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. Arbor expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Arbor's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior, to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures versus their nearest GAAP equivalent. For example, other companies may calculate such non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of these non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. Additionally, as required by Regulation G, a reconciliation of core earnings (introduced in Q1 2020), to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is available in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Prior period core earnings amounts included on page 11 have been conformed to reflect this change.

2

Arbor Realty Trust - Valued Franchise

  • Arbor Realty Trust is an internally managed REIT with a versatile multifamily-centric operating platform and a unique business model, consisting of three primary business platforms:
  • Balance sheet loan origination
  • GSE/Agency loan origination
  • Servicing
  • Complementary operating platforms with diversified and recurring income streams with a proven track record for growth:
    n Capital light GSE/Agency business generating significant earnings and cash flows
    n Primary focus on small balance loans in the highly attractive and stable multifamily sector
    n Industry leading ROE's and annualized shareholder returns
  • 9 consecutive years of consistent dividend growth
  • Strong liquidity position of ~$450M at July 31, 2020
  • Prudent leverage and balance sheet strategy with stable liability

structures that are long dated, non-recourse and non-mark-to-market

  • Led by a cycle tested senior management team with 30+ years of industry experience and ~20% ownership

~$21.6B

Servicing

Portfolio1

527

Employees1

~$5.0B

Investment Portfolio1

~54%

Annual Stockholder

Return in 2019

3

1. As of June 30, 2020.

Arbor's Unique Business Model Provides Substantial Competitive Advantages

Drives GSE/Agency Business

On-Balance-

Agency

Origination /

Sheet Lender

Servicing

Platforms

Structured Loan Opportunities

ü Strong risk-adjusted returns

ü

ü Drives GSE/Agency pipeline once loans are eligible

ü

ü Match-funded with CLOs that are long dated, non-

ü

recourse and non-mark-to-market

High ROE/capital-light

Long-dated servicing fees

High barriers to entry

Combined Benefits

þ

þ

One stop shop for multifamily borrowers offering flexible lending solutions with enhanced certainty and speed of execution

Safety and growth of dividend combining benefits from both mortgage REIT and GSE/Agency platform

4

Leading Nationwide Origination and Servicing Platform

  • $40B of GSE/Agency originations since inception in 1995 n Highly scalable and difficult to replicate platform
    n Focus on small balance loans ($1M-$8M) with average size of ~$6M
    n Industry leading performance with nominal delinquencies and forbearances to date
  • $21.6B servicing portfolio, 100% focused on multifamily n Generates significant prepayment protection income
    stream with a 9.1 year weighted average remaining life n $1B fee-earning escrow balances
    n ~$345M estimated fair market value of MSR1

Total Agency Originations ($ in B)

Fannie Mae Freddie Mac FHA Conduit Private Label

Agency Servicing Portfolio ($ in B)

Fannie Mae Freddie Mac FHA Private Label

$21.6

CAGR:

12%

$5.1

$5.02

$4.5

$0.2

$4.8

$0.4

$0.2

$3.8

$1.6

$0.2

$1.3

$0.7

$3.1

$1.0

$0.3

16% CAGR:

$16.2 $0.5

$13.6 $3.2

$0.4

$0.7

$20.1 $0.6

$18.6

$0.7

$0.6

$4.6

$4.5

$4.4

$0.9

$2.5

$0.3

$2.7

$2.9

$3.3

$3.3

$0.3

$1.9

$1.7

$11.0

$2.0

$15.7

$0.5

$14.9

$0.9

$13.6

$12.5

$11.2

$9.6

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

1H20

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

1H20

1. Mortgage servicing rights valued as of 6/30/20.

5

2. Annualized based on actual originations of $2.5B for the first half of 2020.

Balance Sheet Loan Portfolio Composition

Portfolio Overview

Total Portfolio

$5.0B

As of:

6/30/2020

Average Loan Size

$16.9M

W/A Loan-to-Value

78%

Allowance for Credit Losses (CECL)

~3%

W/A Months to Maturity1

20.2

Geographical Location

GA

FL

IL 6%

TX

9%

6%

12%

PA 5%

NY

AL 5%

16%

NC 5%

Other2CA 5% 26%

CT 5%

Other 2%

Pref Eq 4%

Mezz 3%

Loan Type

Asset Class

Multifamily

80%

Bridge

91%

Student Housing 3%

Land 5%

Healthcare 4%

Office 3%

Hotel 2%

Retail 1%

Other 2%

1. Maturity without extension options.

6

2. Other includes 11% and 10% for the South and Midwest regions, respectively. No other individual state represented 4% or more of the total.

Significant Growth in our Diversified, Long-Dated Income Streams 1

Significant Growth in our Diversified, Long-

Considerable growth in our annualized run rate income streams providing a very strong baseline of

predictableDatedand stableIncomecore earningsStreams 1

Net Interest Income

$161M 2

+48%

$109M

Servicing Revenue

+12%

$95M

$85

Escrow Revenue

$18M

$6M

Residential JV Income

$24M

+581%

$3M

7/1/2019

7/1/2020

7/1/2019

7/1/2020

7/1/2019

7/1/2020

1H19 1H20

Based on:

7/1/19

7/1/20

Based on: 7/1/19

7/1/20

Based on: 7/1/19

7/1/20

Based on:

7/1/19

7/1/20

Escrow

Asset Bal.

$3.9B

$5.0B

Servicing

$19.5B

$21.6B

$884M

$1.02B

Ownership %

16.3%

16.3%

Asset Rate

3

7.34%

6.10%

Portfolio

Balance

Servicing

Escrow

0.436%

0.441%

2.07%

0.60%

Profits Interest

19.0%

15.0%

Debt Bal.

$3.6B

$4.5B

Rate

Rate

Debt Rate

4.96%

3.14%

1. Based on June 30, 2019 and 2020 portfolio, debt and escrow balances, which may not be indicative of actual results.

7

  1. Structured only; does not include interest income from Agency loans held for sale.
  2. Asset and debt rates reflect "all in" amounts, which include certain fees and costs.

Significant Growth Opportunities

GSE/Agency

Business

Structured

Loan

Business

Corporate

Growth

Initiatives

  • We believe that the GSE/Agency-backed loans segment will continue to be a significant and core portion of the overall mortgage loans market and we expect to have a strong second half of 2020 based on our robust pipeline
    n Majority of ABR's GSE/Agency volume is in small balance, affordable housing multifamily loans
  • Strong footprint and demonstrated ability to grow market share in stable GSE/Agency segment
  • We expect strong performance in our loan business driven by our proprietary relationships and our expertise in structured loans
  • We experienced 16% growth in our loan book in the first half of 2020, 30% growth in 2019, and 24% growth in 2018
  • Arbor Private Label loan program further diversifies our lending platforms, allowing us to capitalize on inefficiencies in the GSE market and serving as a mitigant against any future GSE changes
  • Arbor Private Label is another complimentary loan product to our existing line of agency loan products which provides our clients with added flexibility and additional options
  • Proprietary single-familyresidential portfolio platform, providing additional bridge and permanent lending products, further diversifying our income streams and lending platforms
  • This platform provides for significant opportunity in one of the fastest-growing asset classes in a market that is as big as multifamily
  • Investment in residential banking joint venture provides additional income diversity which acts as a natural hedge against declining interest rates, specifically earnings on our escrow balances

8

Substantial Value Play

Significant Growth in our Diversified, Long-

Significant shareholder value opportunity

Dated Income Streams

Dividend Payout Ratio

Dividend Yield1

1

+31%

8.0%

86.3%

10.5%

-8%

79.2%

PRE-COVID

CURRENT

2019

1H20

  • Stock price of $15.50 based on pre-COVID dividend yield
    n We believe we should be trading above this value based on our resiliency and strong performance n Our 17% ROE is unmatched in our industry
    n We've had 9 consecutive years of dividend growth
    n Our dividend payout ratio remains an industry low even with our consistent dividend increases

1. Pre-COVID ratio based on 2/10/20 closing price of $15.00. Current ratio based on 8/12/20 closing price of $11.83.

9

Highly Diversified Capital Structure 1

Capital Structure ($ in M)

CLO IX

CLO X

$2.5B

CLO XI

CLOs

CLO XII

CLO XIII

Warehouse & repo

Senior unsecured notes

Convertible senior notes

Trust preferred (TruPS) Perpetual preferred equity

Common equity

$5,798

356

441

533

534

668

906

671

278

154

89

1,168

n Extensive experience with CRE CLOs n Match-funded with locked-in spreads

n Nonrecourse, 74% to 84% advance rates with long replenishment features n Target range of 60% to 70% of total financing (excluding TruPS)

n 3- to 4-year replacement periods

n 11 separate warehouse and repo facilities ($2.3B committed)

n $275M, 4.50% rate, no significant covenants, matures March 2027 n $110M, 4.75% rate, no significant covenants, matures October 2024 n $125M, 5.625% rate, no significant covenants, matures May 2023 n $90M, 5.75% rate, no significant covenants, matures April 2024

n $71M, 8.00% rate, no significant covenants, matures April 2023

n$264M, 4.75% coupon and $17.80 convert price, matures November 2022 n$14M, 5.25% coupon and $12.41 convert price, matures July 2021

n ~30 year unsecured with no significant covenants - equity-liken ~8.4% rate; is callable

n Book value per common share of $8.81 and adjusted book value of $9.411

1. Based on common equity of $1.17 billion and 132.6M shares outstanding, as of June 30, 2020, consisting of 112.2M common shares and 20.4M operating partnership units;

10

adjusted book value adds back the non-cash general CECL reserves on a tax-effected basis ($80M).

Financial Performance

(Amounts in 000's, except per share amounts)

Year Ended December 31,

Quarter Ended

YTD

2017

2018

2019

Mar-2020

Jun-2020

Jun-2020

Net interest income

67,189

103,171

132,063

38,544

41,778

80,322

Servicing revenue

92,244

119,214

125,647

31,044

29,048

60,092

Gain on sale, incl. fee based services, net

72,799

70,001

65,652

14,305

26,365

40,670

Structured transactions & equity kickers

4,353

500

3,505

1,120

(494)

626

Residential mortgage banking JV income

(1,804)

696

7,130

2,872

20,903

23,775

Other income

(625)

1,153

356

1,052

706

1,758

Total net revenues

234,156

294,735

334,353

88,937

118,306

207,243

Total operating expenses

142,795

56,062

102,373

159,323

165,066

46,311

Preferred stock dividends

7,554

7,554

7,554

1,888

1,888

3,776

Core earnings*

$83,807

$127,858

$161,733

$40,738

$60,356

$101,094

Core earnings ROE on common equity

11.6%

14.3%

14.9%

13.6%

20.9%

17.2%

Core earnings per common share

$1.04

$1.37

$1.39

$0.31

$0.46

$0.77

Dividend per common share1

$0.76

$1.04

$1.20

$0.30

$0.31

$0.61

Core EPS in excess of dividends

$0.28

$0.33

$0.19

$0.01

$0.15

$0.16

Stockholders annual return

25%

30%

54%

Stockholders three-year return

33%

1. Does not include a $0.15 special dividend in 2018

Strong core earnings outlook driven by capital light GSE/Agency business, high quality multifamily focused balance sheet portfolio

and investment in residential business, which provides significant core earnings well above our dividend run rate

*Core Earnings is a non-GAAP measure that excludes certain one-time items, as well as certain non-cash items. These adjustments are reflected on the appropriate line items above.

11

APPENDIX

Best-in-Class, Highly Aligned Management Team

Internalized, highly aligned management team with significant ownership

Industry-leading expertise with deep-rooted relationships across

Deep bench of talented employees

Best-in-class underwriting and origination capabilities

commercial real estate space

n President and Chairman of Arbor Realty Trust

n EVP, Structured Securitization

n Over 35 years of executive leadership experience in the

n Significant experience in structured finance and

commercial real estate sector

real estate industries

n Founded Arbor in 1983 and has been CEO and President

n Joined Arbor in 2004

of Arbor Commercial Mortgage LLC since 1993

Ivan Kaufman

Gene Kilgore

n Chief Financial Officer

n EVP, Managing Director of Structured Finance

and Principal Transactions

n 30 years of experience in commercial real estate in

n 30 years of experience in commercial real

operational and financial capacity

estate

n Joined Arbor in 1991 and has been CFO since 2005

n Joined Arbor in 1999

Paul Elenio

Fred Weber

n Chief Operating Officer, Agency Lending

n EVP, Chief Investment Officer, Residential Financing

n More than 20 years of experience in mortgage

n Significant experience in the mortgage financing industry

trading, securitization, banking and servicing

n More than 30 years tenure with Arbor

n More than seven years tenure with Arbor

John Caulfield

Steve Katz

Arbor Asset Management

Dedicated asset management platform with strong credit history and extensive experience in mitigating risk and modifying and working out assets through all cycles

  • Proactively oversee loans requiring a heightened level of surveillance and attention
  • Continual dialogue with investors and borrowers regarding loan level issues, plans for resolution and exit strategies

Develop and review action plans to address

Loan

Surveillance

watchlist items, highlight drivers of loan rating

migration and corrective action steps

Risk

Management

  • Aggressive approach to mitigating risk for loans in monetary default or that require increased attention and focus
  • Promptly determine cause of delinquency and whether a workout is feasible
  • Continuously service these loans to mitigate risk exposure and realize maximum recoveries

Actively manage and maintain the credit

Agency

quality of the performing loan portfolio

Portfolio

Routine contact with borrower, including

Management

review of financials and property inspections

  • Monitor for potential refinancing opportunities
  • Perform periodic risk ratings to identify the need for heightened surveillance

Structured

Proactive, hands-on approach to the daily

Asset

oversight of all structured loans from

Management

origination to payoff

Detailed monitoring of properties to

ensure compliance with borrower's loan

terms, business plan and stabilization

Hands-on customer service throughout

the life loan cycle and through permanent

financing

Arbor's Background and History

Arbor National Mortgage (a residential

1983

mortgage company) is founded by

Ivan Kaufman. The company

ultimately grows to greater than 1,200

employees in eight states

1992

Arbor National Mortgage goes public

under the name Arbor National

Holdings (IPO at $9.00 per share)

1993

Arbor Commercial Mortgage (ACM) is

established as the commercial real

estate finance subsidiary of Arbor

National Holdings

Arbor National Holdings is sold to

Bank of America for $17.50 per share;

2002-

Ivan Kaufman retains ACM

ACM obtains Fannie Mae DUS ®

1995

Seller/Servicer license, one of 25

granted in the country; becomes FHA

MAP lender and Ginnie Mae issuer

Successfully operates a structured

finance platform as a private company

2003

ACM's structured business spins off

into Arbor Realty Trust (ART) through a

$120M 144A offering

2004

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR) goes

public completing a $135M IPO

ACM is rated as an Above Average

-2008

commercial primary and special

servicer by Standard & Poor's and Fitch

ACM becomes a Top Ten Fannie Mae

2005

DUS ® Multifamily Lender

ART successfully accesses the

nonrecourse securitization market to

finance its structured finance assets

2011-

ART is the only commercial mortgage

REIT to successfully manage its

2009

securitization vehicles during the

recession without any defaults or losses

to its investors

ART is first commercial REIT to access

2012

securitization market post-2008

recession through collateralized loan

obligations (CLOs) with investment

replenishment rights

ACM receives Freddie Mac

Seller/Servicer designation and

2016

becomes one of three nationwide

lenders to offer the Freddie Mac Small

Balance Loan (SBL) product

-

ACM receives Fannie Mae and Freddie

2013

Mac Seniors Housing licenses

Arbor becomes a Top Fannie Mae Small Loans Lender and the Top Freddie Mac SBL Lender

2016 - 2017

2017 - 2018

2019

2020

Arbor named a Top Fannie Mae DUS® Lender for 11 years in a row, one of only two lenders to achieve this tenure

ART completes the acquisition of ACM's agency lending platform, integrating both the structured and agency business into one public entity and internalizes its management team

Arbor is first Freddie Mac SBL Lender to cross $2B threshold

Arbor is the Top Freddie Mac SBL Lender (2016) and the Top Fannie Mae Small Loans Lender (2017)

Market cap reaches $1.9B

Annual dividend increased to $1.20 Servicing portfolio reaches $20.1B

Launches Arbor Private Label and Single- Family Rental (SFR) loan programs

Top Fannie Mae Small Loans Lender

Annual dividend increased to $1.24 Servicing portfolio reaches $21.6B

Closed first Private Label multifamily mortgage loan securitization totaling $727 million

Disclaimer

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 21:17:05 UTC
