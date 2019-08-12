ArcBest : Less-Than-Truckload Carrier Named 2019 Quest for Quality Award Winner

FORT SMITH, Ark., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver integrated solutions, is pleased to announce that ABF Freight® has received a 2019 Quest for Quality Award.

Logistics Management magazine honored ArcBest less-than-truckload carrier ABF Freight for excellence in the National LTL carriers category for the third consecutive year. ABF Freight also received the National LTL Carrier award in 2018, 2017 and 2015 and was awarded in the Expedited category in 2016.

"At ArcBest, we are committed to solving our customers' challenges while providing a best-in-class experience with every shipment," said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. "I'm pleased our customers recognize our efforts to exceed their expectations while working as a trusted partner and developing lasting relationships."

ArcBest continues to invest in technology to meet customers' evolving needs. One example is an investment in tools like tablets and scanning equipment to improve pickup and delivery productivity. Also, the company recently implemented piece-level barcoding at ABF Freight service centers, which improves the speed and accuracy of entering shipments into ArcBest systems with the use of handheld barcode scanners. Piece-level barcoding also provides improved shipment visibility.

For more than 30 years, the Quest for Quality Awards have been regarded as an important measure of customer satisfaction and performance excellence within the transportation and logistics industry.

The awards are the result of a six-month research project conducted by Peerless Research Group. Transportation service providers are rated on on-time performance, value, information technology, customer service, and equipment and operations. The readers of Logistics Management grade the providers they use on those they believe best deliver quality service.

The full list of 2019 Quest for Quality award winners is featured in the August issue of Logistics Management.

ABOUT ARCBEST

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver integrated solutions. We'll find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair. At ArcBest, we're More Than Logistics℠. For more information, visit arcb.com.

