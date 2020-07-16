Arc Aroma Pure : ArcAroma signs purchase agreement with Oleificio Conti for a oliveCEPT® THOR unit

Press release 2020-07-01

ArcAroma signs purchase agreement with Oleificio Conti for a oliveCEPT® THOR unit

Previous successful performance of oliveCEPT® at the olive oil mill Oleificio Conti has convinced the customer to purchase the THOR unit for the coming season. The unit has proven trouble-free during two full production years, providing superior performance in terms of extraction yield and final product quality. For the coming season the THOR unit will be installed in the process line, right after the crusher and before the malaxation stage. It is expected to increase even further the extraction grade, with 10% of extra virgin olive oil. In total the sales contracts amounts to 135 000 €.

The Oleificio Conti mill (www.olioconti.it) is located at the province of Salerno in the Campania region of south-western Italy. It is a family-owned company with a long history that is known for its product development and high level of innovation. The company's quality manager, Emilio Conti, is also a consultant in the industry, advising olive oil companies worldwide on performance improvements, energy and process water savings and new technology innovations. Emilio trusts the oliveCEPT® unit to further improve olive oil quality, enhance nutrition values while simultaneously boosting the company's production efficiency.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Möllerström, CEO

(+46) 768 - 86 81 78

Johan.mollerstrom@arcaroma.com

This information is such information that ArcAroma AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set above, at July 1, 2020 at 13.00 CET.

