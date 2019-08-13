ArcBest : ABF Freight Drivers Qualify for 2019 National Truck Driving Championships

View as PDF

FORT SMITH, Arkansas, August 13, 2019 - ArcBest ® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver integrated solutions, is pleased to announce that its less-than-truckload carrier ABF Freight® will send 11 professional drivers to the 2019 National Truck Driving Championships.

'These ABF drivers are excellent representatives for ABF Freight and the trucking industry overall, as they make safety on the road a top priority every day,' said Tim Thorne, ABF Freight president. 'I'm very proud of their accomplishments at the state competitions, and I wish them the best of luck at nationals.'

To qualify for the national competition, drivers must win first place in their respective class during state truck driving championships. They also must maintain an accident-free driving record for the preceding 12 months.

Drivers who will represent ABF Freight are:

Terry Bennett, Florida, twin trailers

Joseph Carrillo, New Mexico, twin trailers

Dave Hall, Arkansas, 5-axle

Loren Hatfield, Arkansas, 5-axle sleeper

Ricky Lucas, New Mexico, 5-axle sleeper

Duane Maroney, Minnesota, twin trailers

Tim Melody, Idaho, 5-axle sleeper

Rick Salazar, Texas, 3-axle

Tony Spero, Connecticut, flatbed

Kirk Weis, New Mexico, straight truck

Don Wood, New Mexico, 4-axle

Also, Hall was named Arkansas Grand Champion, Carrillo was named New Mexico Grand Champion, and Maroney won the Minnesota Most Professional Driver Award.

At the National Truck Driving Championships, drivers will take a written examination that tests their knowledge of trucking facts, rules, statistics and safety protocols, they will look for defects as part of their pre-trip inspection, and they will complete a difficult driving course that tests their skills behind the wheel.

Hosted by the American Trucking Associations' Safety Management Council, the annual event dates to 1937.

More than 420 drivers will compete at the National Truck Driving Championships, which will be held Aug. 14-17 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

ABOUT ARCBEST

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver integrated solutions. We'll find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair. At ArcBest, we're More Than LogisticsSM. For more information, visit arcb.com.

Media Contact: Kathy Fieweger

Email: kfieweger@arcb.com

Phone: 479-719-4358

