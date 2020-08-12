Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ArcBest Corporation    ARCB

ARCBEST CORPORATION

(ARCB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ArcBest : Receives Five Quest For Quality Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 10:31am EDT

FORT SMITH, Ark., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, is pleased to announce that it has received five 2020 Quest for Quality Awards.

ArcBest's less-than-truckload carrier ABF Freight® was honored as National LTL Carrier and Truckload Expedited Motor Carrier. ABF Freight also received the National LTL Carrier award in 2019, 2018, 2017 and 2015 and was awarded in the Expedited category in 2016.

ArcBest was also honored in the categories of Truckload Household Goods & High Value for its U-Pack® brand, Truckload Expedited Motor Carrier for its Panther Premium Logistics® service, and Rail Intermodal Marketing.

"We are incredibly honored to be awarded with five Quest for Quality Awards this year," said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. "Our team is relentlessly dedicated to providing the highest level of service for our customers because it is important to us that they have the best possible experience when doing business with ArcBest. Being recognized with these Quest for Quality Awards is especially gratifying and a testament that our customers recognize our efforts."

ArcBest solves shipping challenges across the globe, providing ground, air and ocean transportation through ABF Freight, our Panther ground expedite fleet and a diverse network of qualified providers across North America. ArcBest also offers household moving through U-Pack, and fleet maintenance and repair services through FleetNet America®.

"Quest for Quality Awards are uniquely purposeful in our market because the winners are determined by our readers — the buyers of logistics and transportation services who put these carriers and service providers to work on a daily basis all over the world," said Michael Levans, group editorial director of Peerless Media LLC., the publisher of Logistics Management.

For 37 years, the Quest for Quality Awards have been regarded as an important measure of customer satisfaction and performance excellence within the transportation and logistics industry.

The annual awards are the result of a six-month research project conducted by Peerless Research Group. Transportation service providers are rated on on-time performance, value, information technology, customer service, and equipment and operations. This year, over 4,500 logistics and supply chain decision-makers cast ballots that determined the winners.

The 2020 Quest for Quality Award winners are featured in the August edition of Logistics Management.

ABOUT ARCBEST

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver innovative solutions for our customers' supply chain needs. We'll find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair. At ArcBest, we're More Than Logistics®. For more information, visit arcb.com.

Media Contact: Josh Havens                                                                        
Email: jhavens@arcb.com                                                                                                   
Phone: 479-494-8125

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arcbest-receives-five-quest-for-quality-awards-301111010.html

SOURCE ArcBest


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ARCBEST CORPORATION
10:31aARCBEST : Receives Five Quest For Quality Awards
PR
08/06ARCBEST : DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
08/06ARCBEST CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/05ARCBEST : ABF Freight Service Centers Receive Top Internal Honor
PR
07/29ARCBEST : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/29ARCBEST : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results
PU
07/29ARCBEST CORP /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Dir..
AQ
07/29ARCBEST : ® Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results
PR
07/24ARCBEST CORP /DE/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/24ARCBEST : Declares an $0.08/Share Quarterly Dividend
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group