Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Arcadis NV    ARCAD   NL0006237562

ARCADIS NV

(ARCAD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Arcadis working with a large Dutch water authority to secure dikes and shores

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 01:00am EST

Amsterdam, February 12, 2020 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, today announced that it recently signed the Dike and Shore Works framework agreement with Hunze and Aa, a water board in The Netherlands. The agreement has a potential value of €36 million over the next four years.

Together with the water board, Arcadis is working to help ensure a future of clean water and resiliency. In the role of main contractor, Arcadis is responsible for the realization of the various dike and bank works, including the improvement of quays and dikes. These are trajectories that must protect the underlying lower areas against flooding.

“We are very pleased to help the Dutch water board with our expertise in climate change adaptability and resilience to ensure that the quays and banks of The Netherlands comply with the latest requirements and standards,” says Peter Oosterveer, Arcadis CEO. “We have a long-standing relationship with the water board and look forward to helping them.”

-End-

Improving quality of life

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
ARCADIS CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS
Monika Grabek
Mobile: +31 6 11 40 36 96
E-mail: monika.grabek@arcadis.com

ARCADIS INVESTOR RELATIONS
Jurgen Pullens
Mobile: +31 6 51599483
E-mail: jurgen.pullens@arcadis.com

ABOUT ARCADIS
Arcadis is the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 27,000 people, active in over 70 countries that generate €3.3 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ARCADIS NV
01:00aArcadis working with a large Dutch water authority to secure dikes and shores
GL
02/10ARCADIS : City moves who's switching jobs
AQ
02/05ARCADIS : A practical perspective on railway-induced ground-borne noise and vibr..
AQ
01/29Arcadis launches new global digital business, Arcadis Gen
GL
01/21Arcadis Acquires Over Morgen, a Dutch Consultancy
GL
01/20GREENLAND MINERALS : Progress toward Finalising Kvanefjeld EIA
AQ
2019SWECO PUBL : New canal will facilitate sustainable transport of goods
AQ
2019Arcadis stops investments in Brazilian ALEN associate
GL
2019ARCADIS NV : Crossing thresholds
CO
2019ARCADIS : Aruba Airport awards Gateway 2030 expansion contract
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 3 441 M
EBIT 2019 179 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 888 M
Yield 2019 2,45%
P/E ratio 2019 19,4x
P/E ratio 2020 15,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,78x
EV / Sales2020 0,74x
Capitalization 1 809 M
Chart ARCADIS NV
Duration : Period :
Arcadis NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCADIS NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 19,00  €
Last Close Price 20,40  €
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target -6,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Greg Steele Chief Executive Officer
Nicolaas Willem Hoek Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sarah Kuijlaars Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Spans Chief Information Officer
Ruth Markland Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCADIS NV-1.83%1 975
VINCI6.06%63 318
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-6.23%33 100
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD0.12%26 884
FERROVIAL10.05%23 610
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-12.79%18 678
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group