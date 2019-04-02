Log in
Arcadis : reports transactions under its current share buyback program

0
04/02/2019 | 01:01am EDT

2 April 2019 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, has repurchased 21,744 of its own shares in the period from 25 March 2019 up to and including 29 March 2019 at an average price of €13.87. This is in accordance with the buyback program that we started in order to cover obligations from employee incentive plans,announced 25 February 2019. The consideration for this repurchase was €0.3 million.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 160,273 shares, for a total consideration of €2.3 million.

For more detailed information see: https://www.arcadis.com/en/global/investors/share-information/share-buyback-program/

-End -

For further information please contact:

Arcadis Investor Relations
Jurgen Pullens
Mobile: +31 6 51599483
E-mail: jurgen.pullens@arcadis.com


Arcadis Group Communications

Joost Slooten
Mobile: +31 6 27061880
E-mail: joost.slooten@arcadis.com

About Arcadis

Arcadis is a leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 27,000 people, active in over 70 countries that generate €3.3 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com

REGULATED INFORMATION

This press release contains information that qualifies or may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Arcadis N.V. via Globenewswire
About