ArcBest : Announces Its Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

07/02/2020 | 11:49am EDT

FORT SMITH, Ark., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) will announce its second quarter 2020 financial results prior to the opening market on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. A conference call with company executives will be held that day at 9:00 a.m. EDT (8:00 a.m. CDT) to discuss these results. Interested parties are invited to listen by calling (800) 681–2231.

Following the call, a recorded playback will be available through the end of the day on September 15, 2020. To listen to the playback, dial (800) 633-8284 or (402) 977-9140 (for international callers). The conference ID for the playback is 21965466.

The call is being webcast and can be accessed live on ArcBest's website at arcb.com. A replay of the webcast can be accessed at ArcBest's website through September 15, 2020.

ABOUT ARCBEST

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver innovative solutions for our customers' supply chain needs. We'll find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair. At ArcBest, we're More Than Logistics®. For more information, visit arcb.com.

Investor Relations Contact: David Humphrey 
Title: Vice President – Investor Relations  
Phone: 479-785-6200
Email: dhumphrey@arcb.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arcbest-announces-its-second-quarter-2020-earnings-conference-call-301087701.html

SOURCE ArcBest


© PRNewswire 2020
