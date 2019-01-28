Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc    ARBB   GB0007922338

ARBUTHNOT BANKING GROUP PLC (ARBB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Arbuthnot Banking : Increasing concerns about global economic growth, especially in the Eurozone

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 06:04pm EST

Increasing concerns about global economic growth, especially in the Eurozone

Date: 28th January 2019

Increasing concerns about global economic growth, especially in the Eurozone
In this Perspective Ruth Lea, Economic Adviser to the Arbuthnot Banking Group, discusses the IMF's January forecast along with the ECB's latest concerns over Eurozone growth:
  • The IMF projected global growth of 3.7% (unchanged from October 2018's forecast) for 2018, but revised growth down to 3.5% (from 3.7%) for 2019. They added that 'risks to global growth tilt to the downside'.
  • They left their US forecasts unchanged, with growth of 2.9% (2018), 2.5% (2019) and 1.8% (2020).
  • But they revised Eurozone growth down again, to 1.8% in 2018 (compared with 2.0% in October and 2.2% in July), and to 1.6% in 2019 (down from 1.9%).
  • Germany's downgrade was especially marked for both 2018 (now 1.5%), where growth momentum was lost in the second half of the year, and 2019 (now 1.3%). The growth rates for France and Italy were also downgraded, with Italy's projected growth very lacklustre.
  • The IMF left the UK's forecasts unchanged (1.4% for 2018, 1.5% for 2019 and 1.6% for 2020), assuming a 'deal' on Brexit. They cited a No Deal Brexit as a potential risk to global growth.
  • China's growth was projected to slow from 6.6% in 2018 to 6.2% in 2019 and 2020, with risks that it may slow more than expected.
  • Turning to the ECB, President Mario Draghi gave a downbeat assessment of the Eurozone's economy after January's Governing Council meeting. Indicators had been weaker than expected and 'the risks surrounding the euro area growth outlook have moved to the downside'.
  • Eurostat data on November's industrial production were very weak for the Eurozone's 'big 4', especially for Germany.
UK developments have included:
  • December's retail sales fell 0.9% (MOM), after November's jump. For 2018Q4 sales were down 0.2% (QOQ), which will act as a drag on GDP in the quarter.
  • December's consumer prices inflation and producer prices inflation moderated, as petrol and oil prices eased.
  • The housing market remains subdued with UK prices rising just 2.8% (YOY) in November, with London's house prices falling by 0.7% (YOY).
  • The labour market remains robust, with the unemployment rate at 4.0% in the three months to November. The growth in annual average earnings is picking up, reflecting the tighter labour market.
Brexit developments included:
  • The Government lost the 'meaningful vote' on the Withdrawal Agreement in the Commons on 15 January 2019, by 432 to 202 votes.
  • There will be another vote on the Withdrawal Agreement on 29 January.

Ruth Lea said, 'Both the IMF and the ECB appear to be increasingly concerned about growth prospects in the Eurozone. The 'big 3' major economies performed disappointingly last year and Germany and Italy are expected to slow further this year. The ECB's interest rates are rock-bottom and can be expected to remain so. The ECB may even resort to more QE, if the economies continue to deteriorate. The stability and growth pact limits any fiscal stimulation packages, especially in the case of France and Italy. Germany, however, is in a comfortable fiscal position and could provide fiscal stimulus if it chose to do so.'
For full story: http://www.arbuthnotgroup.com/economic_perspectives_group.html

Press enquiries:

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC:

Ruth Lea, Economic Adviser
07800 608 674, 020 8346 3482
ruthlea@arbuthnot.co.uk
Follow Ruth on Twitter @RuthLeaEcon

Maitland:
Sam Cartwright
020 7379 4415
Jais Mehaji
020 7379 5151
arbuthnot@maitland.co.uk

Disclaimer

Arbuthnot Banking Group plc published this content on 28 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2019 23:03:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARBUTHNOT BANKING GROUP PL
06:04pARBUTHNOT BANKING : Increasing concerns about global economic growth, especially..
PU
01/16ARBUTHNOT BANKING : Secure Trust to halt new residential mortgages as housing ma..
RE
01/14UK ECONOMIC STRUCTURAL CHANGES : a longer-term perspective
PU
01/02ARBUTHNOT BANKING : US monetary policy tightens as global growth moderates
PU
2018ARBUTHNOT BANKING : The ECB ends QE despite a slowing Eurozone economy
PU
2018ARBUTHNOT BANKING : The world economy is slowing and growth forecasts are revise..
PU
2018UK ECONOMY : growth firm in 2018Q3 but set to slow in 2018Q4
PU
2018BUDGET 2018 : the Government spends the “fiscal windfall” on the NHS
PU
2018AUTUMN BUDGET : expected to be a “holding exercise”
PU
2018FISCAL BACKDROP TO THE BUDGET : tax/GDP ratio set to be the highest for nearly 5..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 67,0 M
EBIT 2018 69,4 M
Net income 2018 8,45 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,14%
P/E ratio 2018 19,70
P/E ratio 2019 14,04
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,48x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,09x
Capitalization 166 M
Chart ARBUTHNOT BANKING GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARBUTHNOT BANKING GROUP PL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 17,5  GBP
Spread / Average Target 57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henry Angest Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Alfred Salmon Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
James R. Cobb Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Christopher J. Meyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian Andrew Dewar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARBUTHNOT BANKING GROUP PLC4.69%219
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD0.48%47 971
AL RAJHI BANKING & INVESTMENT CORP SJSC--.--%43 243
FIRSTRAND LIMITED7.85%29 375
ABSA GROUP LTD0.00%11 214
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED5.96%9 976
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.