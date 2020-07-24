Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ArcBest Corporation    ARCB

ARCBEST CORPORATION

(ARCB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/24 03:00:53 pm
30.595 USD   -0.05%
02:51pARCBEST : Declares an $0.08/Share Quarterly Dividend
PU
02:30pARCBEST : ® Declares an $0.08/Share Quarterly Dividend
PR
07/20ARCBEST : Receives 2020 Top Fleet Award for Fleet Innovator
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ArcBest :® Declares an $0.08/Share Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/24/2020 | 02:30pm EDT

FORT SMITH, Ark., July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of eight cents ($0.08) per share to holders of record of its Common Stock, $0.01 par value, on August 7, 2020, payable on August 21, 2020.

ABOUT ARCBEST

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver innovative solutions for our customers' supply chain needs. We'll find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair. At ArcBest, we're More Than Logistics®. For more information, visit arcb.com.

Investor Relations Contact: David Humphrey
Title: Vice President – Investor Relations
Phone: 479-785-6200 
Email: dhumphrey@arcb.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arcbest-declares-an-0-08share-quarterly-dividend-301099570.html

SOURCE ArcBest


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ARCBEST CORPORATION
02:51pARCBEST : Declares an $0.08/Share Quarterly Dividend
PU
02:30pARCBEST : ® Declares an $0.08/Share Quarterly Dividend
PR
07/20ARCBEST : Receives 2020 Top Fleet Award for Fleet Innovator
PR
07/02ARCBEST : Announces Its Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
PR
06/19ARCBEST : Again Among Best Companies To Work For In Texas
PR
06/04ARCBEST CORP /DE/ : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/14ARCBEST CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/11ARCBEST : DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
05/07ARCBEST CORP /DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Mat..
AQ
05/05ARCBEST : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group