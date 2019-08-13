Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ArcBest Corp    ARCB

ARCBEST CORP

(ARCB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ArcBest : ABF Freight Drivers Qualify for 2019 National Truck Driving Championships

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 03:12pm EDT

View as PDF

FORT SMITH, Arkansas, August 13, 2019 - ArcBest ® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver integrated solutions, is pleased to announce that its less-than-truckload carrier ABF Freight® will send 11 professional drivers to the 2019 National Truck Driving Championships.

'These ABF drivers are excellent representatives for ABF Freight and the trucking industry overall, as they make safety on the road a top priority every day,' said Tim Thorne, ABF Freight president. 'I'm very proud of their accomplishments at the state competitions, and I wish them the best of luck at nationals.'

To qualify for the national competition, drivers must win first place in their respective class during state truck driving championships. They also must maintain an accident-free driving record for the preceding 12 months.

Drivers who will represent ABF Freight are:

  • Terry Bennett, Florida, twin trailers
  • Joseph Carrillo, New Mexico, twin trailers
  • Dave Hall, Arkansas, 5-axle
  • Loren Hatfield, Arkansas, 5-axle sleeper
  • Ricky Lucas, New Mexico, 5-axle sleeper
  • Duane Maroney, Minnesota, twin trailers
  • Tim Melody, Idaho, 5-axle sleeper
  • Rick Salazar, Texas, 3-axle
  • Tony Spero, Connecticut, flatbed
  • Kirk Weis, New Mexico, straight truck
  • Don Wood, New Mexico, 4-axle

Also, Hall was named Arkansas Grand Champion, Carrillo was named New Mexico Grand Champion, and Maroney won the Minnesota Most Professional Driver Award.

At the National Truck Driving Championships, drivers will take a written examination that tests their knowledge of trucking facts, rules, statistics and safety protocols, they will look for defects as part of their pre-trip inspection, and they will complete a difficult driving course that tests their skills behind the wheel.

Hosted by the American Trucking Associations' Safety Management Council, the annual event dates to 1937.

More than 420 drivers will compete at the National Truck Driving Championships, which will be held Aug. 14-17 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

ABOUT ARCBEST

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver integrated solutions. We'll find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair. At ArcBest, we're More Than LogisticsSM. For more information, visit arcb.com.

Media Contact: Kathy Fieweger
Email: kfieweger@arcb.com
Phone: 479-719-4358

# # #

Disclaimer

ArcBest Corporation published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 19:11:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARCBEST CORP
03:12pARCBEST : ABF Freight Drivers Qualify for 2019 National Truck Driving Championsh..
PU
08/12ARCBEST : Less-Than-Truckload Carrier Named 2019 Quest for Quality Award Winner
PR
08/08ARCBEST : DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
08/08ARCBEST : Named 2019 Great Supply Chain Partner
PR
08/08ARCBEST CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/30ARCBEST : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30ARCBEST CORP /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07/30ARCBEST : ® Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
PR
07/26ARCBEST CORP /DE/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/26ARCBEST : Declares an $0.08/Share Quarterly Dividend
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 049 M
EBIT 2019 111 M
Net income 2019 73,8 M
Debt 2019 73,9 M
Yield 2019 1,19%
P/E ratio 2019 9,93x
P/E ratio 2020 9,01x
EV / Sales2019 0,26x
EV / Sales2020 0,22x
Capitalization 718 M
Chart ARCBEST CORP
Duration : Period :
ArcBest Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCBEST CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 31,80  $
Last Close Price 28,12  $
Spread / Highest target 35,1%
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Judy R. McReynolds Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James A. Ingram Chief Operating Officer
David R. Cobb Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
William M. Legg Independent Director
Steven L. Spinner Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCBEST CORP-17.51%718
UNION PACIFIC19.85%116 719
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY22.61%66 783
CSX CORPORATION7.15%52 544
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION18.83%45 975
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD27.11%32 345
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group