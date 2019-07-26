Log in
ArcBest : Declares an $0.08/Share Quarterly Dividend

07/26/2019 | 11:10am EDT

FORT SMITH, Arkansas, July 26, 2019 - The Board of Directors of ArcBest®(Nasdaq: ARCB) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of eight cents ($0.08) per share to holders of record of its Common Stock, $0.01 par value, on August 9, 2019, payable on August 23, 2019.

ABOUT ARCBEST

ArcBest®(Nasdaq: ARCB) is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver integrated solutions. We'll find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair. At ArcBest, we're More Than LogisticsSM. For more information, visit arcb.com.

Investor Relations Contact: David Humphrey

Title: Vice President - Investor Relations

Phone: 479-785-6200

Email:dhumphrey@arcb.com

###

Disclaimer

ArcBest Corporation published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2019 15:09:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 074 M
EBIT 2019 123 M
Net income 2019 83,9 M
Debt 2019 14,3 M
Yield 2019 1,24%
P/E ratio 2019 8,71x
P/E ratio 2020 8,22x
EV / Sales2019 0,23x
EV / Sales2020 0,20x
Capitalization 695 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 32,60  $
Last Close Price 27,23  $
Spread / Highest target 46,9%
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,52%
Managers
NameTitle
Judy R. McReynolds Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James A. Ingram Chief Operating Officer
David R. Cobb Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
William M. Legg Independent Director
Steven L. Spinner Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCBEST CORP-17.05%695
UNION PACIFIC26.14%122 032
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY22.10%67 888
CSX CORPORATION11.41%55 473
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION23.71%49 405
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD29.62%32 974
