ARC Group, Inc. Provides Second Quarter 2018 Business Update

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARC Group, Inc. (OTC:ARCK), the owner, operator and franchisor of the award-winning Dick's Wings & Grill® concept, announced financial results for the second quarter of 2018 ended June 30, 2018.

Second quarter 2018 financial highlights:

Revenue increased 7% to $1.2 million for Q2 2018 from $1.1 million for Q2 2017.

Net loss improved to $55,531, or $(0.01) per share, during Q2 2018 compared to $118,313, or $(0.02) per share, during Q2 2017.

Cash flows from operating activities were $180,000 during the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Richard W. Akam, Chief Executive Officer of ARC Group, stated, “We are pleased to report that our revenues increased 7% to $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2018. We expect this revenue trend to continue for the remainder of the year as we continue to grow the Dick’s Wings® brand through the execution of our organic growth strategy. We expect to open 2-3 new company-owned Dick’s Wings restaurants during the remainder of 2018, which should provide a noticeable benefit to our top and bottom line.”

“In addition to our organic growth strategy, we are actively pursuing a number of potential acquisitions that should help us to rapidly scale the business,” stated Seenu G. Kasturi, Chief Financial Officer of ARC Group. “Specifically, we are targeting acquisitions that are accretive to earnings and/or that offer significant growth prospects. We believe these acquisitions will benefit from our strong marketing and operating experience, while leveraging our existing infrastructure.”

Mr. Kasturi continued, “In June, we announced that we intend to acquire Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery® franchise. Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery has more than 40 locations in operation across the United States and Canada. The brand is well recognized and is a pace setter in the sports bar category. Additionally, we recently entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Fat Patty’s, a local brand located in West Virginia and Kentucky, that is expected to close at the end of this month and will immediately improve our bottom line. We will be announcing additional information about this acquisition in the near future.”

About ARC Group, Inc.

ARC Group, Inc., headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, is the owner, operator and franchisor of the Dick’s Wings & Grill concept. Now in its 23rd year of operation, Dick’s Wings prides itself on its award-winning chicken wings, hog wings and duck wings spun in its signature sauces and seasonings. It also offers its own proprietary line of craft beers under the name “Dick’s Craft Beers”. Dick’s Wings has 15 restaurants in Florida and five restaurants in Georgia. It also has two concession stands at TIAA Bank Field (formerly EverBank Field), home of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, as well as a concession stand at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena, home of the National Arena League’s Jacksonville Sharks.

Dick's Wings is actively offering franchise opportunities in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, North Carolina and South Carolina. For more information about Dick's Wings locations, and for additional franchising information, please visit www.dickswingsandgrill.com .

Safe Harbor Provision

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created thereby. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "estimates," "anticipates," or "believes" or the negative thereof or any variation thereon or similar terminology or expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from results proposed in such statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and its other filings and submissions with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

David Waldman / Natalya Rudman

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: 212-671-1020

Email: arck@crescendo-ir.com

(tables follow)

ARC Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 Revenue: Restaurant sales $ 894,069 $ 885,989 $ 1,878,844 $ 1,754,465 Franchise and other revenue 225,650 165,825 458,909 343,127 Franchise and other revenue – related party 49,110 40,040 77,738 83,058 Total net revenue 1,168,829 1,091,854 2,415,491 2,180,650 Operating expenses: Restaurant operating costs: Cost of sales 278,985 311,748 549,520 594,754 Labor 343,167 296,419 597,706 564,898 Occupancy 52,876 63,820 113,335 94,535 Other operating expenses 225,073 187,258 437,191 357,310 Professional fees 118,254 257,590 247,167 283,210 Employee compensation expense 120,207 74,270 251,412 159,593 General and administrative expenses 161,147 16,237 301,732 31,446 Total operating expenses 1,299,709 1,207,342 2,498,063 2,085,746 Income / (loss) from operations (130,880 ) (115,488 ) (82,572 ) 94,904 Other income / (expense): Interest expense (5,479 ) (8,299 ) (10,873 ) (16,224 ) Other income 80,828 5,474 85,528 9,084 Total other income / (expense) 75,349 (2,825 ) 74,655 (7,140 ) Net income / (loss) $ (55,531 ) $ (118,313 ) $ (7,917 ) $ 87,764 Net income / (loss) per share – basic and fully diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.00 ) $ 0.01 Weighted average number of shares outstanding – basic and fully diluted 6,901,687 6,734,534 6,933,500 6,691,239



