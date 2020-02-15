Arbor Realty Trust : SEC Filing - ABS-15G

EXHIBIT 99.1

Name of Issuing

Entity Check if

Registered Name of

Originator Total Assets in ABS by Originator (1) Assets That Were Subject to Demand Assets That Were Repurchased or

Replaced Assets Pending Repurchase

ot Replacement (within cure

period) Demand in Dispute Demand Withdrawn Demand Rejected (#) ($) (% of Principal

Balance) (#) ($) (% of Principal

Balance) (#) ($) (% of Principal

Balance) (#) ($) (% of Principal

Balance) (#) ($) (% of Principal

Balance) (#) ($) (% of Principal

Balance) (#) ($) (% of Principal

Balance) (a) (b) (c) (d) (e) (f) (g) (h) (i) (2) (j) (k) (l) (2) (m) (n) (o) (p) (q) (r) (s) (t) (u) (v) (w) (x) Commercial Mortgages Arbor Realty Commercial Real Estate Notes 2019-FL2, Ltd. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. 25 $ 487,646,800 100 % - $ - 0 % - $ - 0 % - $ - 0 % - $ - 0 % - $ - 0 % - $ - 0 % Arbor Realty Commercial Real Estate Notes 2019-FL1, Ltd. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. 28 $ 520,440,000 100 % - $ - 0 % - $ - 0 % - $ - 0 % - $ - 0 % - $ - 0 % - $ - 0 % Arbor Realty Commercial Real Estate Notes 2018-FL1, Ltd. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. 28 $ 502,088,967 100 % - $ - 0 % - $ - 0 % - $ - 0 % - $ - 0 % - $ - 0 % - $ - 0 % Arbor Realty Commercial Real Estate Notes 2017-FL3, Ltd. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. 15 $ 366,500,000 100 % - $ - 0 % - $ - 0 % - $ - 0 % - $ - 0 % - $ - 0 % - $ - 0 % Arbor Realty Commercial Real Estate Notes 2017-FL2, Ltd. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. 21 $ 240,153,000 100 % 2 $ 13,132,067 3.60 % 2 $ 13,132,067 3.60 % - $ - 0 % - $ - 0 % - $ - 0 % - $ - 0 %

(1) Represents the total number and principal balance of assets in the ABS at the time of original issuance.

(2) Represents the percentage of the assets that were subject to demand and assets that were repurchased or replaced as compared to the total assets in the ABS as of the most practicable date closest to December 31, 2019, which in this case was January 9, 2020.