Arcadis : reports no transactions under its current share buyback program

19 March 2019 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, did not purchase any shares in the period from 11 March 2019 up to and including 15 March. A buyback program announced 25 February 2019 was initiated to cover obligations from employee incentive plans.

The total number of shares repurchased under the program to date is 73,944 shares for a total consideration of €1.1 million.

For more detailed information see: https://www.arcadis.com/en/global/investors/share-information/share-buyback-program/

-End -

For further information please contact:

Arcadis Investor Relations

Jurgen Pullens

Mobile: +31 6 51599483

E-mail: jurgen.pullens@arcadis.com

Arcadis Group Communications

Joost Slooten

Mobile: +31 6 27061880

E-mail: joost.slooten@arcadis.com

About Arcadis

Arcadis is a leading global Design & Consultancy for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 27,000 people, active in over 70 countries that generate €3.3 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com

REGULATED INFORMATION

This press release contains information that qualifies or may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.





This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Arcadis N.V. via Globenewswire

