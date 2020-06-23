Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Mexican Stock Exchange  >  Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V.    AC *   MX01AC100006

ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(AC *)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arca Continental B de C : 23 June 2020AC Included in the BMV´s New Sustainability Index

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/23/2020 | 05:12pm EDT

Monterrey, Mexico. June 23, 2020.-Arca Continental (BMV: AC), one of the top Coca-Cola bottlers in the world, is among the 29 companies to be included in the new sustainability index launched jointly by S&P Dow Jones Indexes and the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV).

The goal of the S&P/BMV Total Mexico ESG Index is to give greater exposure to Mexican companies and REITs that show good sustainability practices. It is based on environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) principles.

In addition to its inclusion in the new index of the BMV, Arca Continental is included in the FTSE4Good index of the London Stock Exchange and in the FTSE4Good BIVA of the Mexican Institutional Stock Exchange (Bolsa Institucional de Valores, BIVA).

The company is also a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for Latin America (MILA), of the MSCI Global Sustainability Indexes, and the Sustainability Index of the Mexican Stock Exchange since its creation in 2011; and has been ratified for 16 consecutive years as a Socially Responsible Company by the Mexican Philanthropy Center (Centro Mexicano para la Filantropía, or 'CEMEFI').

These recognitions reaffirm Arca Continental's commitment to making sustainability part of every business process in every territory where it operates, while being an agent of positive change for its communities.

About Arca Continental

Arca Continental produces, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic beverages under The Coca-Cola Company brand, as well as snacks under the Bokados brand in Mexico, Inalecsa in Ecuador, and Wise and Deep River in the United States. With an outstanding history spanning more than 94 years, Arca Continental is the second-largest Coca-Cola bottler in Latin America, and one of the largest in the world. Through its Coca-Cola franchise, the company serves more than 123 million people in the Northern and Western regions in Mexico, as well as in Ecuador, Peru, in the Northern region of Argentina, and in the Southwestern United States. Arca Continental is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker 'AC'. For more information about Arca Continental, please visit www.arcacontal.com

Disclaimer

Arca Continental SAB de CV published this content on 23 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2020 21:11:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. D
05:12pARCA CONTINENTAL B DE C : 23 June 2020AC Included in the BMV´s New Sustainabilit..
PU
04/23ARCA CONTINENTAL B DE C : 23 April 2020EBITDA GREW 5.8% WITH NET SALES UP 5.3% I..
PU
04/23ARCA CONTINENTAL B DE C : Reports ebitda growth of 5.8% with net sales up 5.3% i..
AQ
04/14ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/31ARCA CONTINENTAL B DE C : 31 March 2020 S&P Ratifies Credit Ratings of AC and AC..
PU
02/14ARCA CONTINENTAL B DE C : 14 February 2020 EBITDA GREW 17.7% WITH NET SALES UP 4..
PU
02/11ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V. : annual earnings release
02/04ARCA CONTINENTAL B DE C : 4 February 2020 AC's Sustainability Recognized by Lond..
PU
2019ARCA CONTINENTAL B DE C : 25 October 2019 NET SALES GREW 6.7% WITH EBITDA UP 11...
PU
2019ARCA CONTINENTAL DE CV : 18 September 2019 Arca Continental recognized for its C..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 175 B 7 807 M 7 807 M
Net income 2020 10 563 M 471 M 471 M
Net Debt 2020 29 802 M 1 330 M 1 330 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
Yield 2020 2,40%
Capitalization 176 B 7 897 M 7 869 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 63 796
Free-Float 22,0%
Chart ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. D
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 125,76 MXN
Last Close Price 100,37 MXN
Spread / Highest target 44,5%
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arturo Gutiérrez Hernández Chief Executive Officer
Jorge Humberto Santos Reyna Chairman
Emilio Marcos Charur Executive Director-Administration & Finance
Alejandro Molina Sánchez Chief Technical & Supply Chain Officer
Manuel Luis Barragán Morales Honorary Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.0.39%7 858
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-17.36%196 448
KEURIG DR PEPPER0.83%41 075
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED-4.29%12 607
COCA-COLA HBC AG-19.06%9 405
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.-4.81%8 897
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group