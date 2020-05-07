Arcadia Biosciences : Significantly Expands Intellectual Property Portfolio with Four U.S. Patents

DAVIS, Calif., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. , (Nasdaq: RKDA), a leader in science-based approaches to enhancing the quality and nutritional value of crops and food ingredients, today announced the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has awarded the company two patents for extending the shelf life of whole wheat by minimizing hydrolytic and oxidative rancidity. The company also received notices of allowance for two additional patents extending earlier claims surrounding the extended shelf life of wheat and reduced gluten grains. The new patents bring the total number of patents in Arcadia's GoodWheat™ portfolio of non-genetically modified (non-GM) wheat varieties to 22.

'These patents further strengthen our intellectual property and technology portfolio, as well as our position as a leader in improving the nutritional value of crops,' said Randy Shultz, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer at Arcadia Biosciences. 'We continue to focus our research and development - and ultimately, our commercial activities - on bringing healthy innovation to wheat through our GoodWheat portfolio.'

These patented traits apply to two of the company's GoodWheat wheat varieties: extended shelf life and reduced gluten. Arcadia's extended shelf life wheat has been shown to extend the storage life of whole wheat flour to more than 10 months, compared to standard whole wheat flour, which begins to oxidize immediately after milling and has an average shelf life of 10 to 30 days. The company's reduced gluten variety of GoodWheat delivers all the taste and performance of traditional flour, but with 65 percent less allergenic gluten.

Specifically, U.S. Patent 10,463,051 grants intellectual property protection for wheat plants with reduced Lipase 1 activity, leading to reductions in decomposition products of fatty acids that can affect the smell or flavor in the processed crop. The second patent, U.S. Patent 10,457,951, focuses on similar reductions in decomposition products of fatty acids driven by lipoxygenase enzymes. The third patent, U.S. Notice of Allowance 16/580,975, extends Arcadia's protection of extended shelf life technology in food and food products. Together, these patents, along with Arcadia's existing estate, establish a broad and powerful intellectual property portfolio protecting the company's extended shelf life technology for its GoodWheat lines of products. The fourth patent, U.S. Notice of Allowance 15/577,588, builds upon Arcadia's intellectual property estate for reduced gluten GoodWheat product lines.

Arcadia's GoodWheat portfolio also has a high-fiber variety with up to 10 times the dietary fiber of traditional wheat. The company announced in 2019 the high fiber bread wheat will come to the North American market exclusively through Bay State Milling Company. For more information about the GoodWheat portfolio, visit www.arcadiabio.com.

About Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.

Arcadia Biosciences (Nasdaq: RKDA) is a leader in science-based approaches to enhancing the quality and nutritional value of crops and food ingredients. The company's GoodWheat™ branded ingredients deliver health benefits to consumers and enable consumer packaged goods companies to differentiate their brands in the marketplace. Arcadia's agricultural traits are being developed to enable farmers around the world to be more productive and minimize the impact of agriculture on the environment. The company's new GoodHemp™ seed catalog delivers genetically superior hemp seeds, clones, transplants, flower and extracts, applying the company's proprietary crop innovation technology, ArcaTech, to an emerging crop. For more information, visit www.arcadiabio.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expected additional benefits of these improvements to the shelf life of whole wheat flour. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: Arcadia's and its partners' and affiliates' ability to develop and sell commercial products incorporating their traits, and complete the regulatory review process for such products; Arcadia's compliance with laws and regulations that impact Arcadia's business, and changes to such laws and regulations; and the other risks set forth in Arcadia's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the risks set forth in Arcadia's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

LinkedIn: Arcadia Biosciences

Twitter: @ArcadiaAg

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arcadia-biosciences-significantly-expands-intellectual-property-portfolio-with-four-us-patents-301054702.html

SOURCE Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.

Press Contact: Sara Geisner, Trailblaze, sara@trailblaze.co; or Investor Contact: Pam Haley, Chief Financial Officer, ir@arcadiabio.com