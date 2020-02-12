Arcadis working with a large Dutch water authority to secure dikes and shores

Amsterdam, February 12, 2020 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, today announced that it recently signed the Dike and Shore Works framework agreement with Hunze and Aa, a water board in The Netherlands. The agreement has a potential value of €36 million over the next four years.

Together with the water board, Arcadis is working to help ensure a future of clean water and resiliency. In the role of main contractor, Arcadis is responsible for the realization of the various dike and bank works, including the improvement of quays and dikes. These are trajectories that must protect the underlying lower areas against flooding.

“We are very pleased to help the Dutch water board with our expertise in climate change adaptability and resilience to ensure that the quays and banks of The Netherlands comply with the latest requirements and standards,” says Peter Oosterveer, Arcadis CEO. “We have a long-standing relationship with the water board and look forward to helping them.”

