ArcBest : Declares an $0.08/Share Quarterly Dividend

FORT SMITH, Arkansas, July 26, 2019 - The Board of Directors of ArcBest®(Nasdaq: ARCB) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of eight cents ($0.08) per share to holders of record of its Common Stock, $0.01 par value, on August 9, 2019, payable on August 23, 2019.
ArcBest®(Nasdaq: ARCB) is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver integrated solutions. We'll find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair. At ArcBest, we're More Than LogisticsSM. For more information, visit arcb.com.
