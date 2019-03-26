Arcadia Biosciences : Verdeca Introduces HB4® Drought Tolerant Soybeans to Growers at Argentina's Expoagro

Verdeca,
a joint venture between Arcadia
Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKDA) and Bioceres
Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSE American: BIOX), introduced
pre-commercial soybean varieties carrying the drought-tolerant HB4®
trait to growers in Argentina at the country’s largest farm show,
Expoagro, held March 12th to 15th in San Nicolas,
Argentina. The soybean varieties deliver two layers of value for
growers: drought and herbicide tolerance.
The HB4 trait is Verdeca’s first release from a pipeline of yield and
quality traits and demonstrates the company’s ability to bring
innovation to soybean growers. The result of years of R&D, HB4 soybean
varieties reduce yield loss when the crop is challenged by drought.
More than 1,200 attendees toured the Verdeca pavilion and field plots to
see HB4 soybeans. Growers visiting the Verdeca pavilion signed on to the
company’s Bio-Innovator program, which grants priority access to test
HB4 soybean varieties in their fields.
"After the worst drought of the last 50 years, soybean growers are
keenly aware of the difficulties in maintaining high yields in the face
of climate uncertainty," said Martin Mariani Ventura, general manager of
Verdeca. “Our field trials in the drought-stricken areas of Argentina
showed HB4 soybeans can significantly preserve yield compared with
non-HB4 soybean varieties.”
In addition to drought tolerance, HB4 soybeans also offer resistance to
glufosinate, a broad-spectrum herbicide used to control a wide range of
weeds. Field plots at Expoagro demonstrated the effectiveness of the
trait plus herbicide combination to control weeds in plots artificially
infested with Amaranthus sp., volunteer corn and other grasses.
“Farmers have responded favorably to the pre-commercial introduction of
our HB4 technology, reinforcing the market demand and potential for
climate resilient crops,” said Raj Ketkar, president and CEO of Arcadia
Biosciences. “HB4 trait technology is currently being bred into elite
soybean varieties by Verdeca’s seed company partners, and we are
preparing for the commercial launch of HB4 in 2019, pending regulatory
approval in China.”
Arcadia and Bioceres formed Verdeca in 2012 to deploy next-generation
soybean traits across all key production regions, beginning in South
America and North America, which together represent nearly 80 percent of
the harvested soybean acres globally. Verdeca’s HB4 trait has already
been approved in Argentina and by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.
Regulatory submissions are currently under consideration by the U.S.
Department of Agriculture and in Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, Bolivia and
China.
About Verdeca
Verdeca, a U.S.-based joint venture between Bioceres Crop Solutions
Corp. and Arcadia Biosciences, develops and deregulates soybean
varieties with next-generation agricultural technologies. Working in
partnership with South American growers, Verdeca aims to provide
technologies that help increase crop productivity, making more efficient
and sustainable use of land and water resources. For more information
visit www.verdeca.com.
About Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKDA) develops and markets high-value
food ingredients and nutritional oils that help meet consumer demand for
a healthier diet. Arcadia’s GoodWheat™ branded ingredients deliver
health benefits to consumers and enable consumer packaged goods
companies to differentiate their brands in the marketplace. The
company’s agricultural traits are being developed to enable farmers
around the world to be more productive and minimize the impact of
agriculture on the environment. For more information, visit www.arcadiabio.com.
Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that
could cause actual results to differ materially, and reported results
should not be considered as an indication of future performance. These
risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: Arcadia’s and
its partners’ and affiliates’ ability to develop commercial products
incorporating their traits, and complete the regulatory review process
for such products; Arcadia’s compliance with laws and regulations that
impact Arcadia’s business, and changes to such laws and regulations;
Arcadia’s future capital requirements and ability to satisfy its capital
needs; and the other risks set forth in Arcadia’s filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the
risks set forth in Arcadia’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year
ended December 31, 2017 and other filings. These forward-looking
statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Arcadia Biosciences,
Inc. disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005300/en/