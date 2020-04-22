Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Arcadis NV    ARCAD   NL0006237562

ARCADIS NV

(ARCAD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arcadis to provide architect-engineer technical support for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 11:00am EDT

Amsterdam, April 22, 2020 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, today announced a new partnership with the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Galveston District to provide architect-engineer technical support services on multiple projects along the Texas coast through 2024.

Arcadis’ contract is worth $10 million for the first year with a total potential value of up to $40.5 million over four years to help the district meet its aggressive mission goals and schedule. Over the course of the contract, Arcadis will support various projects, including the $3.9 billion Sabine Pass to Galveston Bay Project, consisting of the design and construction of levees, concrete floodwalls and new pump stations to manage flooding during surge events.

The USACE Galveston District has received nearly $5.0 billion in disaster relief funding in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in 2017. The funding is dedicated to improving the flood protection and sustainability of communities and commerce along the coast of Texas and southwest Louisiana.

Arcadis will also support the district’s primary responsibility to operate and maintain the harbors, ports and waterways that serve as pivotal pathways for interstate commerce. Technical services provided will include planning studies, detailed engineering design and independent technical reviews, operation and maintenance, engineering during construction, and construction management services.

“Arcadis is proud to support the mission of the USACE to provide vital public engineering services and help protect citizens that live in these coastal areas from the risks associated with natural disasters,” says Peter Oosterveer, Arcadis CEO.

-End-

Improving quality of life

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
ARCADIS CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS
Monika Grabek
Mobile: +31 6 11 40 36 96
E-mail: monika.grabek@arcadis.com

ARCADIS INVESTOR RELATIONS
Jurgen Pullens
Mobile: +31 6 51599483
E-mail: jurgen.pullens@arcadis.com

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 28,000 people, active in over 70 countries that generate €3.5 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ARCADIS NV
11:00aArcadis to provide architect-engineer technical support for the U.S. Army Cor..
GL
04/01Arcadis 2020 International Construction Cost Index finds London, New York Cit..
GL
03/30Arcadis completes and reports transactions under its current share buyback pr..
GL
03/26ARCADIS : Convocation General Meeting Arcadis N.V. 6 May 2020 (English)
PU
03/26ARCADIS : 2020 PoA Voting Instruction Bearer Shares (0.2 MB)
PU
03/26ARCADIS : Agenda AGM Arcadis N.V. 6 May 2020 (English)
PU
03/26Arcadis response to COVID-19
GL
03/23Arcadis reports transactions under its current share buyback program
GL
03/20ARCADIS : important information regarding annual General Meeting Arcadis NV and ..
PU
03/20ARCADIS : Convocation General Meeting Arcadis NV 6 May 2020 (0.5 MB) Download pd..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 3 484 M
EBIT 2020 183 M
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 764 M
Yield 2020 4,09%
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
P/E ratio 2021 8,89x
EV / Sales2020 0,57x
EV / Sales2021 0,50x
Capitalization 1 213 M
Chart ARCADIS NV
Duration : Period :
Arcadis NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCADIS NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 19,67  €
Last Close Price 13,69  €
Spread / Highest target 75,3%
Spread / Average Target 43,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter W. B. Oosterveer Chief Executive Officer
Nicolaas Willem Hoek Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gerard Spans Chief Information Officer
Ruth Markland Member-Supervisory Board
Jan Carel Maarten Schönfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCADIS NV-34.12%1 318
VINCI-29.29%42 009
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-0.57%30 778
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED0.00%19 345
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED0.80%18 654
FERROVIAL-0.57%18 064
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group