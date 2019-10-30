Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.    RKDA

ARCADIA BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(RKDA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Arcadia Biosciences : What the USDA's Interim Final Rule Means for U.S. Hemp Cultivation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 04:47am EDT

Yesterday the United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA's) Agricultural Marketing Service issued their Interim Final Rule for hemp production, including provisions to approve hemp production plans from states and Indian tribes and to establish a federal plan for hemp producers in areas that have allowed hemp production but do not have their own approved hemp production plan. This long awaited guidance further codifies the contents of the 2018 Farm Bill and is the next step forward for legal hemp cultivation in the United States.

While we've been fortunate in Hawaii to begin hemp cultivation immediately under a 2014 Farm Bill pilot program, the majority of would-be hemp producers have been in a holding pattern awaiting the USDA's ruling. This legislation opens the door for more farmers in more states to grow legal hemp, and will allow us to extend and accelerate our hemp research and cultivation on the mainland.

With this new ruling, states must mandate procedures for testing hemp crops for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive compound that gives marijuana users a high, and disposing of 'hot' crops that exceed 0.3% THC. While hemp farmers will have access to crop protection options, the destruction of hot crops will not be a covered loss under crop insurance programs.

Now that the THC content of U.S. hemp crops will be closely monitored by the USDA, the hemp research we have underway in Hawaii and California is more valuable than ever. We are bringing modern breeding science and genomics technology to develop high-quality non-GM hemp varieties with improved uniformity, stability, resiliency and yield, enabling farmers to maximize the value and profitability of this newly-legal crop.

As an agricultural technology company accustomed to working within USDA and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulated sectors, we welcome these rules, which enable us to move forward in line with our plans for both cannabidiol (CBD) production and hemp germplasm improvement. We look forward to further guidance from the FDA on the use of hemp extracts as ingredients.

The full text of the USDA's ruling can be found here.

Matthew Plavan, President & CEO

Disclaimer

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 08:46:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARCADIA BIOSCIENCES, INC.
04:47aARCADIA BIOSCIENCES : What the USDA's Interim Final Rule Means for U.S. Hemp Cul..
PU
10/21ADVENTURES IN HEMP BREEDING : improving uniformity
PU
10/15ARCADIA BIOSCIENCES : Advances Hemp Operations with Archipelago™ Ventures
PU
10/07ARCADIA BIOSCIENCES : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial State..
AQ
10/06ARCADIA BIOSCIENCES : 7 Things to Know About GoodWheatTM
PU
10/04ARCADIA BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/13ARCADIA BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Eve..
AQ
09/09ARCADIA BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregist..
AQ
08/28ARCADIA BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial..
AQ
08/14ARCADIA BIOSCIENCES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1,17 M
EBIT 2019 -19,3 M
Net income 2019 -18,3 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,61x
P/E ratio 2020 -2,38x
Capi. / Sales2019 36,5x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,90x
Capitalization 42,6 M
Chart ARCADIA BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCADIA BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 15,00  $
Last Close Price 4,95  $
Spread / Highest target 223%
Spread / Average Target 203%
Spread / Lowest Target 183%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew T. Plavan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin J. Comcowich Chairman
Pamela Haley Chief Financial Officer
Randy Shultz Head-Research & Development
Gregory D. Waller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCADIA BIOSCIENCES, INC.56.15%43
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.-26.40%7 338
UPL LTD18.47%6 403
ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD.-23.58%5 790
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY60.51%5 475
PHOSAGRO PAO--.--%4 971
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group