Arbor Realty Trust Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and Declares Common Stock Dividend

GAAP net income of $0.47 per diluted common share; AFFO of $0.29, or $0.39 per share excluding a $10 million non-cash loss reserve on a legacy asset 1

Declares a cash dividend on common stock of $0.27 per share, 29% higher than a year ago

Declared a special dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock

Raised $100.5 million of capital in a common stock offering Agency Business Segment income of $42.4 million

Loan originations of $1.62 billion, a 15% increase from 3Q18

Servicing portfolio of $18.60 billion, up 5% from 3Q18 and 15% for 2018 Structured Business Segment income of $4.7 million

Loan originations of $447.5 million Full Year Highlights: GAAP net income of $1.50 and AFFO of $1.21 per diluted common share 1

Record loan originations of $6.78 billion, with $5.12 billion from the agency business, a 15% increase over 2017

Improved funding sources by adding our tenth and largest collateralized securitization vehicle totaling $560.0 million, increased warehouse facility capacity and reduced pricing, issued $389.5 million of senior debt replacing $336.1 million of higher cost senior debt

Raised $217.1 million of capital through the issuance of common stock and debt

Structured portfolio growth of 24% from loan originations of $1.66 billion

Declared dividends on common stock of $1.13 per share, a 57% increase from 2017

Significant return to shareholders of 30% for 2018

Market cap surpasses $1 billion mark

Recognized a $10 million gain from the settlement of a litigation UNIONDALE, N.Y., Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018. Arbor reported net income for the quarter of $37.2 million, or $0.47 per diluted common share, compared to $21.9 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. Net income for the year was $108.3 million, or $1.50 per diluted common share, compared to $65.8 million, or $1.12 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2017. Adjusted funds from operations (“AFFO”) for the quarter was $28.9 million, or $0.29 per diluted common share, compared to $20.7 million, or $0.25 per diluted common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. AFFO for the year was $113.1 million, or $1.21 per diluted common share, compared to $83.9 million, or $1.04 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2017.1 Agency Business Loan Origination Platform Agency Loan Volume (in thousands) Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 Fannie Mae $ 1,067,230 $ 995,662 $ 3,332,100 $ 2,929,481 Freddie Mac 527,502 317,516 1,587,958 1,322,498 FHA 15,549 77,236 153,523 189,087 CMBS/Conduit 14,025 20,650 50,908 21,370 Total Originations $ 1,624,306 $ 1,411,064 $ 5,124,489 $ 4,462,436 Total Loan Sales $ 1,653,421 $ 1,190,004 $ 4,924,144 $ 4,814,906 Total Loan Commitments $ 1,604,502 $ 1,376,376 $ 5,104,072 $ 4,344,328 For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, the Agency Business generated revenues of $84.4 million, compared to $58.8 million for the third quarter of 2018. Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net was $18.7 million for the quarter, reflecting a margin of 1.13% on loan sales, compared to $17.5 million and 1.47% for the third quarter of 2018. Income from mortgage servicing rights was $36.1 million for the quarter, reflecting a rate of 2.25% as a percentage of loan commitments, compared to $25.2 million and 1.83% for the third quarter of 2018. At December 31, 2018, loans held-for-sale was $481.7 million which was primarily comprised of unpaid principal balances totaling $473.0 million, with financing associated with these loans totaling $ 472.2 million. Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio Our fee-based servicing portfolio totaled $18.60 billion at December 31, 2018, an increase of 5% from September 30, 2018, primarily a result of $1.62 billion of new loan originations, net of $ 803.3 million in portfolio runoff during the quarter. Servicing revenue, net was $11.4 million for the quarter and consists of servicing revenue of $23.9 million, net of amortization of mortgage servicing rights totaling $12.5 million. Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio ($ in thousands) As of December 31, 2018 As of September 30, 2018 UPB Wtd. Avg. Fee Wtd. Avg. Life (in years) UPB Wtd. Avg. Fee Wtd. Avg. Life (in years) Fannie Mae $ 13,562,667 0.513 % 7.4 $ 13,195,643 0.523 % 7.7 Freddie Mac 4,394,287 0.308 % 10.8 3,977,619 0.308 % 11.0 FHA 644,687 0.155 % 19.6 621,419 0.157 % 20.1 Total $ 18,601,641 0.452 % 8.6 $ 17,794,681 0.462 % 8.8 Loans sold under the Fannie Mae program contain an obligation to partially guarantee the performance of the loan (“loss-sharing obligations”). At December 31, 2018, the Company’s allowance for loss-sharing obligations was $34.3 million, representing 0.25% of the Fannie Mae servicing portfolio.

Structured Business Portfolio and Investment Activity Quarter ended December 31, 2018: 21 new loan originations totaling $447.5 million, of which 18 were bridge loans for $404.9 million

Payoffs and pay downs on 23 loans totaling $271.4 million Year ended December 31, 2018: Portfolio growth of 24% was driven by loan origination volume consisting of 90 new loan originations totaling $1.66 billion, of which 84 were bridge loans for $1.55 billion

Payoffs and pay downs on 79 loans totaling $955.6 million At December 31, 2018, the loan and investment portfolio’s unpaid principal balance, excluding loan loss reserves, was $3.28 billion, with a weighted average current interest pay rate of 7.02%, compared to $3.17 billion and 6.88% at September 30, 2018. Including certain fees earned and costs associated with the loan and investment portfolio, the weighted average current interest pay rate was 7.66% at December 31, 2018, compared to 7.52% at September 30, 2018. The increase in average yield was primarily due to an increase in LIBOR. The average balance of the Company’s loan and investment portfolio during the fourth quarter of 2018, excluding loan loss reserves, was $3.23 billion with a weighted average yield on these assets of 7.76%, compared to $3.26 billion and 7.37% for the third quarter of 2018. The increase in average yield was primarily due to higher fees on loan payoffs in the fourth quarter as compared to the third quarter, as well as an increase in LIBOR. The Company recorded $10.1 million in loan loss reserves related to a loan with a carrying value of approximately $121.4 million, before loan loss reserves. At December 31, 2018, the Company’s total loan loss reserves were $71.1 million on five loans with an aggregate carrying value before loan loss reserves of $131.8 million. The Company also had two non-performing loans with a carrying value of $2.5 million, net of related loan loss reserves of $1.7 million. Financing Activity The balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio at December 31, 2018 was $2.89 billion with a weighted average interest rate including fees of 5.24% as compared to $2.92 billion and a rate of 5.03% at September 30, 2018. The average balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $2.89 billion, as compared to $2.86 billion for the third quarter of 2018. The average cost of borrowings for the fourth quarter was 5.13%, compared to 4.93% for the third quarter of 2018. The increase in average costs was primarily due to an increase in LIBOR. The Company is subject to various financial covenants and restrictions under the terms of its collateralized securitization vehicles and financing facilities. The Company believes it was in compliance with all financial covenants and restrictions as of December 31, 2018 and as of the most recent collateralized securitization vehicle determination dates in January 2019. Capital Markets The Company issued 8.7 million shares of common stock in a public offering receiving net proceeds of $100.5 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds to make investments and for general corporate purposes. Dividends The Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share of common stock for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, representing an increase of 29% over the prior year dividend of $0.21 per share. The dividend is payable on March 20, 2019 to common stockholders of record on March 1, 2019. The ex-dividend date is February 28, 2019. The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on the Company's Series A, Series B and Series C cumulative redeemable preferred stock reflecting accrued dividends from December 1, 2018 through February 28, 2019. The dividends are payable on February 28, 2019 to preferred stockholders of record on February 15, 2019. The Company will pay total dividends of $0.515625, $0.484375 and $0.53125 per share on the Series A, Series B and Series C preferred stock, respectively. About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in Uniondale, New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and other government-sponsored enterprises, as well as CMBS, bridge, mezzanine, and preferred equity lending. Rated by Standard and Poor’s and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality, and flexibility, and dedicated to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan. Safe Harbor Statement Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Arbor can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Arbor’s expectations include, but are not limited to, continued ability to source new investments, changes in interest rates and/or credit spreads, changes in the real estate markets, and other risks detailed in Arbor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and its other reports filed with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME ($ in thousands—except share and per share data) Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest income $ 73,360 $ 46,045 $ 251,768 $ 156,177 Interest expense 42,999 26,374 153,818 90,072 Net interest income 30,361 19,671 97,950 66,105 Other revenue: Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net 18,735 17,672 70,002 72,799 Mortgage servicing rights 36,052 20,638 98,839 76,820 Servicing revenue, net 11,372 9,287 46,034 29,210 Property operating income 1,569 2,219 10,095 10,973 Other income, net 9,736 1,615 8,161 685 Total other revenue 77,464 51,431 233,131 190,487 Other expenses: Employee compensation and benefits 26,386 25,265 110,470 92,126 Selling and administrative 9,291 7,605 37,074 30,738 Property operating expenses 2,342 2,639 10,431 10,482 Depreciation and amortization 1,914 1,843 7,453 7,385 Impairment loss on real estate owned - 500 2,000 3,200 Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries) 1,003 147 3,843 (259 ) Provision for loan losses (net of recoveries) 9,319 - 8,353 (456 ) Litigation settlement gain - - (10,170 ) - Management fee - related party - - - 6,673 Total other expenses 50,255 37,999 169,454 149,889 Income before extinguishment of debt, income from equity affiliates and income taxes 57,570 33,103 161,627 106,703 (Loss) gain on extinguishment of debt (82 ) - (5,041 ) 7,116 Income (loss) from equity affiliates 91 (4,706 ) 1,196 (2,951 ) (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (8,635 ) 2,885 (9,731 ) (13,359 ) Net income 48,944 31,282 148,051 97,509 Preferred stock dividends 1,888 1,888 7,554 7,554 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 9,838 7,524 32,185 24,120 Net income attributable to common stockholders 37,218 $ 21,870 $ 108,312 $ 65,835 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.48 $ 0.35 $ 1.54 $ 1.14 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.47 $ 0.35 $ 1.50 $ 1.12 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 78,273,633 61,712,782 70,208,165 57,890,574 Diluted 101,148,081 84,361,612 93,642,168 80,311,252 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.42 $ 0.19 $ 1.13 $ 0.72

ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in thousands—except share and per share data) December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 160,063 $ 104,374 Restricted cash 180,606 139,398 Loans and investments, net 3,200,145 2,579,127 Loans held-for-sale, net 481,664 297,443 Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net 273,770 252,608 Securities held to maturity, net 76,363 27,837 Investments in equity affiliates 21,580 23,653 Real estate owned, net 14,446 16,787 Due from related party 1,287 688 Goodwill and other intangible assets 116,165 121,766 Other assets 86,086 62,264 Total assets $ 4,612,175 $ 3,625,945 Liabilities and Equity: Credit facilities and repurchase agreements 1,135,627 528,573 Collateralized loan obligations 1,593,548 1,418,422 Debt fund 68,183 68,084 Senior unsecured notes 122,484 95,280 Convertible senior unsecured notes, net 254,768 231,287 Junior subordinated notes to subsidiary trust issuing preferred securities 140,259 139,590 Related party financing - 50,000 Due to borrowers 78,662 99,829 Allowance for loss-sharing obligations 34,298 30,511 Other liabilities 118,780 99,813 Total liabilities 3,546,609 2,761,389 Equity: Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, cumulative, redeemable, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized; special voting preferred shares; 20,653,584 and 21,230,769 shares issued and outstanding, respectively; 8.25% Series A, $38,787,500 aggregate liquidation preference; 1,551,500 shares issued and outstanding; 7.75% Series B, $31,500,000 aggregate liquidation preference; 1,260,000 shares issued and outstanding; 8.50% Series C, $22,500,000 aggregate liquidation preference; 900,000 shares issued and outstanding 89,502 89,508 Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized; 83,987,707 and 61,723,387 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 840 617 Additional paid-in capital 879,029 707,450 Accumulated deficit (74,133 ) (101,926 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income - 176 Total Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders’ equity 895,238 695,825 Noncontrolling interest 170,328 168,731 Total equity 1,065,566 864,556 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,612,175 $ 3,625,945 ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES STATEMENT OF INCOME SEGMENT INFORMATION - (Unaudited) (in thousands) Quarter Ended December 31, 2018 Structured Business Agency Business Other / Eliminations (1) Consolidated Interest income $ 64,105 $ 9,255 $ - $ 73,360 Interest expense 37,395 5,604 - 42,999 Net interest income 26,710 3,651 - 30,361 Other revenue: Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net - 18,735 - 18,735 Mortgage servicing rights - 36,052 - 36,052 Servicing revenue - 23,857 - 23,857 Amortization of MSRs - (12,485 ) - (12,485 ) Property operating income 1,569 - - 1,569 Other income, net 734 9,002 - 9,736 Total other revenue 2,303 75,161 - 77,464 Other expenses: Employee compensation and benefits 6,437 19,949 - 26,386 Selling and administrative 4,142 5,149 - 9,291 Property operating expenses 2,342 - - 2,342 Depreciation and amortization 514 1,400 - 1,914 Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries) - 1,003 - 1,003 Provision for loan losses (net of recoveries) 9,319 - - 9,319 Total other expenses 22,754 27,501 - 50,255 Income before extinguishment of debt, income from equity affiliates and income taxes 6,259 51,311 - 57,570 Loss on extinguishment of debt (82 ) - - (82 ) Income from equity affiliates 91 - - 91 Benefit from (provision for) income taxes 273 (8,908 ) - (8,635 ) Net income 6,541 42,403 - 48,944 Preferred stock dividends 1,888 - - 1,888 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest - - 9,838 9,838 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 4,653 $ 42,403 $ (9,838 ) $ 37,218 (1) Includes certain income or expenses not allocated to the two reportable segments. Amount reflects income attributable to the noncontrolling interest holders.

ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES BALANCE SHEET SEGMENT INFORMATION - (Unaudited) (in thousands) December 31, 2018 Structured Business Agency Business Consolidated Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 89,457 $ 70,606 $ 160,063 Restricted cash 180,606 - 180,606 Loans and investments, net 3,200,145 - 3,200,145 Loans held-for-sale, net - 481,664 481,664 Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net - 273,770 273,770 Securities held to maturity, net - 76,363 76,363 Investments in equity affiliates 21,580 - 21,580 Goodwill and other intangible assets 12,500 103,665 116,165 Other assets 81,494 20,325 101,819 Total assets $ 3,585,782 $ 1,026,393 $ 4,612,175 Liabilities: Debt obligations 2,842,688 472,181 3,314,869 Allowance for loss-sharing obligations - 34,298 34,298 Other liabilities 159,413 38,029 197,442 Total liabilities $ 3,002,101 $ 544,508 $ 3,546,609 ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Supplemental Schedule of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - (Unaudited) Funds from Operations ("FFO") and Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") ($ in thousands—except share and per share data) Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 37,218 $ 21,870 $ 108,312 $ 65,835 Adjustments: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 9,838 7,524 32,185 24,120 Impairment loss on real estate owned - 500 2,000 3,200 Depreciation - real estate owned 176 177 708 769 Depreciation - investments in equity affiliates 125 102 499 406 Funds from operations (1) $ 47,357 $ 30,173 $ 143,704 $ 94,330 Adjustments: Income from mortgage servicing rights (36,052 ) (20,638 ) (98,839 ) (76,820 ) Impairment loss on real estate owned - (500 ) (2,000 ) (3,200 ) Deferred tax provision (benefit) 2,421 (7,414 ) (12,033 ) (7,399 ) Amortization and write-offs of MSRs 20,314 16,894 73,182 63,034 Depreciation and amortization 2,582 2,073 9,618 7,697 Net (gain) loss on changes in fair value of derivatives (9,002 ) (914 ) (6,672 ) 1,398 Stock-based compensation 1,257 1,007 6,095 4,840 Adjusted funds from operations (1) (2) $ 28,877 $ 20,681 $ 113,055 $ 83,880 Diluted FFO per share (1) $ 0.47 $ 0.36 $ 1.53 $ 1.17 Diluted AFFO per share (1) (2) $ 0.29 $ 0.25 $ 1.21 $ 1.04 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) 101,148,081 84,361,612 93,642,168 80,311,252 (1) Amounts are attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders. The OP Units are redeemable for cash, or at the Company's option for shares of the Company's common stock on a one-for-one basis. (2) Excluding the impact of a non-cash $10.1 million loan loss reserve related to a legacy pre-crisis asset, AFFO for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 was $39.0 million, or $0.39 per diluted common share.



The Company is presenting FFO and AFFO because management believes they are important supplemental measures of the Company’s operating performance in that they are frequently used by analysts, investors and other parties in the evaluation of REITs. The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, defines FFO as net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (losses) from sales of depreciated real properties, plus impairments of depreciated real properties and real estate related depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated ventures.



The Company defines AFFO as funds from operations adjusted for accounting items such as non-cash stock-based compensation expense, income from mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs"), changes in fair value of certain derivatives that temporarily flow through earnings, amortization and write-offs of MSRs, deferred tax (benefit) provision and the amortization of the convertible senior notes conversion option. The Company also adds back one-time charges such as acquisition costs and impairment losses on real estate and gains (losses) on sales of real estate. The Company is generally not in the business of operating real estate property and has obtained real estate by foreclosure or through partial or full settlement of mortgage debt related to the Company's loans to maximize the value of the collateral and minimize the Company's exposure. Therefore, the Company deems such impairment and gains (losses) on real estate as an extension of the asset management of its loans, thus a recovery of principal or additional loss on the Company's initial investment.



FFO and AFFO are not intended to be an indication of the Company's cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) or a measure of its liquidity, nor is it entirely indicative of funding the Company's cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. The Company’s calculation of FFO and AFFO may be different from the calculations used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.

