Arcadia Biosciences : Receives FDA Approval for SONOVA® GLA Safflower Oil in Cat Food

Expanding on the United States Food And Drug Administration’s (FDA) 2017
approval of gamma linolenic acid (GLA) safflower oil as both safe and
nutritious for use in canine diets, Arcadia
Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKDA), an agricultural food ingredient
company, today announced that the FDA has granted
further approval of the ingredient for use in cat food.
Arcadia’s SONOVA® GLA safflower oil is a highly concentrated
source of GLA, an omega-6 fatty acid that has been used in human
nutritional supplements since its approval by the FDA in 2009. GLA
offers a number of benefits, including skin health and radiance, weight
maintenance, premenstrual syndrome relief, and other contributions to
general well-being. In pets, the benefits of GLA include reducing
inflammation, improving metabolism, boosting the immune system and
improving skin and coat health and shine. GLA is found in only a handful
of plant-based oils, such as evening primrose oil and borage oil, which
respectively contain around 10 percent and 20 percent GLA. In
comparison, SONOVA, the result of crop improvement by Arcadia’s
researchers, contains 40 percent GLA, making it the most concentrated,
cost-effective and reliable plant oil source of GLA available.
SONOVA is the only plant-based source of GLA approved for use as an
ingredient in US pet food and was introduced to the US dog food market
in 2018. In Canada, SONOVA GLA safflower oil has been used in adult dry
dog and cat food formulas since 2015.
“The FDA clearance of SONOVA GLA for use in cat food is another example
of our proven ability to improve crops’ nutrition and value as
ingredients from concept to commercialization, as with our GoodWheat™
platform,” said Raj Ketkar, president and CEO of Arcadia. “SONOVA GLA
will allow cat and dog food formulators to respond to consumer demand
for natural, plant-based oils as wellness ingredients for their beloved
companions.”
Watt Media1 reports that 63 percent of dog food formulations
and 46 percent of cat food formulations include functional ingredients
that offer special nutritional benefits in terms of general wellness or
address specific health concerns such as digestion, joint and cartilage
function, immune system strength or dental health. Fueling this trend is
America’s increasing attention to health issues, both human and pet,
which ties in to an aging and often overweight population.
“Increasing the concentration of omega-6 fatty acid in the safflower
plant by a factor of more than 40x showcases our ability to optimize
plant-based sources of high value health and nutritional ingredients,”
added Matt Plavan, CFO of Arcadia, and president of Arcadia Specialty
Genomics, the company’s strategic
business unit dedicated to cannabis. “We are applying our proven
innovation capabilities to the legal US hemp market, and as the
regulatory pathway becomes clearer for novel pet foods ingredients like
CBD and hemp oil, we expect our success in shepherding SONOVA GLA
through USDA and FDA regulatory processes will bring value to other
growth segments in cannabis.”
Publication in the Federal Register completes the issuance of a new food
regulation - Title 21, Code of Federal Regulations (21 CFR), part 573 –
Food Additives Permitted in Feed and Drinking Water of Animals – that is
“amended § 573.492 (21
CFR 573.492) to allow for the safe use of GLA safflower oil in dry
food for adult cats, the current allowable concentration range for
gamma-linolenic acid in the additive or the safflower oil blend was
amended to incorporate the broader range supported by FAP 2302.”
For more information on Arcadia’s SONOVA GLA for pet food use, visit: www.sonovaglapet.com
About Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKDA) develops and markets high-value
food ingredients and nutritional oils that help meet consumer demand for
a healthier diet. Arcadia’s GoodWheat™ branded ingredients deliver
health benefits to consumers and enable consumer packaged goods
companies to differentiate their brands in the marketplace. The
company’s agricultural traits are being developed to enable farmers
around the world to be more productive and minimize the impact of
agriculture on the environment. For more information, visit www.arcadiabio.com.
About Arcadia Specialty Genomics
Arcadia Specialty Genomics is a strategic business unit of Arcadia
Biosciences, Inc. leveraging the market-leading capabilities of its
parent company to deliver crop innovation into developing proprietary,
industry-leading cannabis germplasm. Focused on productivity, pest resistance
and favored quality traits, Arcadia Specialty Genomics’
innovations serve the state and federally-legal nutraceutical, food and
industrial markets. For more information, visit www.arcadiaspecialtygenomics.com
Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that
could cause actual results to differ materially, and reported results
should not be considered as an indication of future performance. These
risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: Arcadia’s and
its partners’ and affiliates’ ability to develop commercial products
incorporating their traits, and complete the regulatory review process
for such products; Arcadia’s compliance with laws and regulations that
impact Arcadia’s business, and changes to such laws and regulations;
Arcadia’s future capital requirements and ability to satisfy its capital
needs; Arcadia’s ability to develop, enforce and defend its intellectual
property rights; and the other risks set forth in Arcadia’s filings with
the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the
risks set forth in Arcadia’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year
ended December 31, 2017 and other filings. These forward-looking
statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Arcadia Biosciences,
Inc. disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
