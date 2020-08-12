Arbor Realty Trust : Q2 2020 August Investor Presentation 3.8 MB

Certain items in this presentation may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including information about possible, anticipated or assumed future results of our business, our financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Arbor can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Arbor's expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions generally, and the real estate markets specifically, in particular, due to the uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic, continued ability to source new investments, changes in interest rates and/or credit spreads, and other risks detailed in Arbor's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and its other reports filed with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. Arbor expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Arbor's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
Arbor Realty Trust - Valued Franchise
Arbor Realty Trust is an internally managed REIT with a versatile multifamily-centric operating platform and a unique business model, consisting of three primary business platforms:
Balance sheet loan origination
GSE/Agency loan origination
Servicing
Complementary operating platforms withdiversified and recurring income streams with a proven track record for growth: n Capital light GSE/Agency business generating significant earnings and cash flows n Primary focus on small balance loans in the highly attractive and stable multifamily sector n Industry leading ROE's and annualized shareholder returns
9 consecutive years of consistent dividend growth
Strong liquidity position of ~$450M at July 31, 2020
Prudent leverage and balance sheet strategy with stable liability
structures that are long dated, non-recourse and non-mark-to-market
Led by a cycle tested senior management team with30+ years of industry experience and ~20% ownership
~$21.6B
Servicing
Portfolio1
527
Employees1
~$5.0B
Investment Portfolio1
~54%
Annual Stockholder
Return in 2019
1. As of June 30, 2020.
Arbor's Unique Business Model Provides Substantial Competitive Advantages
Drives GSE/Agency Business
On-Balance-
Agency
Origination /
Sheet Lender
Servicing
Platforms
Structured Loan Opportunities
ü Strong risk-adjusted returns
ü
ü Drives GSE/Agency pipeline once loans are eligible
ü
ü Match-funded with CLOs that are long dated, non-
ü
recourse and non-mark-to-market
High ROE/capital-light
Long-dated servicing fees
High barriers to entry
Combined Benefits
þ
þ
One stop shop for multifamily borrowers offering flexible lending solutions with enhanced certainty and speed of execution
Safety and growth of dividend combining benefits from both mortgage REIT and GSE/Agency platform
Leading Nationwide Origination and Servicing Platform
$40B of GSE/Agency originations since inception in 1995n Highly scalable and difficult to replicate platform n Focus on small balance loans ($1M-$8M) with average size of ~$6M n Industry leading performance with nominal delinquencies and forbearances to date
$21.6B servicing portfolio, 100% focused on multifamilyn Generates significant prepayment protection income
stream with a 9.1 year weighted average remaining life n $1B fee-earning escrow balances n ~$345M estimated fair market value of MSR1
Total Agency Originations ($ in B)
Fannie Mae Freddie Mac FHA Conduit Private Label
Agency Servicing Portfolio ($ in B)
Fannie Mae Freddie Mac FHA Private Label
$21.6
CAGR:
12%
$5.1
$5.02
$4.5
$0.2
$4.8
$0.4
$0.2
$3.8
$1.6
$0.2
$1.3
$0.7
$3.1
$1.0
$0.3
16% CAGR:
$16.2$0.5
$13.6 $3.2
$0.4
$0.7
$20.1 $0.6
$18.6
$0.7
$0.6
$4.6
$4.5
$4.4
$0.9
$2.5
$0.3
$2.7
$2.9
$3.3
$3.3
$0.3
$1.9
$1.7
$11.0
$2.0
$15.7
$0.5
$14.9
$0.9
$13.6
$12.5
$11.2
$9.6
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
1H20
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
1H20
1. Mortgage servicing rights valued as of 6/30/20.
2. Annualized based on actual originations of $2.5B for the first half of 2020.
Balance Sheet Loan Portfolio Composition
Portfolio Overview
Total Portfolio
$5.0B
As of:
6/30/2020
† Average Loan Size
$16.9M
† W/A Loan-to-Value
78%
† Allowance for Credit Losses (CECL)
~3%
† W/A Months to Maturity1
20.2
Geographical Location
GA
FL
IL 6%
TX
9%
6%
12%
PA 5%
NY
AL 5%
16%
NC 5%
Other2CA 5% 26%
CT 5%
Other 2%
Pref Eq 4%
Mezz 3%
Loan Type
Asset Class
Multifamily
80%
Bridge
91%
Student Housing 3%
Land 5%
Healthcare 4%
Office 3%
Hotel 2%
Retail 1%
Other 2%
1. Maturity without extension options.
2. Other includes 11% and 10% for the South and Midwest regions, respectively. No other individual state represented 4% or more of the total.
Significant Growth in our Diversified, Long-Dated Income Streams 1
Significant Growth in our Diversified, Long-
Considerable growth in our annualized run rate income streams providing a very strong baseline of
1. Based on June 30, 2019 and 2020 portfolio, debt and escrow balances, which may not be indicative of actual results.
Structured only; does not include interest income from Agency loans held for sale.
Asset and debt rates reflect "all in" amounts, which include certain fees and costs.
Significant Growth Opportunities
GSE/Agency
Business
Structured
Loan
Business
Corporate
Growth
Initiatives
We believe that the GSE/Agency-backed loans segment will continue to be a significant and core portion of the overall mortgage loans market and we expect to have a strong second half of 2020 based on our robust pipeline n Majority of ABR's GSE/Agency volume is in small balance, affordable housing multifamily loans
Strong footprint anddemonstrated ability to grow market share in stable GSE/Agency segment
We expect strong performance in our loan business driven by our proprietary relationships and our expertise in structured loans
We experienced16% growth in our loan book in the first half of 2020, 30% growth in 2019, and 24% growth in 2018
Arbor Private Label loan program further diversifies our lending platforms, allowing us to capitalize on inefficiencies in the GSE market and serving as a mitigant against any future GSE changes
Arbor Private Label is another complimentary loan product to our existing line of agency loan products which provides our clients with added flexibility and additional options
Proprietarysingle-familyresidential portfolio platform, providing additional bridge and permanent lending products, further diversifying our income streams and lending platforms
This platform provides for significant opportunity in one of the fastest-growing asset classes in a market that is as big as multifamily
Investment in residential banking joint venture provides additional income diversity which acts as a natural hedge against declining interest rates, specifically earnings on our escrow balances
Substantial Value Play
Significant Growth in our Diversified, Long-
Significant shareholder value opportunity
Dated Income Streams
Dividend Payout Ratio
Dividend Yield1
1
+31%
8.0%
86.3%
10.5%
-8%
79.2%
PRE-COVID
CURRENT
2019
1H20
Stock price of $15.50 based on pre-COVID dividend yield n We believe we should be trading above this value based on our resiliency and strong performance n Our 17% ROE is unmatched in our industry n We've had 9 consecutive years of dividend growth n Our dividend payout ratio remains an industry low even with our consistent dividend increases
1. Pre-COVID ratio based on 2/10/20 closing price of $15.00. Current ratio based on 8/12/20 closing price of $11.83.
n Extensive experience with CRE CLOs n Match-funded with locked-in spreads
n Nonrecourse, 74% to 84% advance rates with long replenishment features n Target range of 60% to 70% of total financing (excluding TruPS)
n 3- to 4-year replacement periods
n 11 separate warehouse and repo facilities ($2.3B committed)
n $275M, 4.50% rate, no significant covenants, matures March 2027 n $110M, 4.75% rate, no significant covenants, matures October 2024 n $125M, 5.625% rate, no significant covenants, matures May 2023 n $90M, 5.75% rate, no significant covenants, matures April 2024
n $71M, 8.00% rate, no significant covenants, matures April 2023
n$264M, 4.75% coupon and $17.80 convert price, matures November 2022 n$14M, 5.25% coupon and $12.41 convert price, matures July 2021
n ~30 year unsecured with no significant covenants - equity-liken ~8.4% rate; is callable
n Book value per common share of $8.81 and adjusted book value of $9.411
1. Based on common equity of $1.17 billion and 132.6M shares outstanding, as of June 30, 2020, consisting of 112.2M common shares and 20.4M operating partnership units;
10
adjusted book value adds back the non-cash general CECL reserves on a tax-effected basis ($80M).
Financial Performance
(Amounts in 000's, except per share amounts)
Year Ended December 31,
Quarter Ended
YTD
2017
2018
2019
Mar-2020
Jun-2020
Jun-2020
Net interest income
67,189
103,171
132,063
38,544
41,778
80,322
Servicing revenue
92,244
119,214
125,647
31,044
29,048
60,092
Gain on sale, incl. fee based services, net
72,799
70,001
65,652
14,305
26,365
40,670
Structured transactions & equity kickers
4,353
500
3,505
1,120
(494)
626
Residential mortgage banking JV income
(1,804)
696
7,130
2,872
20,903
23,775
Other income
(625)
1,153
356
1,052
706
1,758
Total net revenues
234,156
294,735
334,353
88,937
118,306
207,243
Total operating expenses
142,795
56,062
102,373
159,323
165,066
46,311
Preferred stock dividends
7,554
7,554
7,554
1,888
1,888
3,776
Core earnings*
$83,807
$127,858
$161,733
$40,738
$60,356
$101,094
Core earnings ROE on common equity
11.6%
14.3%
14.9%
13.6%
20.9%
17.2%
Core earnings per common share
$1.04
$1.37
$1.39
$0.31
$0.46
$0.77
Dividend per common share1
$0.76
$1.04
$1.20
$0.30
$0.31
$0.61
Core EPS in excess of dividends
$0.28
$0.33
$0.19
$0.01
$0.15
$0.16
Stockholders annual return
25%
30%
54%
Stockholders three-year return
33%
1. Does not include a $0.15 special dividend in 2018
Strong core earnings outlook driven by capital light GSE/Agency business, high quality multifamily focused balance sheet portfolio
and investment in residential business, which provides significant core earnings well above our dividend run rate
*Core Earnings is a non-GAAP measure that excludes certain one-time items, as well as certain non-cash items. These adjustments are reflected on the appropriate line items above.
APPENDIX
Best-in-Class, Highly Aligned Management Team
✓
Internalized, highly aligned management team with significant ownership
✓
Industry-leading expertise with deep-rooted relationships across
✓
Deep bench of talented employees
✓
Best-in-class underwriting and origination capabilities
commercial real estate space
n President and Chairman of Arbor Realty Trust
n EVP, Structured Securitization
n Over 35 years of executive leadership experience in the
n Significant experience in structured finance and
commercial real estate sector
real estate industries
n Founded Arbor in 1983 and has been CEO and President
n Joined Arbor in 2004
of Arbor Commercial Mortgage LLC since 1993
Ivan Kaufman
Gene Kilgore
n Chief Financial Officer
n EVP, Managing Director of Structured Finance
and Principal Transactions
n 30 years of experience in commercial real estate in
n 30 years of experience in commercial real
operational and financial capacity
estate
n Joined Arbor in 1991 and has been CFO since 2005
n Joined Arbor in 1999
Paul Elenio
Fred Weber
n Chief Operating Officer, Agency Lending
n EVP, Chief Investment Officer, Residential Financing
n More than 20 years of experience in mortgage
n Significant experience in the mortgage financing industry
trading, securitization, banking and servicing
n More than 30 years tenure with Arbor
n More than seven years tenure with Arbor
John Caulfield
Steve Katz
Arbor Asset Management
Dedicated asset management platform with strong credit history and extensive experience in mitigating risk and modifying and working out assets through all cycles
Proactively oversee loans requiring a heightened level of surveillance and attention
Continual dialogue with investors and borrowers regarding loan level issues, plans for resolution and exit strategies
• Develop and review action plans to address
Loan
Surveillance
watchlist items, highlight drivers of loan rating
migration and corrective action steps
Risk
Management
Aggressive approach to mitigating risk for loans in monetary default or that require increased attention and focus
Promptly determine cause of delinquency and whether a workout is feasible
Continuously service these loans to mitigate risk exposure and realize maximum recoveries
•
Actively manage and maintain the credit
Agency
quality of the performing loan portfolio
Portfolio
•
Routine contact with borrower, including
Management
review of financials and property inspections
Monitor for potential refinancing opportunities
Perform periodic risk ratings to identify the need for heightened surveillance
Structured
•
Proactive, hands-on approach to the daily
Asset
oversight of all structured loans from
Management
origination to payoff
• Detailed monitoring of properties to
ensure compliance with borrower's loan
•
terms, business plan and stabilization
Hands-on customer service throughout
the life loan cycle and through permanent
financing
Arbor's Background and History
Arbor National Mortgage (a residential
1983
mortgage company) is founded by
Ivan Kaufman. The company
ultimately grows to greater than 1,200
employees in eight states
1992
Arbor National Mortgage goes public
under the name Arbor National
Holdings (IPO at $9.00 per share)
1993
Arbor Commercial Mortgage (ACM) is
established as the commercial real
estate finance subsidiary of Arbor
National Holdings
Arbor National Holdings is sold to
Bank of America for $17.50 per share;
2002-
Ivan Kaufman retains ACM
ACM obtains Fannie Mae DUS ®
1995
Seller/Servicer license, one of 25
granted in the country; becomes FHA
MAP lender and Ginnie Mae issuer
Successfully operates a structured
finance platform as a private company
2003
ACM's structured business spins off
into Arbor Realty Trust (ART) through a
$120M 144A offering
2004
Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR) goes
public completing a $135M IPO
ACM is rated as an Above Average
-2008
commercial primary and special
servicer by Standard & Poor's and Fitch
ACM becomes a Top Ten Fannie Mae
2005
DUS ® Multifamily Lender
ART successfully accesses the
nonrecourse securitization market to
finance its structured finance assets
2011-
ART is the only commercial mortgage
REIT to successfully manage its
2009
securitization vehicles during the
recession without any defaults or losses
to its investors
ART is first commercial REIT to access
2012
securitization market post-2008
recession through collateralized loan
obligations (CLOs) with investment
replenishment rights
ACM receives Freddie Mac
Seller/Servicer designation and
2016
becomes one of three nationwide
lenders to offer the Freddie Mac Small
Balance Loan (SBL) product
-
ACM receives Fannie Mae and Freddie
2013
Mac Seniors Housing licenses
Arbor becomes a Top Fannie Mae Small Loans Lender and the Top Freddie Mac SBL Lender
2016 - 2017
2017 - 2018
2019
2020
Arbor named a Top Fannie Mae DUS® Lender for 11 years in a row, one of only two lenders to achieve this tenure
ART completes the acquisition of ACM's agency lending platform, integrating both the structured and agency business into one public entity and internalizes its management team
Arbor is first Freddie Mac SBL Lender to cross $2B threshold
Arbor is the Top Freddie Mac SBL Lender (2016) and the Top Fannie Mae Small Loans Lender (2017)
Market cap reaches $1.9B
Annual dividend increased to $1.20 Servicing portfolio reaches $20.1B
Launches Arbor Private Label and Single- Family Rental (SFR) loan programs
Top Fannie Mae Small Loans Lender
Annual dividend increased to $1.24 Servicing portfolio reaches $21.6B
Closed first Private Label multifamily mortgage loan securitization totaling $727 million
