Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  ISTANBUL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Arcelik AS    ARCLK   TRAARCLK91H5

ARCELIK AS

(ARCLK)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Arcelik : 2019 4Q Financial Results have been announced. Please click for the summary presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 10:18am EST

2019 - 9 Month Financial Results

Quarter Highlights

  • Top line growth of 7%
  • Improvement in gross profitability
  • Better raw material prices
  • OPEX/Sales at 25.2% in 3Q19
  • Strong free cash flow* generationin 9M19
  • Flat NWC/Salesand leverage QoQ

TRY8.2bn 11.0%

RevenueEBITDA Margin*

28.3% 2.4x

NWC/SalesRatioLeverage

* Free Cash Flow calculated as Net Operating Cash Flow + CAPEX

* IFRS 16 impact included

Key Factors Sales/Margins

Revenue

Growth

Gross

Margin

EBITDA

Margin

2019 Q3 Performance Turkey

MDA-6

Air-Conditioner

TV

Market

Turkish MDA6 Market YoY Change

4%

7%

-13%

-6%

-7%

-8%

-14%

-20%

-29%

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

2018

2019

MDA-6 and A/C data (sell-in) is based on WGMA for 3Q19. TV market reflects the data of a retail panel market for July-August 2019

2019 Q3 International Markets

East Europe

-5.0%

0.0%

5.0%

10.0% 15.0%

  1. Europe Russia Poland

Romania

Ukraine

W. Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

South Africa

6M 9M

West Europe

  • UK had a weaker performance in 3Q19

South Africa

  • Sluggish macro enviroment started to have negative impact on the market
  • Romania and Poland slowed down during the quarter

Bangladesh

  • Flood and several diseases curbed the demand.

Pakistan

  • Contraction due to low consumer confidence and new fiscal measures.

2019 Q3 International Performance

45%

Europe

5%

Africa

11%

Asia-Pacific

2019 Q3 Singer Bangladesh Results

Δ%

BDT mn

2019 Q3

2018 Q3

2019 Q2

Δ% YoY

QoQ

2019 9M

2018 9M

Δ% YoY

Revenue

5,439

5,199

5,244

5

4

13,460

11,740

15

Gross Profit

1,497

1,463

1,488

2

1

3,810

3,280

16

margin

27.5

28.1

28.4

28.3

27.9

EBIT

656

705

666

-7

-1

1,614

1,419

14

margin

12.1

13.6

12.7

12.0

12.1

Profit Before Tax

598

595

560

1

7

1,343

1,168

15

margin

11.0

11.4

10.7

10.0

9.9

Net Income

440

440

389

0

13

952

841

13

margin

8.1

8.5

7.4

7.1

7.2

2019 Q3 Raw Material Trends

110

140

100

130

120

90

110

80

100

70

90

60

80

50

70

40

60

Apr-16

Jul-16

Oct-16

Apr-17

Jul-17

Oct-17

Apr-18

Jul-18

Oct-18

Apr-19

Jul-19

Apr-16

Jul-16

Apr-17

Jul-17

Oct-17

Apr-18

Jul-18

Oct-18

Apr-19

Jul-19

Jan-16

Jan-17

Jan-18

Jan-19

Jan-16

Oct-16

Jan-17

Jan-18

Jan-19

3Q Average

Metals Price Index (Market)

3Q Average

Plastics Price Index (Market)

Metal Prices Index Quarterly Average - Market

4Q17

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

90

94

93

90

85

83

82

79

Source: Steel BB, Steel Orbis

Plastic Prices Index Quarterly Average - Market

4Q17

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

123

128

125

121

111

105

110

104

Source: ICIS - Chemical Industry News & Chemical Market Intelligence

Index includes: CRC, HRC, Galvanized Steel, Stainless Steel, Copper, Aluminium

Index includes: ABS, Polystyrene, Polyurethane, Polypropylene

2019 Q3 Other Developments

  • Arçelik participated IFA in Berlin, the world's leading tradeshow for consumer electronics and home appliances, with Beko and Grundig brands, exhibiting its cutting-edgetechnologyproducts.
  • Being the only Turkish industrial company to be listed in the DJSI in the Emerging Markets Category for three consecutive years, Arçelik has now been recognised as the industry leader for the first time in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) in HouseholdDurablesCategory.

Sales Performance

2019 Q3 Sales by Region

+7%

8,246

7,696

+2%5,488

5,383

2,313

+19%

2,758

2018 Q3

2019 Q3

+21%

23,576

19,490

15,689

12,909

+22%

6,581

+20%

7,887

2018 1H

2019 1H

Turkey

International

2019 Q3

4.4%4.6%

2.8%

3.2%

6.7%

5.3%

3.3%

33.4%

30.1%

7.2%

2.5%

2018 Q3

16.6% 17.4%

32.8%

29.5%

2019 9M

4.8%

3.1%

4.3%

2.8%

5.9%

4.7%

33.5%

6.4%

6.9%

2.3%

33.8%

15.0%

2018 9M

14.8%

31.4%

30.3%

Turkey

Western Europe

CIS&Eastern Europe

Africa

Middle East

Pakistan

Bangladesh

Other

2019 Q3 Sales Bridge

9,000

8,000

7,000

6,000

5,000

4,000

3,000

2,000

1,000

-

TL mn

445

-37

-223

365

8,246

7,696

5,488

5,383

7,881.38

2,313

2,758

2018 Q3

TR - Organic

INT - Organic

INT - FX Impact

Acquisition

2019 Q3

Turkey

International

Revenue Impact

2019 Q3

Organic

Currency Effect

Acquisition

TOTAL

Domestic Growth

19.2%

0.0%

0.0%

19.2%

International Growth

-0.7%

-4.1%

6.8%

1.9%

Total Growth

5.3%

-2.9%

4.7%

7.1%

Financial Performance

2019 Q3 Income Statement

Δ%

TL mn

2019 Q3* 2018 Q3 2019 Q2* Δ% YoY

QoQ

2019 9M* 2018 9M Δ% YoY

Revenue

8,246

7,696

8,428

7

-2

23,576

19,490

21

Gross Profit

2,725

2,511

2,643

9

3

7,607

6,135

24

margin

33.1

32.6

31.4

32.3

31.5

EBIT **

640

603

629

6

2

1,698

1,394

22

margin

7.8

7.8

7.5

7.2

7.2

Profit Before Tax

270

332

302

-19

-11

832

679

23

margin

3.3

4.3

3.6

3.5

3.5

Net Income***

253

253

232

0

9

711

575

24

margin

3.1

3.3

2.8

3.0

2.9

EBITDA**

910

787

887

16

3

2,475

1,890

31

margin

11.0

10.2

10.5

10.5

9.7

*Only 2019 financials include IFRS-16 implementation other periods are not re-stated.

  • EBIT was calculated by deducting the impactof foreign exchange gains and losses arising from trade receivables and payables, credit finance income and charges and cash discount expense and adding income and expenses from sale of property plant and equipment.
  • Net income before minority

2019 Q3 Margin by Segments

6,700

6,500

6,300

6,100

5,900

5,700

5,500

9,000

Consolidated

33.1

34.0

32.6

8,428

8,500

8,246

33.0

32.0

8,000

7,696

31.0

7,500

31.4

30.0

7,000

29.0

6,500

28.0

6,000

27.0

5,500

26.0

5,000

25.0

2018 Q3

2019 Q2

2019 Q3

Revenue

Gross Margin (%)

White Goods

Consumer Electronics

Other

39.0

900

799

30.0

1,400

1,324

38.0

6,480

800

759

1,200

36.0

6,345

35.2

37.0

700

663

25.6

25.0

35.3

34.0

35.0

32.0

600

24.8

967

6,161

1,000

29.3

30.0

33.0

22.5

873

500

20.0

33.1

28.0

32.5

31.0

400

800

27.6

26.0

29.0

300

15.0

24.0

600

27.0

200

22.0

25.0

100

10.0

400

20.0

2018 Q3

2019 Q2

2019 Q3

2018 Q3

2019 Q2

2019 Q3

2018 Q3

2019 Q2

2019 Q3

Revenue

Gross Margin (%)

Revenue

Gross Margin (%)

Revenue

Gross Margin (%)

2019 Q3 Working Capital

6,082

8,636

5,979

8,771

1,065

1,228

9,486

9,581

6,203

5,871

2016 - Assets

2019 6M

2016 - Liabilities

2017 1Q - Assets

2019 9M

20171Q - Liabilities

Trade Rec.

Inventory

Other Rec.

Trade Payables

Other Pay.

Working Capital

Working Capital / Sales

32.5%

30.9%

30.3%

30.8%

29.3%

32.2%

33.8%

35.1%

33.5%

30.3%

31.6%

32.7%

28.0%

27.3%

28.4%

28.3%

Dec-15Mar-16Jun-16Sep-16Dec-16Mar-17Jun-17Sep-17Dec-17Mar-18Jun-18Sep-18Dec-18Mar-19Jun-19Sep-19

2019 Q3 Cash & Financial Debt

12,000

TL mn

3.13

3.15

4.00

2.83

2.41

3.00

7,000

2.36

2.31

2.40

2,000

2.00

2,612

2,956

4,225

5,342

6,478

5,788

5,482

1.00

-3,900

-3,000

-4,413

-4,687

-5,517

-5,602

-5,596

-5,772

0.00

-8,000

-4,351

-5,029

-6,836

-6,432

-1.00

-7,529

-7,690

-7,359

-13,000

-2.00

18 Q1

18 Q2

18 Q3

18 Q4

19 Q1

19 Q2

19 Q3

Cash and cash equivalent

Short term debt

Long term debt

Net Debt/EBITDA*

*All items excludeIFRS-16 adjusments for 2019 quarterly figures

Financial Debt profile (as of Sep 30 2019)

Effective

mn Original

TL mn

Interest Rate p.a. (%)

Currency

Equivalent

TRY

22.1%

4,219

4,219

EUR

0.4%

236

1,462

GBP

1.4%

7

45

ZAR

9.4%

750

282

AUD

3.3%

14

54

RUB

9.2%

7

1

RON

3.7%

200

259

PKR

12.5%

14,927

536

BDT

9.6%

2,731

183

Total

7,040

USD

5.1%

512

2,895

EUR

4.0%

350

2,164

TRY*

19.8%

1,032

1,032

Total Bond

6,091

Total

13,131

Cash Breakdown by Currency

5% 7% 6%

21%

6%56%

TRY USD GBP EUR RUB Diğer

Debt Maturity Profile

2023+

4% 2019

202317%

23%

2020

27%

2021

28%

*Average fixed rate at 19.1% through Interest Rate Swaps

2019 Q3 FX Hedging

400

3.9%

6.0%

300

4.0%

200

2.0%

100

0

0.0%

0.4%

-100

-1.1%

-1.2%

-1.2%

-2.0%

-200

-2.1%-2.0%

-2.5%

-3.6%

-2.9%

-2.4%

-4.0%

-300

-3.7%

-4.1%

-5.1%

-6.0%

-400

-5.7%

-500

16 Q1

16 Q2

16 Q3

16 Q4

17 Q1

17 Q2

17 Q3

17 Q4

18 Q1

18 Q2

18 Q3

18 Q4

19 Q1

19 Q2

19 Q3

-8.0%

Net FX Position

Net FX/Equity

Before

Hedged

Net

(TRYmn)

Hedge

Position

Position

EUR

-1,187

1,080

-108

USD

-433

272

-161

GBP

627

-617

10

Other

836

-798

38

TOTAL

-157

-63

-220

Net FX Position/Equity

-2.4%

  • FX hedging is a strictly pursued policy in Arçelik since more than 30 currencies are actively managed in global operations.
  • It is a KPI for the company management not to have an FX exposure exceeding low single-digit % of equity.
  • The primary strategy is on balance sheet hedging mainly through cash, receivables, payables and financial liabilities, and the remaining part is hedged through financial derivatives.

2019 Q3 Cash Flow

2019 9M

2018 9M

2019 Guidance

2019 Guidance

White Goods Market

Volume Growth

Revenue Growth

EBITDA Margin 2019*

EBITDA Margin

Long Term*

Global: ~2% Growth

Turkey: ~-15% Contraction

20-25% in TRY

Around 10.5%

Around 12%

*EBITDA margin calculations are inline with the methodology used in calculation of historical values and include IFRS-16implementation

Contacts for Investor Relations

Polat Şen

Hande Sarıdal

Orkun İnanbil

Kerimcan Uzun

CFO

Finance Director

Investor Relations Manager

Investor Relations Specialist

Tel: (+90 212) 314 34 34

Tel: (+90 212) 314 31 85

Tel: (+90 212) 314 31 14

Tel: (+90 212) 705 96 81

Investor Relations App

www.arcelikas.com

investorrelations@arcelik.com

Disclaimer

This presentation contains information and analysis on financial statements as well as forward-looking statements that reflect the Company management's current views with respect to certain future events. Although it is believed that the information and analysis are correct and expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable, they may be affected by a variety of variables and changes in underlying assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Neither Arçelik nor any of its managers or employees nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from the use of this presentation.

Thank You

Disclaimer

Arcelik AS published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 15:17:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ARCELIK AS
10:18aARCELIK : 2019 4Q Financial Results have been announced. Please click for the su..
PU
02/01ARCELIK : International Women Leaders' Summit organized
AQ
02/01ARCELIK : International Women Leaders' Summit held in Karachi
AQ
2019ARCELIK : 2019 3Q Financial Results have been announced. Please click for the su..
PU
2019ARCELIK : Dawlance expands its production capacity
AQ
2019ARCELIK : Turkey's largest enterprise, Arcelik's Technology chief visits Pakista..
AQ
2019ARCELIK : Turkish giant Arçelik eyes further expansion in Pakistan
AQ
2019ARCELIK : 2019 1Q Financial Results have been announced. Please click for the su..
PU
2018ARCELIK : 2018 3Q Financial Results have been announced. Please click for the su..
PU
2018ARCELIK AS : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (TRY)
Sales 2019 32 005 M
EBIT 2019 2 440 M
Net income 2019 934 M
Debt 2019 7 871 M
Yield 2019 2,61%
P/E ratio 2019 15,7x
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,70x
EV / Sales2020 0,63x
Capitalization 14 650 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 22,15  TRY
Last Close Price 21,68  TRY
Spread / Highest target 27,8%
Spread / Average Target 2,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Levent Çakiroglu General Manager & Non-Executive Director
Hakan Hamdi Bulgurlu CEO, General Manager & Executive Director
Rahmi Mustafa Koç Chairman
Polat Sen CFO, Assistant GM-Finance & Accounting
Hande Saridal Finance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCELIK AS2 403
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES INC OF ZHUHAI--.--%55 450
QINGDAO HAIER-9.08%17 614
WHIRLPOOL4.69%9 626
WOONGJIN COWAY CO LTD--.--%5 372
RINNAI CORPORATION-5.35%3 711
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group