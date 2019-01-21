ArcBest : Named to 2019 Best Employers for Diversity List

FORT SMITH, Ark., Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver integrated solutions, is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2019 Top 500 List of Best Employers for Diversity.

The company ranked No. 484 on the list published by Forbes in partnership with Statista. This is the second year Forbes has published its annual list.

"We are proud to be listed among the Top 500 Best Employers for Diversity," said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. "At ArcBest, our growth and success wouldn't be possible without a diverse workforce representing different experiences and perspectives. Our values-driven culture is truly a differentiator and is what sets us apart from so many others."

The list was chosen based on an independent survey from 50,000 employees who work for companies employing at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations. Respondents were asked open-ended questions on a series of statements surrounding the topics of age, gender equality, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQ+ and general diversity concerning their employer. Those statements included, "this company respects individuals and values their differences," and "men and women have the same opportunities for advancement."

The rankings were aggregated using four criteria: Direct Recommendations, Indirect Recommendations, Diversity Among Top Executives/Board Members and Diversity KPIs. The 500 companies receiving the highest total scores were named to the list.

