Arc Aroma Pure : ArcAroma´s oliveCEPT® improves production at Agioi Apostoloi in Greece

The olive oil mill of Agioi Apostoloi in Greece signs a rental contract for further evaluation of one oliveCEPT® unit, with the option to purchase after one year. In accordance with the agreement, the rent level is based on the value of the increased production volume, which, for ArcAroma's part, is estimated to between 35,000 and 60,000 €. Agioi Apostoloi's decision was taken after the successful performance of one ODIN unit at the olive oil mill during the previous year.

As ArcAroma communicated in February, the installed ODIN unit enabled a reduction in half of the malaxation time and a yield increase of 10% more Extra Virgin Olive Oil at Agioi Apostoloi in Greece. The coming production year, the oliveCEPT® unit will operate in full season for about 3-4 months. During this time, the unit will prove its durability and trouble-free operation as well as its ability to provide stable results under different conditions.

The agreement between ArcAroma and Agioi Apostoloi is a rental contract with the option to purchase after one year. The customer has two identical production lines and they will invest in an oliveCEPT® per line after a full operational season. Contractual level for the option purchase price is 220 000 € per unit.

The olive oil mill of Agioi Apostoloi is a very modern production facility with the latest technology production, delivers extremely good EVOO quality and has skillful personnel that support a high production efficiency.

About ArcAroma AB (publ)

ArcAroma has developed a patented technology that controls and applies electrical pulses to optimize various biological processes. The CEPT® platform, which is a high-voltage generator combined with a treatment chamber, uses the technology within FoodTech for increased extraction from the raw material and extended shelf-life and increased quality of the final product. Within CleanTech, the CEPT® platform is used for sewage sludge treatment and biogas production. The platform uses short-term high-voltage pulses (PEF) that crush the cell membrane and eliminate unwanted microorganisms.

Our vision is to contribute to a sustainable world by offering efficient green cutting-edge technology that is easy to use in the areas of FoodTech and CleanTech.

ArcAroma's shares are listed on NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. Erik Penser Bank is Certified Adviser and is available at 08-463 80 00 or certifiedadviser@penser.se. www.arcaroma.com