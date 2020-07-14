Arc Minerals Shares Jump on Anglo American Exclusivity Agreement

By Adria Calatayud

Shares in Arc Minerals Ltd. rose Tuesday after the company said that it has signed a six-month exclusivity agreement with a subsidiary of Anglo American PLC in respect of Arc's copper exploration licenses in Zambia.

Under the agreement, Anglo American will be permitted to conduct a technical review which, if satisfactory, may result in an extension of the exclusivity and the negotiation of a commercial transaction, Arc said. There can be no guarantee that a commercial transaction will be completed, Arc said.

Arc, a London-listed, Zambia-focused copper exploration and development company, said it will continue with its existing drilling program during the period of the agreement.

Shares at 0858 GMT were up 53% at 3.30 pence.

