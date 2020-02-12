Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  ISTANBUL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Arcelik AS    ARCLK   TRAARCLK91H5

ARCELIK AS

(ARCLK)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Arçelik A.Ş : Files IP Lawsuit Against LG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 06:01pm EST

Today Arçelik A.S, owners of the Beko and Grundig brands, filed a lawsuit against LG Electronics and its subsidiaries in Germany and France for patent infringement in relation to the unlicensed implementation of the company’s direct drive technology in LG Electronics’ “6 Motion” washing machines.

Arçelik, one of the World Intellectual Property Organization’s (WIPO) top 100 global patent applicants, was granted a patent relating to its ‘direct drive’ washing machine technology (originally developed by Arçelik), which crucially prevents damage to clothes by enabling the drum to perform a half-turn cradle movement, which was filed in 1997.

After becoming aware of this infringement, Arçelik warned LG Electronics regarding the case and since then Arçelik has made every effort to resolve the dispute amicably with LG Electronics, considering the two companies’ ongoing collaborations in other fields. However, LG Electronics was determined to reject all of these efforts.

As a result, Arçelik has had no choice but to file this lawsuit against LG Electronics. As a listed company, Arçelik has a responsibility to ensure the hard work of its R&D team, its significant investment in innovation and intellectual property rights, are protected globally.

- ENDS -

About Arçelik

With over 30,000 employees throughout the world, 12 brands (Arçelik, Beko, Grundig, Blomberg, ElektraBregenz, Arctic, Leisure, Flavel, Defy, Altus, Dawlance, and Voltas Beko), 35 sales and marketing offices in 32 countries, and 23 production facilities in Turkey, Romania, Russia, China, South Africa, Thailand, Pakistan, Bangladesh and India, Arçelik offers products and services in 147 countries. As the second largest white goods company in Europe, Arçelik reached a turnover of 31,9 billion Turkish Lira in 2019. With 70% of its revenue coming from the international market, Arçelik has become the R&D leader in Turkey – holding close to 3,500 international patent applications to date with the efforts of over 1,500 staff in 20 R&D Centres across six countries.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ARCELIK AS
06:01pARÇELIK A.Ş : Files IP Lawsuit Against LG
BU
02/07ARCELIK : 2019 4Q Financial Results have been announced. Please click for the su..
PU
02/01ARCELIK : International Women Leaders' Summit held in Karachi
AQ
02/01ARCELIK : International Women Leaders' Summit organized
AQ
2019ARCELIK : 2019 3Q Financial Results have been announced. Please click for the su..
PU
2019ARCELIK : Dawlance expands its production capacity
AQ
2019ARCELIK : Turkey's largest enterprise, Arcelik's Technology chief visits Pakista..
AQ
2019ARCELIK : Turkish giant Arçelik eyes further expansion in Pakistan
AQ
2019ARCELIK : 2019 1Q Financial Results have been announced. Please click for the su..
PU
2018ARCELIK : 2018 3Q Financial Results have been announced. Please click for the su..
PU
More news
Financials (TRY)
Sales 2020 36 989 M
EBIT 2020 2 759 M
Net income 2020 1 131 M
Debt 2020 8 572 M
Yield 2020 3,38%
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
P/E ratio 2021 8,87x
EV / Sales2020 0,60x
EV / Sales2021 0,54x
Capitalization 13 677 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 23,08  TRY
Last Close Price 20,24  TRY
Spread / Highest target 36,9%
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Levent Çakiroglu General Manager & Non-Executive Director
Hakan Hamdi Bulgurlu CEO, General Manager & Executive Director
Rahmi Mustafa Koç Chairman
Polat Sen CFO, Assistant GM-Finance & Accounting
Hande Saridal Finance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCELIK AS2 322
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES INC OF ZHUHAI--.--%55 205
QINGDAO HAIER-4.87%17 522
WHIRLPOOL1.27%9 541
WOONGJIN COWAY CO LTD--.--%5 536
RINNAI CORPORATION-7.37%3 644
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group