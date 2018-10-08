ArcBest : Among Top 100 Truckers for 2018

Log in
10/08/2018 | 09:16pm CEST

FORT SMITH, Ark., Oct. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver integrated solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as a Top 100 Trucker for 2018.

ArcBest Logo (PRNewsFoto/ArcBest Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/ArcBest Corporation)

Inbound Logistics, a monthly trade magazine targeted toward business logistics and supply chain professionals, compiles the Top 100 list annually. ArcBest carrier ABF Freight® was included in 2017, 2016, 2015 and 2014.

"At ArcBest, we have delivered outstanding service to our customers for 95 years, and we are honored to be among the Top 100 Truckers for 2018," said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. "As our customers' needs evolve, we continue to be focused on providing integrated logistics solutions and an excellent experience."

Each year, Inbound Logistics selects the leading transportation providers by evaluating submitted information, conducting personal interviews and online research, and comparing that data to their readers' logistics challenges. This year, the magazine's editors selected the Top 100 Truckers from almost 300 carriers.

ArcBest delivers customized logistics solutions for a variety of supply chain challenges; our offerings include less-than-truckload services through our ABF Freight® network, expedite shipping through our Panther Premium Logistics® service, as well as truckload, time critical, ocean and air, managed transportation, warehousing and distribution, and household moving services.

ArcBest and the complete list of the 2018 Top 100 Truckers appear in the September 2018 edition of Inbound Logistics magazine.

ABOUT ARCBEST

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver integrated solutions. We'll find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair. At ArcBest, we're More Than LogisticsSM. For more information, visit arcb.com.

Media Contact: Kathy Fieweger                                                                               
Email: kfieweger@arcb.com                                                                                                 
Phone: 479-719-4358

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arcbest-among-top-100-truckers-for-2018-300726979.html

SOURCE ArcBest


© PRNewswire 2018
