ARCADIS NV

(ARCAD)
Arcadis reports transactions under its current share buyback program

03/23/2020

23 March 2020 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, has repurchased 167,378 of its own shares in the period from 16 March 2020 up to and including 20 March 2020 at an average price of €13.26. This is in accordance with the repurchase in order to cover obligations from employee incentive plans and stock dividends as announced on Friday 6 March 2020. The consideration of this repurchase was € 2.2 million.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 418,319 shares for a total consideration of €6.4 million.

For more detailed information see: https://www.arcadis.com/en/global/investors/share-information/share-buyback-program/

-End -

For further information please contact:
Arcadis Investor Relations
Jurgen Pullens
Mobile: +31 6 51599483
E-mail: jurgen.pullens@arcadis.com

Arcadis Group Communications
Joost Slooten
Mobile: +31 6 27061880
E-mail: joost.slooten@arcadis.com

About Arcadis
Arcadis is a leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 28,000 people, active in over 70 countries that generate €3.5 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com.

REGULATED INFORMATION
This press release contains information that qualifies or may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Attachment

© GlobeNewswire 2020
