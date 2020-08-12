Arbor Realty Trust : Q2 2020 August Investor Presentation 3.8 MB 0 08/12/2020 | 05:18pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ARBOR REALTY TRUST INVESTOR PRESENTATION Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 CONFIDENTIAL August 2020 Forward-Looking Statements Certain items in this presentation may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including information about possible, anticipated or assumed future results of our business, our financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Arbor can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Arbor's expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions generally, and the real estate markets specifically, in particular, due to the uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic, continued ability to source new investments, changes in interest rates and/or credit spreads, and other risks detailed in Arbor's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and its other reports filed with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. Arbor expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Arbor's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based. This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior, to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures versus their nearest GAAP equivalent. For example, other companies may calculate such non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of these non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. Additionally, as required by Regulation G, a reconciliation of core earnings (introduced in Q1 2020), to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is available in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Prior period core earnings amounts included on page 11 have been conformed to reflect this change. 2 Arbor Realty Trust - Valued Franchise Arbor Realty Trust is an internally managed REIT with a versatile multifamily-centric operating platform and a unique business model, consisting of three primary business platforms: Balance sheet loan origination

GSE/Agency loan origination

Servicing Complementary operating platforms with diversified and recurring income streams with a proven track record for growth:

n Capital light GSE/Agency business generating significant earnings and cash flows

n Primary focus on small balance loans in the highly attractive and stable multifamily sector

n Industry leading ROE's and annualized shareholder returns 9 consecutive years of consistent dividend growth

Strong liquidity position of ~$450M at July 31, 2020

Prudent leverage and balance sheet strategy with stable liability structures that are long dated, non-recourse and non-mark-to-market Led by a cycle tested senior management team with 30+ years of industry experience and ~20% ownership ~$21.6B Servicing Portfolio1 527 Employees1 ~$5.0B Investment Portfolio1 ~54% Annual Stockholder Return in 2019 3 1. As of June 30, 2020. Arbor's Unique Business Model Provides Substantial Competitive Advantages Drives GSE/Agency Business On-Balance- Agency Origination / Sheet Lender Servicing Platforms Structured Loan Opportunities ü Strong risk-adjusted returns ü ü Drives GSE/Agency pipeline once loans are eligible ü ü Match-funded with CLOs that are long dated, non- ü recourse and non-mark-to-market High ROE/capital-light Long-dated servicing fees High barriers to entry Combined Benefits þ þ One stop shop for multifamily borrowers offering flexible lending solutions with enhanced certainty and speed of execution Safety and growth of dividend combining benefits from both mortgage REIT and GSE/Agency platform 4 Leading Nationwide Origination and Servicing Platform $40B of GSE/Agency originations since inception in 1995 n Highly scalable and difficult to replicate platform

n Focus on small balance loans ($1M-$8M) with average size of ~$6M

n Industry leading performance with nominal delinquencies and forbearances to date $21.6B servicing portfolio, 100% focused on multifamily n Generates significant prepayment protection income

stream with a 9.1 year weighted average remaining life n $1B fee-earning escrow balances

n ~$345M estimated fair market value of MSR 1 Total Agency Originations ($ in B) Fannie Mae Freddie Mac FHA Conduit Private Label Agency Servicing Portfolio ($ in B) Fannie Mae Freddie Mac FHA Private Label $21.6 CAGR: 12% $5.1 $5.02 $4.5 $0.2 $4.8 $0.4 $0.2 $3.8 $1.6 $0.2 $1.3 $0.7 $3.1 $1.0 $0.3 16% CAGR: $16.2 $0.5 $13.6 $3.2 $0.4 $0.7 $20.1 $0.6 $18.6 $0.7 $0.6 $4.6 $4.5 $4.4 $0.9 $2.5 $0.3 $2.7 $2.9 $3.3 $3.3 $0.3 $1.9 $1.7 $11.0 $2.0 $15.7 $0.5 $14.9 $0.9 $13.6 $12.5 $11.2 $9.6 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1H20 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1H20 1. Mortgage servicing rights valued as of 6/30/20. 5 2. Annualized based on actual originations of $2.5B for the first half of 2020. Balance Sheet Loan Portfolio Composition Portfolio Overview Total Portfolio $5.0B As of: 6/30/2020 † Average Loan Size $16.9M † W/A Loan-to-Value 78% † Allowance for Credit Losses (CECL) ~3% † W/A Months to Maturity1 20.2 Geographical Location GA FL IL 6% TX 9% 6% 12% PA 5% NY AL 5% 16% NC 5% Other2CA 5% 26% CT 5% Other 2% Pref Eq 4% Mezz 3% Loan Type Asset Class Multifamily 80% Bridge 91% Student Housing 3% Land 5% Healthcare 4% Office 3% Hotel 2% Retail 1% Other 2% 1. Maturity without extension options. 6 2. Other includes 11% and 10% for the South and Midwest regions, respectively. No other individual state represented 4% or more of the total. Significant Growth in our Diversified, Long-Dated Income Streams 1 Significant Growth in our Diversified, Long- Considerable growth in our annualized run rate income streams providing a very strong baseline of predictableDatedand stableIncomecore earningsStreams 1 Net Interest Income $161M 2 +48% $109M Servicing Revenue +12% $95M $85 Escrow Revenue $18M $6M Residential JV Income $24M +581% $3M 7/1/2019 7/1/2020 7/1/2019 7/1/2020 7/1/2019 7/1/2020 1H19 1H20 Based on: 7/1/19 7/1/20 Based on: 7/1/19 7/1/20 Based on: 7/1/19 7/1/20 Based on: 7/1/19 7/1/20 Escrow Asset Bal. $3.9B $5.0B Servicing $19.5B $21.6B $884M $1.02B Ownership % 16.3% 16.3% Asset Rate 3 7.34% 6.10% Portfolio Balance Servicing Escrow 0.436% 0.441% 2.07% 0.60% Profits Interest 19.0% 15.0% Debt Bal. $3.6B $4.5B Rate Rate Debt Rate 4.96% 3.14% 1. Based on June 30, 2019 and 2020 portfolio, debt and escrow balances, which may not be indicative of actual results. 7 Structured only; does not include interest income from Agency loans held for sale. Asset and debt rates reflect "all in" amounts, which include certain fees and costs. Significant Growth Opportunities GSE/Agency Business Structured Loan Business Corporate Growth Initiatives We believe that the GSE/Agency-backed loans segment will continue to be a significant and core portion of the overall mortgage loans market and we expect to have a strong second half of 2020 based on our robust pipeline

n Majority of ABR's GSE/Agency volume is in small balance, affordable housing multifamily loans

GSE/Agency-backed loans segment will continue to be a of the overall mortgage loans market and we expect to have a strong second half of 2020 based on our robust pipeline Majority of ABR's GSE/Agency volume is in small balance, affordable housing multifamily loans Strong footprint and demonstrated ability to grow market share in stable GSE/Agency segment

in stable GSE/Agency segment We expect strong performance in our loan business driven by our proprietary relationships and our expertise in structured loans We experienced 16% growth in our loan book in the first half of 2020, 30% growth in 2019, and 24% growth in 2018 Arbor Private Label loan program further diversifies our lending platforms, allowing us to capitalize on inefficiencies in the GSE market and serving as a mitigant against any future GSE changes Arbor Private Label is another complimentary loan product to our existing line of agency loan products which provides our clients with added flexibility and additional options Proprietary single-family residential portfolio platform, providing additional bridge and permanent lending products, further diversifying our income streams and lending platforms This platform provides for significant opportunity in one of the fastest-growing asset classes in a market that is as big as multifamily Investment in residential banking joint venture provides additional income diversity which acts as a natural hedge against declining interest rates, specifically earnings on our escrow balances 8 Substantial Value Play Significant Growth in our Diversified, Long- Significant shareholder value opportunity Dated Income Streams Dividend Payout Ratio Dividend Yield1 1 +31% 8.0% 86.3% 10.5% -8% 79.2% PRE-COVID CURRENT 2019 1H20 Stock price of $15.50 based on pre-COVID dividend yield

n We believe we should be trading above this value based on our resiliency and strong performance n Our 17% ROE is unmatched in our industry

n We've had 9 consecutive years of dividend growth

n Our dividend payout ratio remains an industry low even with our consistent dividend increases 1. Pre-COVID ratio based on 2/10/20 closing price of $15.00. Current ratio based on 8/12/20 closing price of $11.83. 9 Highly Diversified Capital Structure 1 Capital Structure ($ in M) CLO IX CLO X $2.5B CLO XI CLOs CLO XII CLO XIII Warehouse & repo Senior unsecured notes Convertible senior notes Trust preferred (TruPS) Perpetual preferred equity Common equity $5,798 356 441 533 534 668 906 671 278 154 89 1,168 n Extensive experience with CRE CLOs n Match-funded with locked-in spreads n Nonrecourse, 74% to 84% advance rates with long replenishment features n Target range of 60% to 70% of total financing (excluding TruPS) n 3- to 4-year replacement periods n 11 separate warehouse and repo facilities ($2.3B committed) n $275M, 4.50% rate, no significant covenants, matures March 2027 n $110M, 4.75% rate, no significant covenants, matures October 2024 n $125M, 5.625% rate, no significant covenants, matures May 2023 n $90M, 5.75% rate, no significant covenants, matures April 2024 n $71M, 8.00% rate, no significant covenants, matures April 2023 n$264M, 4.75% coupon and $17.80 convert price, matures November 2022 n$14M, 5.25% coupon and $12.41 convert price, matures July 2021 n ~30 year unsecured with no significant covenants - equity-liken ~8.4% rate; is callable n Book value per common share of $8.81 and adjusted book value of $9.411 1. Based on common equity of $1.17 billion and 132.6M shares outstanding, as of June 30, 2020, consisting of 112.2M common shares and 20.4M operating partnership units; 10 adjusted book value adds back the non-cash general CECL reserves on a tax-effected basis ($80M). Financial Performance (Amounts in 000's, except per share amounts) Year Ended December 31, Quarter Ended YTD 2017 2018 2019 Mar-2020 Jun-2020 Jun-2020 Net interest income 67,189 103,171 132,063 38,544 41,778 80,322 Servicing revenue 92,244 119,214 125,647 31,044 29,048 60,092 Gain on sale, incl. fee based services, net 72,799 70,001 65,652 14,305 26,365 40,670 Structured transactions & equity kickers 4,353 500 3,505 1,120 (494) 626 Residential mortgage banking JV income (1,804) 696 7,130 2,872 20,903 23,775 Other income (625) 1,153 356 1,052 706 1,758 Total net revenues 234,156 294,735 334,353 88,937 118,306 207,243 Total operating expenses 142,795 56,062 102,373 159,323 165,066 46,311 Preferred stock dividends 7,554 7,554 7,554 1,888 1,888 3,776 Core earnings* $83,807 $127,858 $161,733 $40,738 $60,356 $101,094 Core earnings ROE on common equity 11.6% 14.3% 14.9% 13.6% 20.9% 17.2% Core earnings per common share $1.04 $1.37 $1.39 $0.31 $0.46 $0.77 Dividend per common share1 $0.76 $1.04 $1.20 $0.30 $0.31 $0.61 Core EPS in excess of dividends $0.28 $0.33 $0.19 $0.01 $0.15 $0.16 Stockholders annual return 25% 30% 54% Stockholders three-year return 33% 1. Does not include a $0.15 special dividend in 2018 Strong core earnings outlook driven by capital light GSE/Agency business, high quality multifamily focused balance sheet portfolio and investment in residential business, which provides significant core earnings well above our dividend run rate *Core Earnings is a non-GAAP measure that excludes certain one-time items, as well as certain non-cash items. These adjustments are reflected on the appropriate line items above. 11 APPENDIX Best-in-Class, Highly Aligned Management Team ✓ Internalized, highly aligned management team with significant ownership ✓ Industry-leading expertise with deep-rooted relationships across ✓ Deep bench of talented employees ✓ Best-in-class underwriting and origination capabilities commercial real estate space n President and Chairman of Arbor Realty Trust n EVP, Structured Securitization n Over 35 years of executive leadership experience in the n Significant experience in structured finance and commercial real estate sector real estate industries n Founded Arbor in 1983 and has been CEO and President n Joined Arbor in 2004 of Arbor Commercial Mortgage LLC since 1993 Ivan Kaufman Gene Kilgore n Chief Financial Officer n EVP, Managing Director of Structured Finance and Principal Transactions n 30 years of experience in commercial real estate in n 30 years of experience in commercial real operational and financial capacity estate n Joined Arbor in 1991 and has been CFO since 2005 n Joined Arbor in 1999 Paul Elenio Fred Weber n Chief Operating Officer, Agency Lending n EVP, Chief Investment Officer, Residential Financing n More than 20 years of experience in mortgage n Significant experience in the mortgage financing industry trading, securitization, banking and servicing n More than 30 years tenure with Arbor n More than seven years tenure with Arbor John Caulfield Steve Katz Arbor Asset Management Dedicated asset management platform with strong credit history and extensive experience in mitigating risk and modifying and working out assets through all cycles Proactively oversee loans requiring a heightened level of surveillance and attention

Continual dialogue with investors and borrowers regarding loan level issues, plans for resolution and exit strategies • Develop and review action plans to address Loan Surveillance watchlist items, highlight drivers of loan rating migration and corrective action steps Risk Management Aggressive approach to mitigating risk for loans in monetary default or that require increased attention and focus

Promptly determine cause of delinquency and whether a workout is feasible

Continuously service these loans to mitigate risk exposure and realize maximum recoveries • Actively manage and maintain the credit Agency quality of the performing loan portfolio Portfolio • Routine contact with borrower, including Management review of financials and property inspections Monitor for potential refinancing opportunities

Perform periodic risk ratings to identify the need for heightened surveillance Structured • Proactive, hands-on approach to the daily Asset oversight of all structured loans from Management origination to payoff • Detailed monitoring of properties to ensure compliance with borrower's loan • terms, business plan and stabilization Hands-on customer service throughout the life loan cycle and through permanent financing Arbor's Background and History Arbor National Mortgage (a residential 1983 mortgage company) is founded by Ivan Kaufman. The company ultimately grows to greater than 1,200 employees in eight states 1992 Arbor National Mortgage goes public under the name Arbor National Holdings (IPO at $9.00 per share) 1993 Arbor Commercial Mortgage (ACM) is established as the commercial real estate finance subsidiary of Arbor National Holdings Arbor National Holdings is sold to Bank of America for $17.50 per share; 2002- Ivan Kaufman retains ACM ACM obtains Fannie Mae DUS ® 1995 Seller/Servicer license, one of 25 granted in the country; becomes FHA MAP lender and Ginnie Mae issuer Successfully operates a structured finance platform as a private company 2003 ACM's structured business spins off into Arbor Realty Trust (ART) through a $120M 144A offering 2004 Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR) goes public completing a $135M IPO ACM is rated as an Above Average -2008 commercial primary and special servicer by Standard & Poor's and Fitch ACM becomes a Top Ten Fannie Mae 2005 DUS ® Multifamily Lender ART successfully accesses the nonrecourse securitization market to finance its structured finance assets 2011- ART is the only commercial mortgage REIT to successfully manage its 2009 securitization vehicles during the recession without any defaults or losses to its investors ART is first commercial REIT to access 2012 securitization market post-2008 recession through collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) with investment replenishment rights ACM receives Freddie Mac Seller/Servicer designation and 2016 becomes one of three nationwide lenders to offer the Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan (SBL) product - ACM receives Fannie Mae and Freddie 2013 Mac Seniors Housing licenses Arbor becomes a Top Fannie Mae Small Loans Lender and the Top Freddie Mac SBL Lender 2016 - 2017 2017 - 2018 2019 2020 Arbor named a Top Fannie Mae DUS® Lender for 11 years in a row, one of only two lenders to achieve this tenure ART completes the acquisition of ACM's agency lending platform, integrating both the structured and agency business into one public entity and internalizes its management team Arbor is first Freddie Mac SBL Lender to cross $2B threshold Arbor is the Top Freddie Mac SBL Lender (2016) and the Top Fannie Mae Small Loans Lender (2017) Market cap reaches $1.9B Annual dividend increased to $1.20 Servicing portfolio reaches $20.1B Launches Arbor Private Label and Single- Family Rental (SFR) loan programs Top Fannie Mae Small Loans Lender Annual dividend increased to $1.24 Servicing portfolio reaches $21.6B Closed first Private Label multifamily mortgage loan securitization totaling $727 million Attachments Original document

