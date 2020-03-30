Log in
Arcadis completes and reports transactions under its current share buyback program

03/30/2020 | 01:00am EDT

30 March 2020 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, announced its share buyback program to be completed on 26 March 2020. Since the start of the share buyback program on 6 March 2020, a total of 471,216 ordinary shares have been repurchased to cover obligations from employee incentive plans and stock dividends. The shares have been repurchased at a volume-weighted average share price of €14.96, for a total consideration of €7.0 million. The repurchased shares will be kept as treasury shares.

Final transaction update
In the period from 23 March 2020 up to and including 25 March 2020, Arcadis has repurchased 52,897 of its own shares at an average price of €12.30. The consideration for the shares repurchased was €0.7 million.

For more detailed information see: https://www.arcadis.com/en/global/investors/share-information/share-buyback-program/

-End -

For further information please contact:
Arcadis Investor Relations
Jurgen Pullens
Mobile: +31 6 51599483
E-mail: jurgen.pullens@arcadis.com

Arcadis Group Communications
Joost Slooten
Mobile: +31 6 27061880
E-mail: joost.slooten@arcadis.com

About Arcadis
Arcadis is a leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 28,000 people, active in over 70 countries that generate €3.5 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com.

REGULATED INFORMATION
This press release contains information that qualifies or may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
ARCADIS NV-32.29%1 383
VINCI-27.64%43 974
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-7.65%31 530
FERROVIAL-17.43%18 073
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED-7.59%17 954
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-12.79%17 438
