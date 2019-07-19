Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ArcBest Corp    ARCB

ARCBEST CORP

(ARCB)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/19 12:54:34 pm
26.505 USD   +0.97%
12:06pARCBEST : Among Green 75 Supply Chain Partners
PR
07/18ARCBEST : How to Ship to Puerto Rico
PU
07/10ARCBEST : Centralized Examination Station at the San Juan, Puerto Rico Area Port
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ArcBest : Among Green 75 Supply Chain Partners

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 12:06pm EDT

FORT SMITH, Ark., July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver integrated solutions, is pleased to announce that it is among the Green 75 (G75) Supply Chain Partners for 2019.

ArcBest Logo (PRNewsFoto/ArcBest Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/ArcBest Corporation)

Inbound Logistics magazine's annual G75 recognizes companies that "go above and beyond to help shippers maintain sustainable, eco-friendly supply chain operations." The annual list is based on four benchmarks: Measurable green results, sustainability innovation, continuous improvement and industry recognition.

"At ArcBest, we are committed to providing a great customer experience, and that includes promoting a greener supply chain and adopting measures designed to improve fleet efficiency and sustainability," said ArcBest Chairman, President and CEO Judy R. McReynolds. "I am pleased that Inbound Logistics has again recognized our company on its G75 list."

Through its less-than-truckload carrier ABF Freight®, ArcBest has actively participated in the conservation movement for decades. In 1976, the carrier began voluntarily limiting its trucks' top speeds to conserve fuel and reduce emissions. In 1994, the company incorporated new trucks with computerized engine shut-offs, which reduced idling and minimized fuel consumption while limiting emissions.

This year, ABF Freight purchased 800 new 28-foot trailers with aerodynamic skirts designed to improve fuel economy and wind resistance.

In 2018, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency honored ABF Freight with a SmartWay Freight Carrier Excellence Award, which recognizes the top freight carriers for superior environmental performance and actions to reduce freight emissions. ABF has been a SmartWay partner since 2006.

Inbound Logistics profiled the G75 companies in its June edition.

ABOUT ARCBEST

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver integrated solutions. We'll find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair. At ArcBest, we're More Than LogisticsSM. For more information, visit arcb.com.

Media Contact: Kathy Fieweger
Email: kfieweger@arcb.com
Phone: 479-719-4358

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arcbest-among-green-75-supply-chain-partners-300887804.html

SOURCE ArcBest


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARCBEST CORP
12:06pARCBEST : Among Green 75 Supply Chain Partners
PR
07/18ARCBEST : How to Ship to Puerto Rico
PU
07/10ARCBEST : Centralized Examination Station at the San Juan, Puerto Rico Area Port
PU
06/28ARCBEST : Announces Its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
PR
06/11ARCBEST : Announces Retail+
PR
06/06ARCBEST CORP /DE/ : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06/03ARCBEST : Five ABF Freight Service Centers Honored
PR
05/20ARCBEST : The Impact of DOT Week on Shippers
PU
05/17ARCBEST : Again Moves Up Fortune 1000 List
PR
05/13ARCBEST : ® to Appear at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Transportation a..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group