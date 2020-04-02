Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  ARC Resources Ltd.    ARX   CA00208D4084

ARC RESOURCES LTD.

(ARX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ARC Resources : Notice of Meeting of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 03:48am EDT

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Meeting Information

Agenda for the Meeting

Date:

Thursday,

May 7, 2020

Time:

3:00 p.m.

(mountain standard time)

Place:

The Metropolitan Centre Ballroom

333 - 4thAvenue SW

Calgary, Alberta

  1. Receive the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the auditors' report thereon
  2. To elect the Directors of the Company
  3. To approve an advisory resolution on executive compensation
  4. To appoint the Auditors of the Company
  5. To transact such other business as may properly be brought before the meeting or any adjournment thereof

The specific details of the matters proposed to be put before the meeting are set forth in the following pages of this information circular.

Registered shareholders of the Company who are not attending the meeting in person are requested to complete, date and sign the form of proxy and return it by mail, hand delivery or fax to ARC's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada, as follows:

BY MAIL

BY HAND

BY FACSIMILE

BY TELEPHONE

BY INTERNET

Computershare Trust

Computershare Trust

1-416-263-9524

1-866-732-8683

www.investorvote.com

Company of Canada

Company of Canada

or

(toll free)

Proxy Department

100 University Avenue

1-866-249-7775

135 West Beaver Creek

8th Floor

P.O. Box 300

Toronto, Ontario

Richmond Hill, Ontario,

M5J 2Y1

L4B 4R5

You will require your 15-digit control number found on your proxy form to vote through the internet or by telephone.

In order to be valid and acted upon at the meeting, forms of proxy as well as votes by internet and telephone must be received in each case not less than 48 hours (excluding weekends and holidays) before the time set for the holding of the meeting or any adjournment thereof.

If you hold your Common Shares through an intermediary, then you should follow the instructions on the voting instruction form provided by the intermediaries with respect to the procedures to be followed for voting at the meeting.

The Board of Directors of the Company has fixed the record date for the meeting at the close of business on March 16, 2020.

The Company intends to hold its Annual Meeting in person. However, in view of the current and rapidly evolving COVID-19 outbreak, the Company asks that, in considering whether to attend the Annual Meeting in person, Shareholders follow the instructions of the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) (https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/2019-novel-coronavirus- infection.html). The Company encourages Shareholders not to attend the Annual Meeting in person, particularly if they are experiencing any of the described COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough or difficulty breathing. Access to the Annual Meeting will, subject to Company's by-laws, be limited to essential personnel and registered shareholders and proxyholders entitled to attend and vote at the Annual Meeting. The Company may take additional precautionary measures in relation to the Annual Meeting in response to further developments with the COVID-19 outbreak. In the event it is not possible or advisable to hold the Annual Meeting in person, Company will announce alternative arrangements for the Annual Meeting as promptly as practicable, which may include holding the meeting entirely by electronic means, telephone or other communication facilities. Please monitor our website at www.arcresources.com for updated information. If you are planning to attend the Annual Meeting, please check the website one week prior to the meeting date. As always, the Company encourages Shareholder to vote their shares prior to the Annual Meeting.

DATED at Calgary, Alberta, this 16th day of March 2020.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Terry Anderson

Chief Executive Officer

2020 Information Circular

Disclaimer

ARC Resources Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 07:47:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ARC RESOURCES LTD.
03:48aARC RESOURCES : Notice of Meeting of Shareholders
PU
03/16ARC RESOURCES LTD : . Confirms Monthly Dividend Amount of $0.02 per Share for Ap..
AQ
03/16ARC RESOURCES LTD : . Announces Reduced Capital Program of up to $300 Million fo..
AQ
03/13Most actively traded companies on the TSX
AQ
03/13ARC RESOURCES : cuts capital budget for 2020, slashes dividend payment
AQ
03/13ARC RESOURCES LTD : . Announces Reduced Capital Program of up to $300 Million fo..
AQ
03/12ARC RESOURCES : IIROC Trade Resumption - ARX
AQ
03/12ARC RESOURCES : IIROC Trading Halt - ARX
AQ
02/27ARC RESOURCES LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/20ARC RESOURCES : Confirms monthly dividend amount of $0.05 per share for march 16..
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 1 099 M
EBIT 2020 -101 M
Net income 2020 -95,7 M
Debt 2020 836 M
Yield 2020 10,9%
P/E ratio 2020 -61,0x
P/E ratio 2021 26,7x
EV / Sales2020 2,09x
EV / Sales2021 1,80x
Capitalization 1 456 M
Chart ARC RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
ARC Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARC RESOURCES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 6,72  CAD
Last Close Price 4,12  CAD
Spread / Highest target 94,2%
Spread / Average Target 63,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Terry M. Anderson Chief Executive Officer
Myron M. Stadnyk President & Non-Independent Director
Harold N. Kvisle Independent Chairman
Armin Jahangiri Vice President-Operations
Kristen J. Bibby Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARC RESOURCES LTD.-49.63%1 010
CNOOC LIMITED5.58%46 828
CONOCOPHILLIPS-54.45%33 167
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-58.69%20 907
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-54.17%16 037
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-55.23%11 625
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group