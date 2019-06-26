Log in
Arcadis : Awarded Sydney Metro City & Southwest Design Services Contract

Amsterdam, June 26, 2019 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, today announced that a A$26 million contract has been awarded to Metron T2M, a joint venture between Arcadis Australia Pacific Pty Ltd and Mott MacDonald Australia Pty Ltd, to help deliver the metro upgrade of the T3 Bankstown Line between Sydenham and Bankstown.

Metron T2M will deliver design services for the stations and the railway corridor between Marrickville and Punchbowl.

Sydney Metro is Australia's biggest public transport project, delivering 31 stations and 66 kilometers of new metro rail, revolutionizing travel in Australia's biggest city.

Sydney Metro City & Southwest extends the metro rail 30 kilometers from the end of Sydney Metro Northwest at Chatswood under Sydney, through new Central Business District (CBD) stations and Southwest to Bankstown.

Phil Kajewski, Managing Director Transportation Australia Pacific, Arcadis stated: ''This is an incredibly important piece of the Sydney Metro project and we are very excited to help bring this to life. Being able to easily move around our cities is critical not only to the sustainable growth of our cities, but to the quality of life of our citizens."

"Our scope of work includes the upgrade of nine train stations along the Bankstown line to enable them to accommodate the new fleet of single deck, frequently stopping, driver-less trains. It also includes the upgrade of the rail systems along the 14 kilometer corridor between stations," said Kajewski.

The T3 Bankstown Line creates a significant bottleneck for the existing rail network - it effectively slows down the network because of the way it merges with other railway lines close to the Sydney CBD. By moving Bankstown Line services to the new standalone metro system, the bottleneck will be removed, providing more reliable journeys for customers from all across Sydney.

Community feedback helps shape Sydney Metro Bankstown Line upgrade. As such, there will be reduced closures of the Bankstown Line while it is being upgraded to Sydney Metro railway standards.

The heritage character of stations along the 122-year-old T3 Bankstown Line will also be retained following community feedback for the Sydenham to Bankstown section of Sydney Metro. Customers in Sydney's Southwest can expect a world-class Sydney Metro service with more trains, faster travel times and easier access to stations.

Improving quality of life

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
ARCADIS INVESTOR RELATIONS
Jurgen Pullens
Mobile: +31 6 51599483
E-mail: jurgen.pullens@arcadis.com

ARCADIS CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS
Jochem Binst
Mobile: +32 471202679
E-mail: Jochem.binst@arcadis.com

ABOUT ARCADIS
Arcadis is the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 27,000 people, active in over 70 countries that generate €3.3 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com




