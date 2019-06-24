Arca Continental de CV : 24 June 2019 AC launches ISOLITE, a new hydrating beverage

- ISOLITE is specially developed and produced in Mexico for consumers striving for an adequate state of hydration

- The launching of ISOLITE expands the Coca-Cola Mexican Industry's portfolio to compete in a new beverage category

- Because of its properties, the new ISOLITE will be the official re-hydrator for the Mexican Red Cross and its rescue brigades

Guadalajara, Jalisco, June 24th, 2019.-Arca Continental, as part of the Coca-Cola Mexican Industry (CCMI), presented today its new ISOLITE brand, a beverage designed to rehydrate consumers with electrolytes, coconut water, and a delicious flavor, based on natural extracts.

The beverage was 100% developed and produced in Mexico and will allow Arca Continental to compete in the territories it serves across the country with a new category of beverages and to continue offering options that adapt to the different lifestyles and needs of Mexican people.

Talina Filigrana, Brand Manager at Coca-Cola Mexico stated that: 'This launching is extremely important for the whole Coca-Cola Mexican Industry because, as a total beverages company we are open to change in order to innovate constantly and offer people new options.By including ISOLITE in our portfolio, we strengthen our presence in the market where we offer more than 75 brands of different beverage categories.'

ISOLITE was created for those consumers striving to maintain an adequate hydration level after having been exposed to certain conditions such as high temperatures, extenuating work, long periods in environments cooled by air conditioners such as flights, or even to avoid hangovers.

'Innovation is key to Arca Continental and the Coca-Cola Mexican Industry, as it allows us to stay ahead of our consumers' needs, always offering them the best products, with the highest quality, at the right time and place. We will make our best effort to ensure that this option is available at the diverse points of sale we serve',added Enrique Pérez Barba, director for Arca Continental, Western Region.

The presentation was done in collaboration with the Mexican Red Cross in order to announce that ISOLITE will be its official rehydrator given that the beverage's properties will help Mexican rescue workers rehydrate themselves in both extreme situations and in their daily jobs. These benefits are not exclusive to rescue workers; the beverage can also benefit the thousands of Mexican people who need something, in addition to water, to rehydrate themselves.

ISOLITE was developed in Mexico at the Coca-Cola Center for Innovation and Development, inaugurated in 2016, where 80 technicians and engineers work to promote innovative beverage trends. The goal of this unique project in Latin America is to develop new products, ingredients, processes, as well as packaging and refrigeration technologies.

About Arca Continental

Arca Continental produces, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic beverages under The Coca-Cola Company brand, as well as snacks under the Bokados brand in Mexico, Inalecsa in Ecuador, and Wise and Deep River in the United States. With an outstanding history spanning 93 years, Arca Continental is the second-largest Coca-Cola bottler in Latin America, and one of the largest in the world. Through its Coca-Cola franchise, the company serves more than 123 million people in the Northern and Western regions in Mexico, as well as in Ecuador, Peru, in the Northern region of Argentina, and in the Southwestern United States. Arca Continental is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker 'AC'. For more information about Arca Continental, please visit www.arcacontal.com