Arcadia Biosciences : 7 Things to Know About GoodWheatTM

Arcadia Biosciences recently debuted its GoodWheat portfolio of specialty wheat ingredients at the 2019 International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE) in Las Vegas. Below are some key facts and insights behind the growing GoodWheat brand.

1. Wheat is good for you! Wheat is an important source of proteins, fiber, vitamins, minerals and nutrients. Wheat is a main source of calories and proteins in human diets, accounting for approximately 20 percent of all calories and proteins consumed worldwide.1 Grain and grain-based foods further account for 40 percent of fiber in American diets (ages 2 years and older).2 An extensive body of research continues to show the importance of including whole grain foods - such as whole wheat bread or pasta - as part of a healthy diet.

2. GoodWheat addresses nutritional challenges. Research shows that 95 percent of Americans fall short of daily fiber consumption targets.3 Arcadia's high fiber GoodWheat delivers up to 10 times the total dietary fiber levels of standard wheat. Additionally, Arcadia's reduced gluten GoodWheat contains 75 percent less allergenic gluten content than traditional wheat, while also delivering improved protein quality and increased levels of essential amino acids.

3. GoodWheat is the result of extensive research. Arcadia's research into the wheat genome began in 2001, when the company first established two wheat genetic diversity libraries - one for bread wheat and one for durum wheat, also known as pasta wheat. Today, these two libraries are among the largest wheat diversity libraries in the world.

4. The wheat genome is incredibly complex. While the human genome has 3 billion DNA base pairs, the bread wheat genome has 16 billion - making it more than five times larger than the human genome. The number of genomes makes it more difficult to develop new wheat traits - but it also means there is more opportunity to innovate new varieties.

5. GoodWheat is not genetically modified. The specialty wheats in the GoodWheat portfolio were developed through Arcadia's in-house breeding platform, which brings novel food innovations to consumers. This proprietary, non-GM approach to plant breeding is universally accepted and can be applied to crops globally.

6. GoodWheat starts with the consumer. The GoodWheat portfolio was designed to deliver enhanced nutritional value to consumers who love wheat - one of the most widely consumed crops in the world. GoodWheat comes in high fiber, reduced gluten and extended shelf-life varieties, with the latter promoting consumption of whole wheat by extending the freshness and minimizing the bitterness associated with most whole wheat products.

7. Arcadia's GoodWheat portfolio continues to expand. Just last month, the company received its 17th patent in the GoodWheat portfolio - this one for reduced gluten GoodWheat. The company currently has 55 patent applications pending for the GoodWheat portfolio, with continued innovation planned to improve both the nutrition and productivity of wheat.

Ann Slade, Ph.D., Research Fellow

Sources:

1. Shiferaw, B., Smale, M., Braun, HJ. et al. Food Sec. (2013) 5: 291. https://doi.org/10.1007/s12571-013-0263-y.

2. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS). National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey Data (NHANES). Hyattsville, MD: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2009-2012.

3. Quagliani D, Felt-Gunderson P. Closing America's Fiber Intake Gap: Communication Strategies From a Food and Fiber Summit. Am J Lifestyle Med. 2016;11(1):80-85. Published 2016 Jul 7. doi:10.1177/1559827615588079.