Arcadis working with the Georgia Department of Transportation to improve traffic congestion

02/24/2020 | 01:00am EST

Amsterdam, February 24, 2020 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, today announced that it is continuing its partnership with the Georgia Department of Transportation on two critical programs: the Regional Traffic Operations Program (RTOP) with a contract value of $45m through 2024, and the Maintenance, Engineering and Inspection (MEI) program, part of a $15m extension.

Following two decades of population growth, Georgia continues to face challenges when it comes to accommodating more and more drivers on its roads. These projects will help GDOT reduce congestion, cut commute times, and improve safety.

Since 2010, Arcadis has helped GDOT deliver unique active arterial management, coordinating with local agencies to support operation, management and maintenance and developing innovative operational strategies. RTOP now manages over 1,900 traffic signals across 12 counties, using advanced detection technologies, control strategies and communication architecture to optimize traffic flow. The program supports regionwide goals and provides transparent, accessible reporting to all stakeholders.

Through the MEI program, Arcadis has also helped with maintenance, engineering and inspection of all state and federal highways. Through the extension, Arcadis helps with state-wide long line striping, guardrail strike collection and overall maintenance innovation through digital solutions.

“As urbanization increases, it brings unique challenges on how to manage traffic congestion. Arcadis is committed to helping cities solve these problems and improve quality of life for citizens,” says Peter Oosterveer, Arcadis CEO.

-End-

Improving quality of life

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
ARCADIS CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS
Monika Grabek
Mobile: +31 6 11 40 36 96
E-mail: monika.grabek@arcadis.com

ARCADIS INVESTOR RELATIONS
Jurgen Pullens
Mobile: +31 6 51599483
E-mail: jurgen.pullens@arcadis.com

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 28,000 people, active in over 70 countries that generate €3.5 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
ARCADIS NV16.17%2 335
VINCI6.52%63 584
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-3.38%32 189
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD0.12%25 030
FERROVIAL10.46%23 967
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-9.43%18 014
