Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.    ABR

ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC.

(ABR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arbor Realty Trust Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/24/2020 | 05:11pm EDT

UNIONDALE, N.Y., July 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR), today announced that it is scheduled to release second quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Friday, July 31, 2020. The Company will host a conference call to review the results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 31, 2020.

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available at www.arbor.com in the investor relations section of the Company’s website. Those without web access should access the call telephonically at least ten minutes prior to the conference call. The dial-in numbers are (877) 876-9173 for domestic callers and (785) 424-1667 for international callers. Please use participant passcode ABRQ220 when prompted by the operator.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available until August 7, 2020. The replay dial-in numbers are (800) 839-5492 for domestic callers and (402) 220-2551 for international callers.

About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a Fannie Mae DUS® lender and Freddie Mac Optigo Seller/Servicer. Arbor’s product platform also includes CMBS, bridge, mezzanine and preferred equity lending. Rated by Standard and Poor’s and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

Contacts:
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.
Paul Elenio, Chief Financial Officer
516-506-4422
pelenio@arbor.com
Investors:
The Ruth Group
Alexander Lobo
646-536-7037
alobo@theruthgroup.com		Media:
Bonnie Habyan
Chief Marketing Officer
516-506-4615
bhabyan@arbor.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC.
05:11pArbor Realty Trust Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
GL
07/15ARBOR REALTY TRUST : Announces the Appointment of David Ohana as Director, Sales
PU
07/14ARBOR REALTY TRUST : Funds $3.9M Freddie Mac SBL Loan in Union City, NJ
PU
06/30ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligat..
AQ
06/29Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Closes Additional $30 Million of its Senior Unsecure..
GL
06/29ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/04ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (fo..
AQ
06/02ARBOR REALTY TRUST : Q1 2020 Fact Sheet 688 KB
PU
06/01ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of..
AQ
05/29Arbor Realty Trust's Private Label Mortgage Lender Closes $727 Million Multif..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 140 M - -
Net income 2020 24,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 784 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 40,5x
Yield 2020 11,7%
Capitalization 975 M 975 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 26,8x
Nbr of Employees 532
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 9,60 $
Last Close Price 8,84 $
Spread / Highest target 30,1%
Spread / Average Target 8,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan Kaufman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John G. Caulfield Chief Operating Officer, EVP-Agency Lending
Paul Elenio Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tommas Murphy Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Howard Leiner Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC.-38.40%975
GECINA-35.03%8 832
MIRVAC GROUP-34.28%6 021
GPT GROUP-26.43%5 893
ICADE-41.63%4 853
CHARTER HALL GROUP-9.21%3 438
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group