ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC.

(ABR)
Arbor Realty Trust : SEC Filing - ABS-15G

02/15/2020 | 01:07am EST

EXHIBIT 99.1

Name of Issuing
Entity

Check if
Registered

Name of
Originator

Total Assets in ABS by Originator (1)

Assets That Were Subject to Demand

Assets That Were Repurchased or
Replaced

Assets Pending Repurchase
ot Replacement (within cure
period)

Demand in Dispute

Demand Withdrawn

Demand Rejected

(#)

($)

(% of Principal
Balance)

(#)

($)

(% of Principal
Balance)

(#)

($)

(% of Principal
Balance)

(#)

($)

(% of Principal
Balance)

(#)

($)

(% of Principal
Balance)

(#)

($)

(% of Principal
Balance)

(#)

($)

(% of Principal
Balance)

(a)

(b)

(c)

(d)

(e)

(f)

(g)

(h)

(i) (2)

(j)

(k)

(l) (2)

(m)

(n)

(o)

(p)

(q)

(r)

(s)

(t)

(u)

(v)

(w)

(x)

Commercial Mortgages

Arbor Realty Commercial Real Estate Notes 2019-FL2, Ltd.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

25

$

487,646,800

100

%

-

$

-

0

%

-

$

-

0

%

-

$

-

0

%

-

$

-

0

%

-

$

-

0

%

-

$

-

0

%

Arbor Realty Commercial Real Estate Notes 2019-FL1, Ltd.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

28

$

520,440,000

100

%

-

$

-

0

%

-

$

-

0

%

-

$

-

0

%

-

$

-

0

%

-

$

-

0

%

-

$

-

0

%

Arbor Realty Commercial Real Estate Notes 2018-FL1, Ltd.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

28

$

502,088,967

100

%

-

$

-

0

%

-

$

-

0

%

-

$

-

0

%

-

$

-

0

%

-

$

-

0

%

-

$

-

0

%

Arbor Realty Commercial Real Estate Notes 2017-FL3, Ltd.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

15

$

366,500,000

100

%

-

$

-

0

%

-

$

-

0

%

-

$

-

0

%

-

$

-

0

%

-

$

-

0

%

-

$

-

0

%

Arbor Realty Commercial Real Estate Notes 2017-FL2, Ltd.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

21

$

240,153,000

100

%

2

$

13,132,067

3.60

%

2

$

13,132,067

3.60

%

-

$

-

0

%

-

$

-

0

%

-

$

-

0

%

-

$

-

0

%

(1) Represents the total number and principal balance of assets in the ABS at the time of original issuance.

(2) Represents the percentage of the assets that were subject to demand and assets that were repurchased or replaced as compared to the total assets in the ABS as of the most practicable date closest to December 31, 2019, which in this case was January 9, 2020.

Disclaimer

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2020 06:06:29 UTC
