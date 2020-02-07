Arcelik : 2019 4Q Financial Results have been announced. Please click for the summary presentation
0
02/07/2020 | 10:18am EST
2019 - 9 Month Financial Results
Quarter Highlights
Top line growth of 7%
Improvement in gross profitability
Better raw material prices
OPEX/Sales at 25.2% in 3Q19
Strong free cash flow* generationin 9M19
Flat NWC/Salesand leverage QoQ
TRY8.2bn 11.0%
RevenueEBITDA Margin*
28.3% 2.4x
NWC/SalesRatioLeverage
* Free Cash Flow calculated as Net Operating Cash Flow + CAPEX
* IFRS 16 impact included
Key Factors Sales/Margins
Revenue
Growth
Gross
Margin
EBITDA
Margin
2019 Q3 Performance Turkey
MDA-6
Air-Conditioner
TV
Market
Turkish MDA6 Market YoY Change
4%
7%
-13%
-6%
-7%
-8%
-14%
-20%
-29%
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
2018
2019
MDA-6 and A/C data (sell-in) is based on WGMA for 3Q19. TV market reflects the data of a retail panel market for July-August 2019
2019 Q3 International Markets
East Europe
-5.0%
0.0%
5.0%
10.0% 15.0%
Europe Russia Poland
Romania
Ukraine
W. Europe
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
South Africa
6M 9M
West Europe
UK had a weaker performance in 3Q19
South Africa
Sluggish macro enviroment started to have negative impact on the market
Romania and Poland slowed down during the quarter
Bangladesh
Flood and several diseases curbed the demand.
Pakistan
Contraction due to low consumer confidence and new fiscal measures.
2019 Q3 International Performance
45%
Europe
5%
Africa
11%
Asia-Pacific
2019 Q3 Singer Bangladesh Results
Δ%
BDT mn
2019 Q3
2018 Q3
2019 Q2
Δ% YoY
QoQ
2019 9M
2018 9M
Δ% YoY
Revenue
5,439
5,199
5,244
5
4
13,460
11,740
15
Gross Profit
1,497
1,463
1,488
2
1
3,810
3,280
16
margin
27.5
28.1
28.4
28.3
27.9
EBIT
656
705
666
-7
-1
1,614
1,419
14
margin
12.1
13.6
12.7
12.0
12.1
Profit Before Tax
598
595
560
1
7
1,343
1,168
15
margin
11.0
11.4
10.7
10.0
9.9
Net Income
440
440
389
0
13
952
841
13
margin
8.1
8.5
7.4
7.1
7.2
2019 Q3 Raw Material Trends
110
140
100
130
120
90
110
80
100
70
90
60
80
50
70
40
60
Apr-16
Jul-16
Oct-16
Apr-17
Jul-17
Oct-17
Apr-18
Jul-18
Oct-18
Apr-19
Jul-19
Apr-16
Jul-16
Apr-17
Jul-17
Oct-17
Apr-18
Jul-18
Oct-18
Apr-19
Jul-19
Jan-16
Jan-17
Jan-18
Jan-19
Jan-16
Oct-16
Jan-17
Jan-18
Jan-19
3Q Average
Metals Price Index (Market)
3Q Average
Plastics Price Index (Market)
Metal Prices Index Quarterly Average - Market
4Q17
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
90
94
93
90
85
83
82
79
Source: Steel BB, Steel Orbis
Plastic Prices Index Quarterly Average - Market
4Q17
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
123
128
125
121
111
105
110
104
Source: ICIS - Chemical Industry News & Chemical Market Intelligence
Index includes: CRC, HRC, Galvanized Steel, Stainless Steel, Copper, Aluminium
Index includes: ABS, Polystyrene, Polyurethane, Polypropylene
2019 Q3 Other Developments
Arçelik participated IFA in Berlin, the world's leading tradeshow for consumer electronics and home appliances, with Beko and Grundig brands, exhibiting its cutting-edgetechnologyproducts.
Being the only Turkish industrial company to be listed in the DJSI in the Emerging Markets Category for three consecutive years, Arçelik has now been recognised as theindustry leader for the first time in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) in HouseholdDurablesCategory.
Sales Performance
2019 Q3 Sales by Region
+7%
8,246
7,696
+2%5,488
5,383
2,313
+19%
2,758
2018 Q3
2019 Q3
+21%
23,576
19,490
15,689
12,909
+22%
6,581
+20%
7,887
2018 1H
2019 1H
Turkey
International
2019 Q3
4.4%4.6%
2.8%
3.2%
6.7%
5.3%
3.3%
33.4%
30.1%
7.2%
2.5%
2018 Q3
16.6% 17.4%
32.8%
29.5%
2019 9M
4.8%
3.1%
4.3%
2.8%
5.9%
4.7%
33.5%
6.4%
6.9%
2.3%
33.8%
15.0%
2018 9M
14.8%
31.4%
30.3%
Turkey
Western Europe
CIS&Eastern Europe
Africa
Middle East
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Other
2019 Q3 Sales Bridge
9,000
8,000
7,000
6,000
5,000
4,000
3,000
2,000
1,000
-
TL mn
445
-37
-223
365
8,246
7,696
5,488
5,383
7,881.38
2,313
2,758
2018 Q3
TR - Organic
INT - Organic
INT - FX Impact
Acquisition
2019 Q3
Turkey
International
Revenue Impact
2019 Q3
Organic
Currency Effect
Acquisition
TOTAL
Domestic Growth
19.2%
0.0%
0.0%
19.2%
International Growth
-0.7%
-4.1%
6.8%
1.9%
Total Growth
5.3%
-2.9%
4.7%
7.1%
Financial Performance
2019 Q3 Income Statement
Δ%
TL mn
2019 Q3* 2018 Q3 2019 Q2* Δ% YoY
QoQ
2019 9M* 2018 9M Δ% YoY
Revenue
8,246
7,696
8,428
7
-2
23,576
19,490
21
Gross Profit
2,725
2,511
2,643
9
3
7,607
6,135
24
margin
33.1
32.6
31.4
32.3
31.5
EBIT **
640
603
629
6
2
1,698
1,394
22
margin
7.8
7.8
7.5
7.2
7.2
Profit Before Tax
270
332
302
-19
-11
832
679
23
margin
3.3
4.3
3.6
3.5
3.5
Net Income***
253
253
232
0
9
711
575
24
margin
3.1
3.3
2.8
3.0
2.9
EBITDA**
910
787
887
16
3
2,475
1,890
31
margin
11.0
10.2
10.5
10.5
9.7
*Only 2019 financials include IFRS-16 implementation other periods are not re-stated.
EBIT was calculated by deducting the impactof foreign exchange gains and losses arising from trade receivables and payables, credit finance income and charges and cash discount expense and adding income and expenses from sale of property plant and equipment.
*All items excludeIFRS-16 adjusments for 2019 quarterly figures
Financial Debt profile (as of Sep 30 2019)
Effective
mn Original
TL mn
Interest Rate p.a. (%)
Currency
Equivalent
TRY
22.1%
4,219
4,219
EUR
0.4%
236
1,462
GBP
1.4%
7
45
ZAR
9.4%
750
282
AUD
3.3%
14
54
RUB
9.2%
7
1
RON
3.7%
200
259
PKR
12.5%
14,927
536
BDT
9.6%
2,731
183
Total
7,040
USD
5.1%
512
2,895
EUR
4.0%
350
2,164
TRY*
19.8%
1,032
1,032
Total Bond
6,091
Total
13,131
Cash Breakdown by Currency
5% 7%6%
21%
6%56%
TRY USD GBP EUR RUB Diğer
Debt Maturity Profile
2023+
4% 2019
202317%
23%
2020
27%
2021
28%
*Average fixed rate at 19.1% through Interest Rate Swaps
2019 Q3 FX Hedging
400
3.9%
6.0%
300
4.0%
200
2.0%
100
0
0.0%
0.4%
-100
-1.1%
-1.2%
-1.2%
-2.0%
-200
-2.1%-2.0%
-2.5%
-3.6%
-2.9%
-2.4%
-4.0%
-300
-3.7%
-4.1%
-5.1%
-6.0%
-400
-5.7%
-500
16 Q1
16 Q2
16 Q3
16 Q4
17 Q1
17 Q2
17 Q3
17 Q4
18 Q1
18 Q2
18 Q3
18 Q4
19 Q1
19 Q2
19 Q3
-8.0%
Net FX Position
Net FX/Equity
Before
Hedged
Net
(TRYmn)
Hedge
Position
Position
EUR
-1,187
1,080
-108
USD
-433
272
-161
GBP
627
-617
10
Other
836
-798
38
TOTAL
-157
-63
-220
Net FX Position/Equity
-2.4%
FX hedging is a strictly pursued policy in Arçelik since more than 30 currencies are actively managed in global operations.
It is a KPI for the company management not to have an FX exposure exceeding low single-digit % of equity.
The primary strategy is on balance sheet hedging mainly through cash, receivables, payables and financial liabilities, and the remaining part is hedged through financial derivatives.
2019 Q3 Cash Flow
2019 9M
2018 9M
2019 Guidance
2019 Guidance
White Goods Market
Volume Growth
Revenue Growth
EBITDA Margin 2019*
EBITDA Margin
Long Term*
Global: ~2% Growth
Turkey: ~-15% Contraction
20-25% in TRY
Around 10.5%
Around 12%
*EBITDA margin calculations are inline with the methodology used in calculation of historical values and includeIFRS-16implementation
Contacts for Investor Relations
Polat Şen
Hande Sarıdal
Orkun İnanbil
Kerimcan Uzun
CFO
Finance Director
Investor Relations Manager
Investor Relations Specialist
Tel: (+90 212) 314 34 34
Tel: (+90 212) 314 31 85
Tel: (+90 212) 314 31 14
Tel: (+90 212) 705 96 81
Investor Relations App
www.arcelikas.com
investorrelations@arcelik.com
Disclaimer
This presentation contains information and analysis on financial statements as well as forward-looking statements that reflect the Company management's current views with respect to certain future events. Although it is believed that the information and analysis are correct and expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable, they may be affected by a variety of variables and changes in underlying assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially.
Neither Arçelik nor any of its managers or employees nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from the use of this presentation.