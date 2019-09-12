Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Arca Biopharma Inc    ABIO

ARCA BIOPHARMA INC

(ABIO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

ARCA Biopharma President and CEO Dr. Michael Bristow to Present at HFSA 2019 Excellence in Translational Science Symposium

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 08:31am EDT

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARCA biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ABIO), a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases, today announced that Dr. Michael Bristow, President and Chief Executive Officer of ARCA biopharma, will present at the “Excellence in Translational Science Symposium” at the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) 2019 Annual Scientific Meeting being held September 13-16 in Philadelphia. The presentation will focus on the development of novel anti-adrenergic therapeutics for atrial fibrillation and heart failure.

Excellence in Translational Science Symposium: Friday, September 13; 12:00-5:00 p.m. ET

Session: “Translating Compounds into Clinical Development – Signaling Pathways” Presentation Title: "Novel Anti-Adrenergic Therapeutics".

Session speakers include: Douglas Sawyer MD, John Burnett MD, Michael Bristow MD, and David Lefer PhD.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma is dedicated to developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases through a precision medicine approach to drug development. ARCA’s lead product candidate, GencaroTM (bucindolol hydrochloride), is an investigational, pharmacologically unique beta-blocker and mild vasodilator being developed for the potential treatment of atrial fibrillation in heart failure patients. ARCA has identified common genetic variations that it believes predict individual patient response to Gencaro, giving it the potential to be the first genetically-targeted AF prevention treatment.  The Gencaro development program has been granted Fast Track designation by FDA. ARCA is also developing AB171, a thiol-substituted isosorbide mononitrate, as a potential genetically-targeted treatment for heart failure and peripheral arterial disease (PAD). For more information, please visit www.arcabio.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the ability of ARCA’s financial resources to support its operations through the end of the first quarter of 2020, potential future development plans for Gencaro, the expected features and characteristics of Gencaro or AB171, including the potential for genetic variations to predict individual patient response to Gencaro, Gencaro’s potential to treat AF, AB171’s potential to treat HF or PAD, future treatment options for patients with AF, and the potential for Gencaro to be the first genetically-targeted AF prevention treatment. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties.  Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties associated with: ARCA’s financial resources and whether they will be sufficient to meet its business objectives and operational requirements; ARCA may not be able to raise sufficient capital on acceptable terms, or at all, to continue development of Gencaro or to otherwise continue operations in the future; results of earlier clinical trials may not be confirmed in future trials; the protection and market exclusivity provided by ARCA’s intellectual property; risks related to the drug discovery and the regulatory approval process; and, the impact of competitive products and technological changes.  These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in ARCA’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation ARCA’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and subsequent filings. ARCA disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor & Media Contact:
Derek Cole
720.940.2163
derek.cole@arcabio.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARCA BIOPHARMA INC
08:31aARCA Biopharma President and CEO Dr. Michael Bristow to Present at HFSA 2019 ..
GL
09/11Arca Biopharma Announces Gencaro Atrial Fibrillation Clinical Data Selected f..
GL
08/01ARCA BIOPHARMA, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
08/01ARCA biopharma Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides C..
GL
08/01ARCA BIOPHARMA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
06/28ARCA BIOPHARMA, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results of Op..
AQ
05/20ARCA BIOPHARMA, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results of Op..
AQ
05/13ARCA BIOPHARMA : Announces Submission of Patent Application to U.S. Patent and T..
AQ
05/09ARCA BIOPHARMA, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Sta..
AQ
05/08ARCA BIOPHARMA, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Even..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -7,50 M
Net income 2019 -7,20 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,16x
P/E ratio 2020 -0,62x
Capi. / Sales2019 infx
Capi. / Sales2020 infx
Capitalization 9,39 M
Chart ARCA BIOPHARMA INC
Duration : Period :
Arca Biopharma Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCA BIOPHARMA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 9,00  $
Last Close Price 6,45  $
Spread / Highest target 39,5%
Spread / Average Target 39,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 39,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael R. Bristow President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert E. Conway Chairman
Thomas A. Keuer Chief Operating Officer
Brian L. Selby CAO, Principal Accounting Officer & VP-Finance
Linda S. Grais Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCA BIOPHARMA INC1,834.03%9
CSL LIMITED24.99%71 934
BIOGEN INC.-21.59%43 522
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS12.57%24 418
GRIFOLS21.05%18 340
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO LTD--.--%16 278
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group