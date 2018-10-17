ArcBest : ABF Freight Drivers Selected As Finalists For America’s Road Team

View as PDF

FORT SMITH, Arkansas, October 17, 2018 - ArcBest ® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver integrated solutions, is pleased to announce that four professional truck drivers for its less-than-truckload carrier ABF Freight® are finalists for the next America's Road Team.

ABF Freight drivers Sammy Brewster, Scott Davis, Brian Petrovcic and Todd Wilemon are among the 34 drivers selected as finalists to represent the trucking industry as America's Road Team Captains.

'These four drivers have put safety at the forefront over the course of their careers,' said ABF Freight President Tim Thorne. 'At ABF Freight, we are honored that Sammy, Scott, Brian and Todd are representing us as finalists for America's Road Team. I congratulate each of them for this recognition.'

The American Trucking Associations created America's Road Team in 1986 as a national public outreach program led by a small group of professional truck drivers. It is sponsored by Volvo Trucks.

Brewster, based in Atlanta, Georgia, has been a truck driver for more than 29 years. He has received numerous safety awards and is a member of the 2018-19 ABF Freight Road Team.

Davis, based in Kansas City, Missouri, has been a truck driver for over 43 years. He has driven more than 4 million accident-free miles and is a two-time member of the ABF Freight Road Team.

Petrovcic, based in North Lima, Ohio, has been a truck driver for more than 28 years. He has received numerous safety awards, is a two-time member of the ABF Freight Road Team and was a finalist for 2017 Ohio Driver of the Year.

Wilemon, based in Tupelo, Mississippi, has been a truck driver for more than 35 years. He has received numerous safety awards, is active with the Mississippi Truck Driving Championships, is a Share the Road driving instructor and is a two-time member of the ABF Freight Road Team.

In the final round of the selection process, finalists will be judged on their knowledge of the trucking industry, their dedication to safety, their ability to communicate industry messages and their overall safe driving record. The 2019-2020 America's Road Team will be announced Jan. 30 in Washington, D.C.

'ATA believes the men and women who work safely day after day to deliver our goods - truck drivers - are the best representatives of the trucking industry and we are inspired by the finalists for the upcoming class of America's Road Team,' ATA President and CEO Chris Spear said. 'Throughout the evaluation process, we read and heard stories from truck drivers about pride, courage and selflessness - the kinds of stories we are excited to share with the public, media and elected officials.'

ABOUT ARCBEST

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver integrated solutions. We'll find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair. At ArcBest, we're More Than LogisticsSM. For more information, visit arcb.com .

Media Contact: Kathy Fieweger

Email: kfieweger@arcb.com

Phone: 479-719-4358

# # #