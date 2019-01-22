Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Mexican Stock Exchange  >  Arca Continental SAB de CV    AC *   MX01AC100006

ARCA CONTINENTAL SAB DE CV (AC *)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Arca Continental de CV : 22 January 2019 Arca Continental Announces Chairman of the Board Succession

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 11:29pm EST

Monterrey, Mexico, January 22, 2019. -Arca Continental SAB de CV (BMV: AC), one of the world's largest Coca-Cola bottlers, announced today that, after a remarkable tenure of 14 years as Chairman of the Board of Directors, Manuel L. Barragan Morales will retire from the Board, effective upon conclusion of the General Shareholders' Meeting on April 4th, 2019.

In a session held today, the Board of Directors named its new Chairman, Jorge Humberto Santos Reyna, who is currently one of the Vice Chairmen, and designated Barragan Morales as Honorary Lifetime Chairman.

'I want to thank the Board, our shareholders and, of course, our associates for the privilege of entrusting me to serve as Chairman of the Board for all these years. We have worked together as a greatly committed team and, by combining the legacies of the various families that make up this company, strengthened our institutional model to drive profitable growth and the creation of shared value in the territories and businesses in which we participate,' stated Barragan Morales.

'In this new phase, I am completely confident that, guided by the efforts of our employees, the support and vision of Jorge Santos and the Board of Directors, continuous collaboration with The Coca-Cola Company, and the leadership of Chief Executive Officer Arturo Gutierrez, we will maintain our positive evolution, while continuing to develop our associates and provide excellent service to our customers and consumers,' he added.

Under the leadership of Barragan Morales, Arca Continental profitably doubled its revenues every 5 years and significantly multiplied its market value. The company experienced strong organic growth combined with constant expansion in geography and other categories, which helped transform it from a regional Mexican business to a multinational corporation in 5 countries. Arca Continental also became the first Latin American bottler in the U.S. upon acquiring the franchise to operate the territories of Texas and parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas and New Mexico.

After being named Chairman of the Board, Jorge H. Santos Reyna expressed his appreciation for the confidence granted in him and reiterated his commitment to continue consolidating Arca Continental's position as one of the most attractive investment options and a leader of the food and beverage industry, and continuously strive to be the international benchmark for best practices in corporate social responsibility.

'Together with the Board of Directors, I will assume this great challenge with the utmost commitment to, continue building a more competitive company, one that is even more agile, to continue innovating and capitalizing on the different opportunities that will arise, always based on a strong foundation of ethics and values as the framework in all that we do,' stated Santos Reyna.

Jorge H. Santos Reyna has been on Arca Continental's Board of Directors since 2001, serving as Vice Chairman since 2007, member of the Planning and Finance Executive Committees, as well as Human Resources and Sustainability. He is Chairman of the Board of the subsidiary AC Bebidas and was Chairman of the Board of Arca Continental South America. He is the Chief Executive Officer of Grupo SanBarr and Member of the Board of Banregio Grupo Financiero, and holds several director roles in industrial chambers and associations, as well as social services.

About Arca Continental

Arca Continental is a company dedicated to the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which are brand names of The Coca-Cola Company as well as salty snacks under the brands of Bokados in Mexico, Inalecsa in Ecuador, and Wise and Deep River in the United States. With an outstanding track record of more than 93 years, Arca Continental is the second largest Coca-Cola bottling company in Latin America and one of the most important in the world. Within its Coca-Cola franchise, the company serves a population of more than 119 million in the northern and western parts of Mexico as well as Ecuador, Peru, the northern region of Argentina and the Southwestern U.S. Arca Continental is listed on the Mexican Stock Market under the ticker symbol 'AC'. For further information about Arca Continental, please visit www.arcacontal.com

Disclaimer

Arca Continental SAB de CV published this content on 22 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 04:28:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARCA CONTINENTAL SAB DE CV
01/22ARCA CONTINENTAL DE CV : 22 January 2019 Arca Continental Announces Chairman of ..
PU
2018ARCA CONTINENTAL DE CV : 8 November 2018 AC confirms positive operational and fi..
PU
2018ARCA CONTINENTAL DE CV : 1 November 2018 Fitch Ratings affirmed AC's credit rati..
PU
2018ARCA CONTINENTAL DE CV : 25 October 2018 REVENUE GREW 8.6% WITH EBITDA UP 5.8% I..
PU
2018ARCA CONTINENTAL DE CV : 26 September 2018 AC Bebidas concludes Share acquisitio..
PU
2018ARCA CONTINENTAL DE CV : 25 September 2018 Arca Continental to break ground for ..
PU
2018ARCA CONTINENTAL DE CV : 21 August 2018 Arca Continental announces CEO successio..
PU
2018ARCA CONTINENTAL DE CV : 3 August 2018 Fitch has affirmed AC and AC Bebidas' inv..
PU
2018ARCA CONTINENTAL SAB DE CV : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017ARCA CONTINENTAL SAB DE CV : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (MXN)
Sales 2018 157 B
EBIT 2018 20 355 M
Net income 2018 10 209 M
Debt 2018 33 205 M
Yield 2018 2,49%
P/E ratio 2018 19,29
P/E ratio 2019 16,56
EV / Sales 2018 1,41x
EV / Sales 2019 1,30x
Capitalization 188 B
Chart ARCA CONTINENTAL SAB DE CV
Duration : Period :
Arca Continental SAB de CV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCA CONTINENTAL SAB DE CV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 142  MXN
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arturo Gutiérrez Hernández Chief Executive Officer
Manuel Luis Barragán Morales Chairman
Emilio Marcos Charur Executive Director-Administration & Finance
Alejandro Molina Sánchez Executive Director-Technical & Supply Chain
Luis Arizpe Jiménez Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCA CONTINENTAL SAB DE CV-4.15%9 809
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)0.55%202 653
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC4.02%37 048
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LTD-0.10%13 623
COCA-COLA HBC4.24%12 011
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.-0.95%7 493
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.