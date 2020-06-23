Arca Continental B de C : 23 June 2020AC Included in the BMV´s New Sustainability Index

Monterrey, Mexico. June 23, 2020.-Arca Continental (BMV: AC), one of the top Coca-Cola bottlers in the world, is among the 29 companies to be included in the new sustainability index launched jointly by S&P Dow Jones Indexes and the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV).

The goal of the S&P/BMV Total Mexico ESG Index is to give greater exposure to Mexican companies and REITs that show good sustainability practices. It is based on environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) principles.

In addition to its inclusion in the new index of the BMV, Arca Continental is included in the FTSE4Good index of the London Stock Exchange and in the FTSE4Good BIVA of the Mexican Institutional Stock Exchange (Bolsa Institucional de Valores, BIVA).

The company is also a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for Latin America (MILA), of the MSCI Global Sustainability Indexes, and the Sustainability Index of the Mexican Stock Exchange since its creation in 2011; and has been ratified for 16 consecutive years as a Socially Responsible Company by the Mexican Philanthropy Center (Centro Mexicano para la Filantropía, or 'CEMEFI').

These recognitions reaffirm Arca Continental's commitment to making sustainability part of every business process in every territory where it operates, while being an agent of positive change for its communities.

About Arca Continental

Arca Continental produces, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic beverages under The Coca-Cola Company brand, as well as snacks under the Bokados brand in Mexico, Inalecsa in Ecuador, and Wise and Deep River in the United States. With an outstanding history spanning more than 94 years, Arca Continental is the second-largest Coca-Cola bottler in Latin America, and one of the largest in the world. Through its Coca-Cola franchise, the company serves more than 123 million people in the Northern and Western regions in Mexico, as well as in Ecuador, Peru, in the Northern region of Argentina, and in the Southwestern United States. Arca Continental is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker 'AC'. For more information about Arca Continental, please visit www.arcacontal.com