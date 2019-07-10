ArcBest : Centralized Examination Station at the San Juan, Puerto Rico Area Port

ABF Freight Enhances Puerto Rico Service with a CES Status

A presence in Puerto Rico since 1986, we're no stranger to the island or to operating an activated Foreign Trade Zone. But a rare status award has provided an opportunity to serve customers in a more comprehensive way.

In January 2019, the U.S. government designated the San Juan, Puerto Rico ABF Freight® service center as a Centralized Examination Station (CES). Only four such stations are located in the Port of San Juan, and each designation remains in effect for three years. Every shipment entering a U.S. territory like Puerto Rico from a foreign country is subject to random inspections by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) authorities. Freight forwarders and customs brokers use inspection hubs to streamline and expedite the import process.

The ABF facility had been going through the CES application process before Hurricane Maria struck the region in fall 2017. Post-Maria, the government realized the need for another station in Puerto Rico - and we were well positioned to meet the challenge.

Facility Upgrades

As part of the CES application process, ArcBest® outfitted the San Juan service center with a several upgrades, including:

Remodeled office with more extensive workstations - This allows a crew of CBP officers to conduct several container inspections simultaneously.

- This allows a crew of CBP officers to conduct several container inspections simultaneously. Fully equipped with electrical plugs for reefer units - This allows the capability to connect and store refrigerated containers during inspections to preserve product temperature.

- This allows the capability to connect and store refrigerated containers during inspections to preserve product temperature. 100KW power generator - In case of an outage, the facility will have automatic backup power to keep the refrigerated containers running. It also will allow the CES operation to continue in the event of weather-related events or other emergencies.

- In case of an outage, the facility will have automatic backup power to keep the refrigerated containers running. It also will allow the CES operation to continue in the event of weather-related events or other emergencies. Exclusive sanitary and kitchenette - With these in place, CBP officers can operate for longer hours to process more container inspections per day.

Why It Matters

Operating in outdated facilities with limited personnel can result in slow service and product damage claims. Why risk it? With ArcBest, brokers and international importers can count on:

Modern facilities

Competitive rates

A faster turnaround during the container inspection process

An optimal location (right off the highway, next to CBP station)

Ship to Puerto Rico with ArcBest

Whether you're a frequent shipper to Puerto Rico or are looking to start, we're fully equipped to handle your needs. ArcBest specializes in customized solutions, and we're here to help! Call customer solutions at 800-610-5544, or contact our Puerto Rico specialist, Pam Ferrelli at pferrelli@freight.abf.com.