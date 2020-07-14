Log in
Arc Minerals Limited    OTC   VGG045791016

ARC MINERALS LIMITED

(OTC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/14 05:52:16 am
2.8555 GBX   +32.81%
Arc Minerals Shares Jump on Anglo American Exclusivity Agreement
DJ
02/17ARC MINERALS : Sale of Sturec Update
PU
02/07ARC MINERALS : Sale of Sturec Update
PU
Arc Minerals Shares Jump on Anglo American Exclusivity Agreement

07/14/2020 | 05:23am EDT

By Adria Calatayud

Shares in Arc Minerals Ltd. rose Tuesday after the company said that it has signed a six-month exclusivity agreement with a subsidiary of Anglo American PLC in respect of Arc's copper exploration licenses in Zambia.

Under the agreement, Anglo American will be permitted to conduct a technical review which, if satisfactory, may result in an extension of the exclusivity and the negotiation of a commercial transaction, Arc said. There can be no guarantee that a commercial transaction will be completed, Arc said.

Arc, a London-listed, Zambia-focused copper exploration and development company, said it will continue with its existing drilling program during the period of the agreement.

Shares at 0858 GMT were up 53% at 3.30 pence.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC -1.68% 1935.4 Delayed Quote.-9.42%
ARC MINERALS LIMITED 25.58% 2.73 Delayed Quote.-30.65%
PLATINUM -0.86% 828.58 Delayed Quote.-13.93%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -6,44 M -8,08 M -8,08 M
Net Debt 2019 0,67 M 0,83 M 0,83 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,98x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 21,0 M 26,5 M 26,3 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 63
Free-Float 75,1%
Chart ARC MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Arc Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARC MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,02 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Kurt von Schirnding Executive Chairman
Vassilios Carellas Chief Operating Officer
Remy Jaime Jacques-Henri Welschinger Director & Finance Director
Brian Keith McMaster Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Jonathan de Thiery Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARC MINERALS LIMITED-30.65%26
BHP GROUP-5.01%121 441
RIO TINTO PLC5.71%100 620
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-9.42%30 634
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.10.14%19 800
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC34.98%9 598
