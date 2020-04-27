The coronavirus crisis: economic costs mount up as the lockdown continues

Date: 27th April 2020

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced that lockdown (introduced 23 March) would be extended for at least another three weeks on 16 April. A second review of the measures can be expected on 7 May.

March's retail sales fell 5.1% (MOM), the largest fall since the series began. They fell 1.6% (QOQ) in 2020Q1.

Survey evidence continues to show deteriorating activity. Market's flash UK composite output index collapsed in April to 12.9, compared with March's 36.0. The collapse was led by services.

The ONS's Business Impact of Coronavirus Survey (BICS) reported that 24.3% of respondents had said they had temporarily closed or paused trading, while 75.4% were continuing trading. 0.3% had permanently ceased trading.

The OBR, in its coronavirus scenario, estimated that public sector net borrowing (PSNB) would increase by £218bn in FY2020 relative to their March Budget forecast (to reach £273bn or nearly 14% of GDP), before falling back close to forecast in the medium term

The Debt Management Office (DMO) announced that planned gilt sales would total £180bn over the May-July three-month period based on the government's assessment of its financing requirements. Internationally: Markit PMIs for the Eurozone and the US deteriorated markedly in April.

The IMF forecast that world GDP would contract by 3% in 2020 (compared with growth of 3.3% in the January forecast), much worse than during the 2008-09 financial crisis. They projected a 6.5% (YOY) fall in the UK's GDP for 2020.

Oil prices continued to weaken in April overall, on weak global demand. The International Energy Agency (IEA) forecast that global oil demand would plunge by a record 9m barrels a day (BPD) in 2020 (YOY), erasing almost a decade's worth of growth. UK data update: With the exception of March's retail sales (see above), most of the ONS's recent releases have related to pre-coronavirus conditions and are, therefore, not good indicators of where the economy can be expected to go over the next few weeks and months.

Inflationary pressures remain well contained, with the latest indicators benefiting from the weakness of oil prices. The CPIH inflation rate slipped to 1.5% in March, compared with February's 1.7%, helped by lower prices for motor fuels and clothing.

Labour market data for the three months to February indicated a robust labour market prior to coronavirus outbreak.

Public sector net borrowing (PSNB) in FY2019 was £48.7bn, some £9.3bn higher than in FY2018. The ONS said it was likely to be revised higher. Brexit up-date: The second round of UK-EU negotiations about the Future Relationship took place 20-24 April. Afterwards, the UK government highlighted 'significant differences of principle' in areas including the 'level playing field' (of regulations) and fisheries. Ruth Lea said, 'We remain in unknown territory. As the lockdown enters the sixth week, the economic and social implications of the coronavirus crisis, and the Government's response to contain it, are becoming a little clearer. Retail sales fell over 5% in March, and can be expected to fall further in April, Markit's flash composite indicator collapsed in April and the ONS's latest BICS results made for worrying reading. Beyond the data, the OBR's 'coronavirus scenario' suggested public sector borrowing could be around £275bn (nearly 14% of GDP) in FY2020. Debate is increasingly focussing on the timing and shape of the Government's exit strategy. In the meantime economic activity can only be severely curtailed, damaging businesses and employment prospects and putting pressure on the public finances.'

The Government's response to the increasingly severe coronavirus pandemic has been to introduce increasingly strict curbs on activity in order to contain the spread of the disease. These restrictions have already had, and will continue to have, profound implications for business and the economy.

It is currently impossible to say how long the current intensity of the restrictions will continue or, indeed, when the worst of the pandemic in the UK will be past. However, Sir Patrick Vallance (Government Chief Scientific Adviser (GCSA)) commented on 12 March that the peak could be '10-14 weeks ahead', accompanied by a graph suggesting the worst of the outbreak would be over by Autumn 2020.

It will be some weeks before the ONS releases any indicators relating to March. But, in the meantime, Markit recently released its flash UK composite output index for March which showed a very sharp decline in activity - to a record low (the series began in 1998). The index implied contraction in 2020Q1. Moreover, Markit expect the decline to accelerate in 2020Q2.

Markit's findings were broadly supported by the latest Bank of England Agents' summary (for example), which concluded '…the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has caused a sudden, rapid decline in economic activity in recent weeks'.

Given this information it now seems all but inevitable that the UK will experience a recession in the first half of 2020.

Given the enormous unknowns, a scenario-building approach to projecting GDP is probably the most constructive way forward. Assuming that the worst of the outbreak is over by the Autumn and that measures of the Government and the Bank of England are effective in mitigating the worst of the down-turn, it is reasonable to expect the beginnings of recovery in the second half of 2020 after a very sharp contraction in the first half of 2020. We also assume that there will be some significant relaxation of the severe restrictions introduced on 23 March 2020 in April-May. Overall GDP could fall 2½-3% in 2020.

This scenario is broadly in line with the MPC's assessment that there will be a large and sharp reduction in activity, but it should prove temporary. Support measures by the Treasury and the Bank of England: The Chancellor has announced four significant packages of measures: in the Budget (11 March, including the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme), 17 March (including the Covid Corporate Financing Facility), 20 March (including the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme) and 26 March (for the self-employed).

The Bank of England's measures include: cuts in the Bank Rate (to 0.25% on 11 March and to 0.1% on 19 March), the introduction of the Term Funding scheme for SMEs and an increase in Bank's holdings of UK government and corporate bonds by £200bn (to £645bn). Internationally: In the US, the Fed cut the target range for Fed Funds again on 15 March (to 0-0.25%) and the Senate and the White House agreed a $2 trillion stimulus package on 25 March.

The ECB announced a new Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP), with overall envelope of €750bn, on 18 March. The pandemic has had major impact on the markets, including: The equity markets, with the FTSE100 dropping from around 7,500 in the first half of February to a recent low of under 5,000 on 23 March, ending last week at around 5,500.

Sterling has weakened since the beginning of the year, reflecting the flight to relative safe havens (including the dollar) as well as the perceived, specific vulnerability of sterling, reflecting the UK's need to finance its current account deficit.

Oil prices have collapsed from $65pb (Brent crude) at the start of the year to $25pb by 27 March, on falling demand, exacerbated by disagreements between Saudi Arabia and Russia. Other news: The ONS's recent releases have related to January and February and are, therefore, not good indicators of where the economy can be expected to go over the next few weeks and months. The labour market data were robust, whilst inflation looks well-contained.

There were two parts to the Budget. Firstly, a package of measures, costed at £12bn, to support public services (including the NHS), individuals and businesses affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Secondly, the new Government's overall fiscal strategy, including the spending envelope for the forthcoming Comprehensive Spending Review 2020 (CSR).

The OBR's revised economic forecasts were little changed. GDP growth was revised to 1.1% for 2020 (from 1.4% in March 2019, last year's Spring Statement), 1.8% for 2021 (1.6%), 1.5% for 2022 (1.6%), 1.3% for 2023 (1.7%) and 1.4% for 2024 (new forecast). Significantly, these forecasts did not allow for the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The OBR revised their public finances forecasts. Public sector net borrowing (PSNB) and public sector net debt (PSND) were revised significantly higher, reflecting the substantial increase in public spending. Cumulative extra borrowing for the years FY2020-FY2023 (inclusive) was £95-100bn, whilst debt was projected to be £99bn higher in FY2023, and some 2.9% higher as a % of GDP, than in March 2019. These forecasts did not allow for the Treasury's package of coronavirus-related measures.

The Budget was very expansionary. The estimated net effect of the spending and tax decisions totalled £17.9bn (FY2020), £36.4bn (FY2021), £38.5bn (FY2022), £41.15bn (FY2023) and £41.9bn (FY2024), entirely driven by higher spending (with current spending increases greater than capital spending increases). The net tax measures were contractionary.

Spending announcements included extra cash spending for the NHS, security and schools; around £640bn of gross capital investment for roads, railways, communications, schools, hospitals and power networks across the UK by FY2024; and plans to increase public R&D investment to £22bn a year by FY2024.

Tax announcements included confirmation of the scrapping of the planned reduction in Corporation Tax rate from 19% to 17%; freezing fuel and alcohol duties for FY2020; and increasing the NICs threshold to £9,500 in April 2020. Other UK news: The Bank of England announced an emergency cut in Bank Rate to 0.25% on 11 March, alongside a new Term Funding scheme for SMEs and a relaxation of capital buffers.

GDP was flat (MOM) in January and flat (QOQ) in the three months to January.

The underlying total trade (goods and services, excluding precious metals) balance showed a deficit of just £0.5bn in the three months to January. The US Fed cut the target range for the Fed Funds rate to 0%-0.25% on 15 March, along with a major stimulus programme.



EU update: The ECB agreed a package of monetary policy measures to alleviate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on 12 March, but no cuts in interest rates.

The Commission sent a draft legal text, titled the 'New Partnership between the European Union and the United Kingdom', to the 27 EU states on 12 March. Ruth Lea said, 'The coronavirus measures are to be welcomed. Concerning the rest of the Budget, it was more expansionary than expected, with large projected increases in current as well as capital spending. The OBR forecast significant rises in public sector borrowing and debt compared with March 2019. But, given the huge uncertainties ahead, there are serious risks that these forecasts could be significantly overshot. There is already speculation that the Autumn Statement may need to contain tax rises, though, at this point, it is too early to comment on this issue with any confidence.'

