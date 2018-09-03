Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc    ARBB   GB0007922338

ARBUTHNOT BANKING GROUP PLC (ARBB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/31 05:35:05 pm
1505 GBp   --.--%
08/30ARBUTHNOT BANKI : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/22ARBUTHNOT BANKI : holding up remarkably well
AQ
08/20THE UK ECONOMY : holding up remarkably well
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Arbuthnot Banking : The pace of UK-EU Brexit negotiations is picking up, and the UK prepares for “no deal”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 01:17pm CEST

The pace of UK-EU Brexit negotiations is picking up, and the UK prepares for 'no deal'

Date: 3rd September 2018

The pace of UK-EU Brexit negotiations is picking up, and the UK prepares for 'no deal'
In this Perspective Ruth Lea, Economic Adviser to the Arbuthnot Banking Group, discusses the latest developments in the Brexit negotiations:
  • The UK government's policy remains one of agreeing a 'deal' with the EU, but preparations are being stepped up for a 'no deal'.
  • DExEU Secretary of State Dominic Raab released 25 documents on 'no deal' preparations on 23 August.
  • Looking ahead there are major uncertainties concerning the negotiations. The first relates to the timetable for completing the talks. It now looks almost certain that EU Commission chief negotiator Barnier's original deadline of early October will slip into early November.
  • The second uncertainty relates to the outcome. There are two broad outcomes. The first is that a deal on the Withdrawal Agreement and the political declaration on the future relationship is 'successfully' negotiated and implemented.
  • The second is where proceedings do not go 'according to plan.' The main risks are, firstly, where MPs fail to approve any deal that is agreed by the UK and the EU and, secondly, where the UK and the EU fail to agree a deal by 21 January 2019 (or, alternatively, where the PM announces prior to 21 January 2019 that no deal has been agreed). Under these circumstances, the Government would have to present new plans to Parliament.
The latest UK economic indicators suggest:
  • There seems to be some modest softening in the data on lending to individuals, though unsecured credit growth is still buoyant.
  • The public finances seem to be improving faster than anticipated by the OBR in March 2018. The OBR's forecast for public sector net borrowing of £37.1bn for FY2018 should be comfortably undershot.
Both the MPC and the Governing Council of the ECB are due to make their next monetary policy announcements on 13 September. No changes in policy are expected.
Ruth Lea said, 'After a summer lull, the pace of the UK-EU Brexit negotiations has undoubtedly picked up recently. Whilst acknowledging that the Government's priority is still to agree a deal with the EU, it is right that the Government is also making preparations for a 'no deal' outcome.'


For full story: http://www.arbuthnotgroup.com/economic_perspectives_group.html

Press enquiries:

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC:

Ruth Lea, Economic Adviser
07800 608 674, 020 8346 3482
ruthlea@arbuthnot.co.uk
Follow Ruth on Twitter @RuthLeaEcon

Maitland:
Sam Cartwright
020 7379 4415
Jais Mehaji
020 7379 5151
arbuthnot@maitland.co.uk

Disclaimer

Arbuthnot Banking Group plc published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 11:16:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARBUTHNOT BANKING GROUP PL
08/30ARBUTHNOT BANKING GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/22ARBUTHNOT BANKING GROUP -THE UK ECON : holding up remarkably well
AQ
08/20THE UK ECONOMY : holding up remarkably well
PU
08/08REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT : Date: 8th August 2018
PU
08/08ARBUTHNOT BANKING : Secure Trust Bank says loan demand from housebuilders slows
RE
08/06TRADING WITH THE EU POST-BREXIT : the WTO option is perfectly feasible
PU
07/23ARBUTHNOT BANKING : The Government’s White Paper on the future UK-EU relat..
PU
07/18ARBUTHNOT BANKING : profit jumps as lender reveals new arm
AQ
07/17ARBUTHNOT BANKING : first-half profit rises, to set up secured lending business
RE
07/12ARBUTHNOT BANKING GROUP PLC : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 68,2 M
EBIT 2018 69,4 M
Net income 2018 8,45 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,33%
P/E ratio 2018 26,59
P/E ratio 2019 18,95
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,29x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,77x
Capitalization 224 M
Chart ARBUTHNOT BANKING GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARBUTHNOT BANKING GROUP PL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henry Angest Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Alfred Salmon Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
James R. Cobb Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Christopher J. Meyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian Andrew Dewar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARBUTHNOT BANKING GROUP PLC6.21%290
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD13.47%46 253
AL RAJHI BANKING & INVESTMENT CORP SJSC--.--%36 875
FIRSTRAND LIMITED5.13%27 252
ABSA GROUP LTD-9.57%9 387
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.63%7 905
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.