ARCBEST CORP (ARCB)
  Report  
ArcBest : to Appear at the Cowen and Company 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference

08/31/2018 | 06:06pm CEST

FORT SMITH, Ark., Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver integrated solutions, will appear at the Cowen and Company 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference in Boston on Thursday, September 6, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. ET. David R. Cobb, Vice President - Chief Financial Officer, will do a company presentation. The live program will be webcast (in a listen-only mode) and an archive will be available following the presentation.

To access the live audio, please go to the company's website at arcb.com. This presentation will be archived through October 30, 2018.

About ArcBest

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver integrated solutions. We'll find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair. At ArcBest, we're More Than LogisticsSM. For more information, visit arcb.com.

Investor Relations Contact: David Humphrey
Title: Vice President – Investor Relations
Phone: 479-785-6200
Email: dhumphrey@arcb.com

 

